Photos of the week
Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Zaynab (C) who lives in Mjolnerparken, a housing estate that features on the Danish government's "Ghetto List", sits with her friends Amira and Sabrina in Superkilen, a recently designed urban renewal park that runs beside Mjolnerparken, in...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade reacts while falling off his chair after arriving to a meeting with citizens in Mexico City, Mexico May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
A riot police officer fires his shotgun towards two men during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Two girls listen during the annual Memorial Day observance at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko (C), who was reported murdered in the Ukrainian capital on May 29, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko (R) and head of the state security service (SBU) Vasily Gritsak attend a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter prays after eating his iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel-held town of Dael, Syria May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin stands outside the court during a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Lightning fills the sky as cowboys from the Rio Grande Valley set camp after arriving for Memorial Day weekend in Bandera, Texas, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flowers are left at the foot of a new mural of Savita Halappanavar put up on the day of the referendum on liberalizing abortion laws in Dublin, Ireland May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Lightning illuminates the sky above the Swiss Federal Palace (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A gust of wind blows the Pope's mantel as he greets the Carabinieri after the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores their second goal against Liverpool during the Champions League Final at NSC Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Seven-year-old muscular dystrophy patient Jordan McLinn, from Indiana, awaits the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump prior to the president signing the "Right to Try Act," which gives terminally ill patients the right to use experimental...more
A command post of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground is blown up during the dismantlement process in Punggye-ri, North Hamgyong Province, North Korea May 24, 2018. News1/Pool via REUTERS
Robert Foster of Kensington, Maryland, dabs after correctly spelling a word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People stand in a sports facility damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Netivot, Israel, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The full moon is seen behind a Buddha statue during Vesak Day celebrations at Duoc Thuong pagoda in Hanoi, Vietnam May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kham
