Photos of the week
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S., April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump flicks a bit of dandruff off his jacket during their meeting in the Oval Office following the official arrival ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington, April...more
Firefighters stand near a covered body after a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in northern Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Saul Porto
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, April 4, 2018....more
Former U.S. Presidents and former U.S. first ladies (L-R) Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and first lady Melania Trump pose with former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of former...more
A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California, April 20, 2018. Friday marked the first '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal in California on...more
Damage caused by fire from a burning illegal oil well is seen in Ranto Peureulak, Aceh Province, Indonesia April 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Rahmad/ via REUTERS
An employee walks at the control centre of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Sean Dodd is knocked down by Tommy Coyle in the Commonwealth lightweight title in Liverpool, Britain, April 21, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
A riot policeman lies injured during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan drive a car during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The bullet-riddled domes of Grand Mosque are seen, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi,...more
A woman holds her malnourished daughter undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters
Security personnel have lunch at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, stands on a wagon of a freight train as he embarks on a new leg of their travels, in Tlaquepaque, in Jalisco state, Mexico April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit
The leaders of North and South Korea embraced after pledging to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," on a day of smiles and handshakes at the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade.
Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border
Israeli troops shot dead three protesters along the Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medics said, hours after the United Nations human rights chief criticized Israel for using "excessive force" against demonstrators.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial
Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and faces up to 10 years in prison for each of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Flower fields of Carlsbad
Nearly 50 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing Philippines' Boracay resort island
Tourists and non-residents will be denied entry and boats will be barred from going within 1.8 miles of the island as it undergoes a process of rehabilitation, for which a complete plan has yet to be drafted.
Commoners who married into royalty
Everyday people who wed into royalty.