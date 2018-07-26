Photos of the week
Maria Marroquin Perdomo and her 11-year-old son Abisai drive away from the Casa Padre facility in the backseat of her attorney's truck minutes after mother and son were reunified in Brownsville, Texas, July 14, 2018. Abisai was held at Casa Padre...more
A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car during the 218-km Stage 16 of the Tour de France from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Villagers evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos July 24, 2018. ABC Laos News/Handout via REUTERS
"Wolf Pack" ("Meute de Loups") by Swiss artists Lara and Olivier Estoppey is pictured on Lac Lioson during the Ailyos Art Nature exhibition at Les Mosses, Switzerland, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Onlookers watch as bulldozers demolish houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A person dressed as Santa Claus uses a restroom during the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People watch a wildfire raging in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto, Canada, July 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A migrant, intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, gestures next to a Spanish flag on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain July 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo plays with his daughter as he is escorted by police at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A plane leaves a vapor trail as it flies past the moon above the town of Gunnedah, New South Wales, Australia July 21, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
An explosion is seen at Quneitra on the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border, as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles at the Diamond League's London Anniversary Games in London, Britain, July 21, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption, as seen from Rakata island in Lampung province, Indonesia, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers make flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great!" 2020 re-election campaign at Jiahao flag factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, China July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women help a child to cross over to another house on a wooden plank after flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Greg Donovan, 58, stands on President Donald Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sinforosa Sancho, 84, takes a walk in the empty village of La Estrella, Spain, May 24, 2018. For more than 30 years, Sinforosa and her husband Juan Martin Colomer have lived alone in the village in Spain's eastern highlands that once had more than...more
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks out from behind a curtain before President Donald Trump addresses the Veterans of Foreign Wars� 119th VFW national convention in Kansas City, Missouri, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
MORE IN PICTURES
