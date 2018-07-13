Edition:
Photos of the week

A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to hold a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Javier, a 30-year-old from Honduras, holds his four-year-old son William during a media availability in New York after they were reunited after being separated for 55 days following their detention at the Texas border, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
A family member of missing people watches search and rescue operations at a landslide site caused by a heavy rain in Kumano Town, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Boys rescued from the Thai cave wear masks and rest in a hospital in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 11, 2018. Government Public Relations Department (PRD) and Government Spokesman Bureau/Handout via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo, northwestern Spain July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo sit beside police officers as they leave Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Maya Meri, 8, waits at a prosthetic center in Istanbul, Turkey, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
A Brazil fan looks dejected after the match against Belgium at Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
A British Blue cat is lit up by sunlight diffracted through an aquarium at an apartment in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia July 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores their first goal against England at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
A message is printed on a bin while England fans watch the World Cup semi-final match against Croatia in Brighton Beach, Brighton, Britain, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal is seen after winning the second round Wimbledon match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
A horse is stranded on a rooftop after torrential rain in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan July 9, 2018. @Peace Winds Japan/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
The peloton passes hay bales on fire during the 181-km Stage 6 from Brest to Mur-de-Bretagne Guerleden during the Tour de France, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Firefighters work on a fire near the landmark Griffith Observatory in the hills overlooking the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
A Rohingya refugee girl named Rufia Begum, aged 9, poses for a photograph as she wears thanaka paste at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
A reveller is thrown into air by others during the opening the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
U.S. Marine Jacob Kostelecky (L) keeps watch with a Mexican Marine during operations in urban terrain as they train side-by-side during a Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) at Camp Pendleton, California, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A boy looks out of a supermarket that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 8, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
