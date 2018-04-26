Edition:
Photos of the week

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S., April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump flicks a bit of dandruff off his jacket during their meeting in the Oval Office following the official arrival ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Firefighters stand near a covered body after a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in northern Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Saul Porto

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Former U.S. Presidents and former U.S. first ladies (L-R) Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and first lady Melania Trump pose with former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas, April 21, 2018. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California, April 20, 2018. Friday marked the first '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal in California on January 1. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Damage caused by fire from a burning illegal oil well is seen in Ranto Peureulak, Aceh Province, Indonesia April 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Rahmad/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a receiving line for the Queen's Dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, April 19, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
An employee walks at the control centre of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Sean Dodd is knocked down by Tommy Coyle in the Commonwealth lightweight title in Liverpool, Britain, April 21, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
A riot policeman lies injured during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan drive a car during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
The bullet-riddled domes of Grand Mosque are seen, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A woman holds her malnourished daughter undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Security personnel have lunch at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, stands on a wagon of a freight train as he embarks on a new leg of their travels, in Tlaquepaque, in Jalisco state, Mexico April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
