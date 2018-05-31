Seven-year-old muscular dystrophy patient Jordan McLinn, from Indiana, awaits the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump prior to the president signing the "Right to Try Act," which gives terminally ill patients the right to use experimental...more

Seven-year-old muscular dystrophy patient Jordan McLinn, from Indiana, awaits the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump prior to the president signing the "Right to Try Act," which gives terminally ill patients the right to use experimental medications not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), at the White House in Washington, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

