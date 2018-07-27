Photos of the week
Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption, as seen from Rakata island in Lampung province, Indonesia, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Maria Marroquin Perdomo and her 11-year-old son Abisai drive away from the Casa Padre facility in the backseat of her attorney's truck minutes after mother and son were reunified in Brownsville, Texas, July 14, 2018. Abisai was held at Casa Padre...more
A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car during the 218-km Stage 16 of the Tour de France from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Villagers evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos July 24, 2018. ABC Laos News/Handout via REUTERS
"Wolf Pack" ("Meute de Loups") by Swiss artists Lara and Olivier Estoppey is pictured on Lac Lioson during the Ailyos Art Nature exhibition at Les Mosses, Switzerland, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Onlookers watch as bulldozers demolish houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A person dressed as Santa Claus uses a restroom during the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People watch a wildfire raging in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant, intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, gestures next to a Spanish flag on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain July 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto, Canada, July 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo plays with his daughter as he is escorted by police at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A plane leaves a vapor trail as it flies past the moon above the town of Gunnedah, New South Wales, Australia July 21, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
An explosion is seen at Quneitra on the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border, as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles at the Diamond League's London Anniversary Games in London, Britain, July 21, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Workers make flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great!" 2020 re-election campaign at Jiahao flag factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, China July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women help a child to cross over to another house on a wooden plank after flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Greg Donovan, 58, stands on President Donald Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sinforosa Sancho, 84, takes a walk in the empty village of La Estrella, Spain, May 24, 2018. For more than 30 years, Sinforosa and her husband Juan Martin Colomer have lived alone in the village in Spain's eastern highlands that once had more than...more
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks out from behind a curtain before President Donald Trump addresses the Veterans of Foreign Wars� 119th VFW national convention in Kansas City, Missouri, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Lunar eclipse of the century
Star gazers seek a glimpse of a 'blood moon' as the earth's natural satellite moves into the shadow of our planet for the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Migrants land on Spanish beach
Migrants disembark from a dinghy at Spain's Del Canuelo beach after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar.
Deadline to reunite immigrant families
About 1,400 children of some 2,500 separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border have been reunited with their families, a day after a court-ordered deadline.
California's blazing Carr Fire
The Carr Fire in northern California's Shasta County has quadrupled in size over the last two days.
Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire
Greece's opposition accuses the government of arrogance and an utter failure to protect lives in responding to a devastating wildfire as questions remained unanswered over how at least 86 people died in the town of Mati.
Syrian flag raised in Quneitra
Pro-Assad forces raise the Syrian flag in the largely ruined city of Quneitra, regained from surrendering rebels as the government tightens its hold on the Syrian sector of the Golan Heights.
"Chain of lights" protest across Poland
Thousands stage protests across Poland after President Andrzej Duda signed into law a measure effectively letting the government choose the next Supreme Court chief.
North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War
North Korea transfers 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, a first step in implementing an agreement reached in a landmark summit in June.