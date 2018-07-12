Edition:
Photos of the week

A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to hold a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Javier, a 30-year-old from Honduras, holds his four-year-old son William during a media availability in New York after they were reunited after being separated for 55 days following their detention at the Texas border, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A family member of missing people watches search and rescue operations at a landslide site caused by a heavy rain in Kumano Town, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Boys rescued from the Thai cave wear masks and rest in a hospital in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 11, 2018. Government Public Relations Department (PRD) and Government Spokesman Bureau/Handout via REUTERS TV

A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo, northwestern Spain July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo sit beside police officers as they leave Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Maya Meri, 8, waits at a prosthetic center in Istanbul, Turkey, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Brazil fan looks dejected after the match against Belgium at Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A British Blue cat is lit up by sunlight diffracted through an aquarium at an apartment in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia July 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores their first goal against England at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A message is printed on a bin while England fans watch the World Cup semi-final match against Croatia in Brighton Beach, Brighton, Britain, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Spain's Rafael Nadal is seen after winning the second round Wimbledon match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

A horse is stranded on a rooftop after torrential rain in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan July 9, 2018. @Peace Winds Japan/Handout via REUTERS

The peloton passes hay bales on fire during the 181-km Stage 6 from Brest to Mur-de-Bretagne Guerleden during the Tour de France, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Firefighters work on a fire near the landmark Griffith Observatory in the hills overlooking the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A Rohingya refugee girl named Rufia Begum, aged 9, poses for a photograph as she wears thanaka paste at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A reveller is thrown into air by others during the opening the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

U.S. Marine Jacob Kostelecky (L) keeps watch with a Mexican Marine during operations in urban terrain as they train side-by-side during a Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) at Camp Pendleton, California, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A boy looks out of a supermarket that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 8, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

