Pictures | Fri Jun 1, 2018 | 7:45am EDT

Photos of the week

Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Zaynab (C) who lives in Mjolnerparken, a housing estate that features on the Danish government's "Ghetto List", sits with her friends Amira and Sabrina in Superkilen, a recently designed urban renewal park that runs beside Mjolnerparken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade reacts while falling off his chair after arriving to a meeting with citizens in Mexico City. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
A riot police officer fires his shotgun towards two men during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Two girls listen during the annual Memorial Day observance at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko (C), who was reported murdered in the Ukrainian capital on May 29, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko (R) and head of the state security service (SBU) Vasily Gritsak attend a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
A Free Syrian Army fighter prays after eating his iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel-held town of Dael, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin stands outside the court during a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Lightning fills the sky as cowboys from the Rio Grande Valley set camp after arriving for Memorial Day weekend in Bandera, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Flowers are left at the foot of a new mural of Savita Halappanavar put up on the day of the referendum on liberalizing abortion laws in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Lightning illuminates the sky above the Swiss Federal Palace (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
A gust of wind blows the Pope's mantel as he greets the Carabinieri after the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores their second goal against Liverpool during the Champions League Final at NSC Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Seven-year-old muscular dystrophy patient Jordan McLinn, from Indiana, awaits the arrival of President Trump prior to the president signing the "Right to Try Act," which gives terminally ill patients the right to use experimental medications not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
A command post of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground is blown up during the dismantlement process in Punggye-ri, North Hamgyong Province, North Korea. News1/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Robert Foster of Kensington, Maryland, dabs after correctly spelling a word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
People stand in a sports facility damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Netivot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
The full moon is seen behind a Buddha statue during Vesak Day celebrations at Duoc Thuong pagoda in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
