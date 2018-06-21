Photos of the week
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas....more
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain in World Cup action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People celebrate the Taliban ceasefire in the Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The horses during the 3.05 Queen's Vase race at the Ascot Racecourse in Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mexico fans wearing headdresses before the match against Germany at the World Cup. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Angelica Alvarez sits inside the home of her mother-in-law as rescue workers continue to search for the remains of her two children and their grandmother, after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala....more
Lava illuminates an evacuated house on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People perform yoga during a practice session ahead of International Yoga Day, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Tunisia fan looks after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal against Tunisia during the World Cup. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Water flows out from cracks in a road damaged by an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture, western Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Pope Francis kisses a baby during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People look at a car in a sewer after a flood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A young man lifts a trolley loaded with fruit and vegetables at the abandoned Prestes Maia textile factory occupied by a homeless movement in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The roughly 20-storey tall building is the largest vertical occupation in Latin...more
U.S. Air Force A-10 aircraft takes part in the urban fighting drill during the NATO Saber Strike exercise in the Soviet-time former military town near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Lela Supiyanti, cries for her daughter, a passenger on the KM Sinar Bangun ferry which sank in Lake Toba, at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A burned bus is seen during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Tipitapa, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A resident throws water at his house on fire at a residential neighbourhood of an informal settlement, in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De CastroY
Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch during their match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples
