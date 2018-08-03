Edition:
Photos of the week

A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Migrants disembark from a dinghy at Del Canuelo beach after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar, sailing from the coast of Morocco, in Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa wears a cone as they block a street in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Tourists walk a past a giant hand on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
After being reunited with her mother, Christhel Nohelia Barahona Sanchez, 15, speaks with media at Catholic Charities in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Ayah, 37, weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
A migrant sits on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 452nd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
A blackened landscape is shown from wildfire damage near Keswick, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
People watch the Navy Day parade, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
A sloth called Pancho, hit by a vehicle, is seen after surgery at the Agroflor animal refuge in Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A girl stands near the burning lamps to keep herself warm as she takes part in the Bol Bom (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal. The faithful, chanting the name of Lord Shiva, trek about 9 miles toward Pashupatinath temple seeking good health, wealth and happiness. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 boxes of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, returned by North Korea to the U.S., at the Osan Air Base in South Korea. U.S. Army/ Sgt. Quince Lanford/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
A girl uses a mattress as a raft during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Shadows are cast as Zimbabwean voters line up to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
A worker assembles a sex doll at the WMDOLL factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China. The factory has over 200 full-time workers, all dolls are handmade and each requires the cooperation of at least five workers. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A lone tree stands near a water trough in a drought-effected paddock on Jimmie and May McKeown's property located on the outskirts of the town of Walgett, in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
A bride poses for photo during a total lunar eclipse from in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
