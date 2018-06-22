Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 22, 2018 | 2:00pm EDT

Photos of the week

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 20
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain in World Cup action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain in World Cup action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain in World Cup action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 20
People celebrate the Taliban ceasefire in the Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

People celebrate the Taliban ceasefire in the Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
People celebrate the Taliban ceasefire in the Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
3 / 20
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 20
The horses during the 3.05 Queen's Vase race at the Ascot Racecourse in Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The horses during the 3.05 Queen's Vase race at the Ascot Racecourse in Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
The horses during the 3.05 Queen's Vase race at the Ascot Racecourse in Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
5 / 20
An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
Mexico fans wearing headdresses before the match against Germany at the World Cup. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Mexico fans wearing headdresses before the match against Germany at the World Cup. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico fans wearing headdresses before the match against Germany at the World Cup. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
7 / 20
Angelica Alvarez sits inside the home of her mother-in-law as rescue workers continue to search for the remains of her two children and their grandmother, after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Angelica Alvarez sits inside the home of her mother-in-law as rescue workers continue to search for the remains of her two children and their grandmother, after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala....more

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Angelica Alvarez sits inside the home of her mother-in-law as rescue workers continue to search for the remains of her two children and their grandmother, after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
8 / 20
Lava illuminates an evacuated house on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava illuminates an evacuated house on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Lava illuminates an evacuated house on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
9 / 20
People perform yoga during a practice session ahead of International Yoga Day, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

People perform yoga during a practice session ahead of International Yoga Day, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
People perform yoga during a practice session ahead of International Yoga Day, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
10 / 20
A Tunisia fan looks after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal against Tunisia during the World Cup. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Tunisia fan looks after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal against Tunisia during the World Cup. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A Tunisia fan looks after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal against Tunisia during the World Cup. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
11 / 20
Water flows out from cracks in a road damaged by an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture, western Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Water flows out from cracks in a road damaged by an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture, western Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Water flows out from cracks in a road damaged by an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka prefecture, western Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 20
Pope Francis kisses a baby during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis kisses a baby during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Pope Francis kisses a baby during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
13 / 20
People look at a car in a sewer after a flood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

People look at a car in a sewer after a flood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
People look at a car in a sewer after a flood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
14 / 20
A young man lifts a trolley loaded with fruit and vegetables at the abandoned Prestes Maia textile factory occupied by a homeless movement in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The roughly 20-storey tall building is the largest vertical occupation in Latin America. The residents refer to themselves as the Prestes Maia Occupation. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A young man lifts a trolley loaded with fruit and vegetables at the abandoned Prestes Maia textile factory occupied by a homeless movement in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The roughly 20-storey tall building is the largest vertical occupation in Latin...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
A young man lifts a trolley loaded with fruit and vegetables at the abandoned Prestes Maia textile factory occupied by a homeless movement in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The roughly 20-storey tall building is the largest vertical occupation in Latin America. The residents refer to themselves as the Prestes Maia Occupation. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
15 / 20
U.S. Air Force A-10 aircraft takes part in the urban fighting drill during the NATO Saber Strike exercise in the Soviet-time former military town near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

U.S. Air Force A-10 aircraft takes part in the urban fighting drill during the NATO Saber Strike exercise in the Soviet-time former military town near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
U.S. Air Force A-10 aircraft takes part in the urban fighting drill during the NATO Saber Strike exercise in the Soviet-time former military town near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
16 / 20
Lela Supiyanti, cries for her daughter, a passenger on the KM Sinar Bangun ferry which sank in Lake Toba, at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Lela Supiyanti, cries for her daughter, a passenger on the KM Sinar Bangun ferry which sank in Lake Toba, at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Lela Supiyanti, cries for her daughter, a passenger on the KM Sinar Bangun ferry which sank in Lake Toba, at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
17 / 20
A burned bus is seen during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Tipitapa, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A burned bus is seen during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Tipitapa, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A burned bus is seen during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Tipitapa, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
18 / 20
A resident throws water at his house on fire at a residential neighbourhood of an informal settlement, in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De CastroY

A resident throws water at his house on fire at a residential neighbourhood of an informal settlement, in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De CastroY

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A resident throws water at his house on fire at a residential neighbourhood of an informal settlement, in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De CastroY
Close
19 / 20
Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch during their match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch during their match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch during their match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10:00am EDT
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 21 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 20 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 19 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria takes on Iceland in World Cup action.

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Polls suggest Sunday's vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second round.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Melania Trump visits border detention center

Melania Trump visits border detention center

First lady Melania Trump makes a damage-control visit to a border detention facility in Texas where children are being held.

Argentina 0 - Croatia 3

Argentina 0 - Croatia 3

Argentina takes on Croatia in World Cup action.

Dog meat festival in China

Dog meat festival in China

Yulin residents eat dog meat and lychees to celebrate the summer solstice.

Painted faces at World Cup

Painted faces at World Cup

World Cup fans with painted faces.

International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day

The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast