Photos of the week
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
France's Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the World Cup against Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A girl displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks from behind a door of her family shelter in Sanaa, Yemen July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
France's Benjamin Mendy celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup against Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shah Beri village in Greater Noida, India, July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during the women's singles final against Germany's Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon in London, Britain, July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces an African migrant in the central Mediterranean Sea, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A migrant intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, is seen after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Women in yukatas, or casual summer kimonos, pose to take their photos between paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine, where more than 2.4 million war dead are enshrined, in Tokyo, Japan July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kim...more
A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during evacuations from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Chinese tourist takes a picture in a lavender field in Valensole, France, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain crashes during the 156.5-km Stage 9 of the Tour de France from Arras Citadelle to Roubaix, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Muhammet and his nephew Efe Gobut sleep inside their tent near Konya, Turkey, May 21, 2018. Every year, nomads start walking from Mersin on the Mediterranean coast with more than a thousand goats, travelling to the central Anatolian province of...more
Young members of Loyalist Orders throw a baton in the air as they participate in Twelfth of July celebrations in Belfast, Northern Ireland July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Fireworks explode in the sky around the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris, France, July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
