Photos of the week
President Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sheep make their way in front of Hochjochferner glacier in the region of Tyrol, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Jockey Mike Smith celebrates aboard Justify after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during the second day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. Bundesregierung/Jesco Denzel/via REUTERS
Rohingya refugees crew a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A dog walks past trees covered with ash after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A protestor prays before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates by kissing the trophy after winning the final against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Plaza building in St. Paul, Minnesota. Evan Frost/MPR News/via REUTERS
NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents the Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
A man runs next to fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Echo, a 9-year-old blackback coast gorilla (Gorilla gorilla gorilla), is pictured in his enclosure during his presentation after arriving from the Kolmarden Wildlife Park of Sweden as part of the EEP (European Endangered Species Programmes) to form a...more
Migrants rest on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres on their way to Spain. Karpov / SOS Mediterranee/handout via REUTERS
Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, walks past his son's classmates, during their graduation ceremony in Sunrise, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Security forces carry ballot boxes as smoke rises from a storage site in Baghdad, housing the boxes from Iraq's May parliamentary election, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their second goal against Saudi Arabia during the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Muslim women pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during Laylat al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Angelica Alvarez, who is looking for her husband and two daughters, stands at her house during a search at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. ...more
