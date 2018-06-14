Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 14, 2018 | 3:05pm EDT

Photos of the week

President Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
President Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 20
Sheep make their way in front of Hochjochferner glacier in the region of Tyrol, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sheep make their way in front of Hochjochferner glacier in the region of Tyrol, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Sheep make their way in front of Hochjochferner glacier in the region of Tyrol, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
2 / 20
Jockey Mike Smith celebrates aboard Justify after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jockey Mike Smith celebrates aboard Justify after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Jockey Mike Smith celebrates aboard Justify after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 20
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during the second day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. Bundesregierung/Jesco Denzel/via REUTERS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during the second day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. Bundesregierung/Jesco Denzel/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during the second day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. Bundesregierung/Jesco Denzel/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
Rohingya refugees crew a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Rohingya refugees crew a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Rohingya refugees crew a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
5 / 20
Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 20
A dog walks past trees covered with ash after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A dog walks past trees covered with ash after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
A dog walks past trees covered with ash after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
7 / 20
A protestor prays before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A protestor prays before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
A protestor prays before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 20
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates by kissing the trophy after winning the final against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates by kissing the trophy after winning the final against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates by kissing the trophy after winning the final against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 20
A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Plaza building in St. Paul, Minnesota. Evan Frost/MPR News/via REUTERS

A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Plaza building in St. Paul, Minnesota. Evan Frost/MPR News/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Plaza building in St. Paul, Minnesota. Evan Frost/MPR News/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents the Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents the Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents the Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 20
A man runs next to fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man runs next to fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
A man runs next to fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
12 / 20
Echo, a 9-year-old blackback coast gorilla (Gorilla gorilla gorilla), is pictured in his enclosure during his presentation after arriving from the Kolmarden Wildlife Park of Sweden as part of the EEP (European Endangered Species Programmes) to form a breeding group at Bioparc Fuengirola in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Echo, a 9-year-old blackback coast gorilla (Gorilla gorilla gorilla), is pictured in his enclosure during his presentation after arriving from the Kolmarden Wildlife Park of Sweden as part of the EEP (European Endangered Species Programmes) to form a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Echo, a 9-year-old blackback coast gorilla (Gorilla gorilla gorilla), is pictured in his enclosure during his presentation after arriving from the Kolmarden Wildlife Park of Sweden as part of the EEP (European Endangered Species Programmes) to form a breeding group at Bioparc Fuengirola in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
13 / 20
Migrants rest on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres on their way to Spain. Karpov / SOS Mediterranee/handout via REUTERS

Migrants rest on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres on their way to Spain. Karpov / SOS Mediterranee/handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Migrants rest on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres on their way to Spain. Karpov / SOS Mediterranee/handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, walks past his son's classmates, during their graduation ceremony in Sunrise, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, walks past his son's classmates, during their graduation ceremony in Sunrise, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, walks past his son's classmates, during their graduation ceremony in Sunrise, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 20
Security forces carry ballot boxes as smoke rises from a storage site in Baghdad, housing the boxes from Iraq's May parliamentary election, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Security forces carry ballot boxes as smoke rises from a storage site in Baghdad, housing the boxes from Iraq's May parliamentary election, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Security forces carry ballot boxes as smoke rises from a storage site in Baghdad, housing the boxes from Iraq's May parliamentary election, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 20
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their second goal against Saudi Arabia during the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their second goal against Saudi Arabia during the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their second goal against Saudi Arabia during the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
17 / 20
Muslim women pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during Laylat al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Muslim women pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during Laylat al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Muslim women pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during Laylat al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 20
Angelica Alvarez, who is looking for her husband and two daughters, stands at her house during a search at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Angelica Alvarez, who is looking for her husband and two daughters, stands at her house during a search at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Angelica Alvarez, who is looking for her husband and two daughters, stands at her house during a search at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
19 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Next Slideshows

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Emergency personnel search for the nearly 200 still missing after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on June 3, killing at least 109 people, burying villagers in...

2:35pm EDT
Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia in the first match of the 2018 World Cup.

2:30pm EDT
World Cup in Kenya prison

World Cup in Kenya prison

As part of their rehabilitation, inmates at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in rural Kenya are playing their own version of the World Cup, with teams named after...

1:50pm EDT
World Cup opening ceremony

World Cup opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup.

11:40am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

World Cup fans

World Cup fans

Fans from around the world in Russia for the World Cup.

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Emergency personnel search for the nearly 200 still missing after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on June 3, killing at least 109 people, burying villagers in scalding ash.

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia in the first match of the 2018 World Cup.

World Cup in Kenya prison

World Cup in Kenya prison

As part of their rehabilitation, inmates at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in rural Kenya are playing their own version of the World Cup, with teams named after the countries competing at the real thing.

Faces of North Korea

Faces of North Korea

The people of the reclusive nation.

World Cup opening ceremony

World Cup opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup.

Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

About 7,000 houses and businesses still lack power, after Maria leveled a grid that was ill-maintained before the storm.

Classic World Cup moments

Classic World Cup moments

Memorable moments from every World Cup.

North Korea's missiles

North Korea's missiles

Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast