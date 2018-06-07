Photos of the week
Brian Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, holds his sister's guitar near debris of his home at San Miguel Los Lotes, Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Lava flows on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A demonstrator holds a homemade mortar inside a car during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Nindiri, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
U.S. President Donald Trump holds his hand over his heart and sings the U.S. National Anthem along with members of the U.S. military at the "celebration of America" event on the South Lawn of the White House. The event was arranged after Trump...more
A relative of a Palestinian, who was killed by Israeli troops, reacts at a hospital in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A fan kisses an image of actor Rajinikanth painted on the body of another as they celebrate the release of his new movie "Kaala" in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying a crew formed of astronauts Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S and Alexander Gerst of Germany and cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the...more
Retired coal miner James Marcum, who has complicated black lung disease, stands for a chest x-ray at the Stone Mountain Health Services in St. Charles, Virginia. Marcum worked at a surface strip mine for 20-25 years, but has not yet been approved for...more
Italy's Marco Cecchinato celebrates winning his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Policemen secure the main road near Jordan Prime Minister's office during a protest in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A man covers his face as he walks on the area affected by an eruption from Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A man sits near a poster of Syrian President Bashar al Assad during the re-opening of the road between Homs and Hama in Talbisi, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Schoolchildren play bumper ball, the game involving strapping football players into giant inflatable balls, at a sports facility in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Senior Buddhist monk Lobsang Tayang walks outside the Amarbayasgalant Monastery in the Baruunburen district, Selenge province, Mongolia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James go for a loose ball during game one of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
A Vietnamese woman rides past recyclable plastic bottles at Xa Cau village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Three of the seven Iraqi refugees wrapped in aluminium foil to hide from an x-ray detector are pictured inside a truck at Pendik Port as they try to reach Italy in Istanbul, Turkey. Depo Photos via REUTERS A
A boy swims in the polluted waters of the Yamuna River on World Environment Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Two elderly people sit on a bench as they look at a happy face design on a parascending during a sunny day in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
