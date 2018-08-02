Photos of the week
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants disembark from a dinghy at Del Canuelo beach after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar, sailing from the coast of Morocco, in Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa wears a cone as they block a street in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Tourists walk a past a giant hand on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
After being reunited with her mother, Christhel Nohelia Barahona Sanchez, 15, speaks with media at Catholic Charities in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Ayah, 37, weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A migrant sits on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 452nd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A blackened landscape is shown from wildfire damage near Keswick, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People watch the Navy Day parade, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A sloth called Pancho, hit by a vehicle, is seen after surgery at the Agroflor animal refuge in Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama
A girl stands near the burning lamps to keep herself warm as she takes part in the Bol Bom (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal. The faithful, chanting the name of Lord Shiva, trek about 9 miles toward Pashupatinath temple seeking good health,...more
United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 boxes of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, returned by North Korea to the U.S., at the Osan Air...more
A girl uses a mattress as a raft during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Shadows are cast as Zimbabwean voters line up to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A worker assembles a sex doll at the WMDOLL factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China. The factory has over 200 full-time workers, all dolls are handmade and each requires the cooperation of at least five workers. REUTERS/Aly Song
A lone tree stands near a water trough in a drought-effected paddock on Jimmie and May McKeown's property located on the outskirts of the town of Walgett, in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A bride poses for photo during a total lunar eclipse from in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe
Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.
Aboard a migrant rescue ship
Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Korean War remains return home to U.S.
In a solemn ceremony, the United States welcomes home human remains it says presumably includes Americans killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.
MORE IN PICTURES
Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe
Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.
Aboard a migrant rescue ship
Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Korean War remains return home to U.S.
In a solemn ceremony, the United States welcomes home human remains it says presumably includes Americans killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.
California's Mendocino Fires
The Ranch and River fires have charred more than 80,000 acres and some 12,200 people are under mandatory evacuation orders in Mendocino and Lake Counties, California.
Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public
Demonstrations are held in Copenhagen in response to a new ban on the wearing of face veils in public.
Giant hands hold Vietnam's Golden Bridge
In the mountains of central Vietnam, a colossal pair of hands lifts a golden thread of walkway high above the clifftops, as if the mountain itself has sprouted limbs.
Animal E.R.
Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.
Supermarket of felt
British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a supermarket filled with felt products in an art installation called 'Sparrow Mart' in Los Angeles.