Photos of the week
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh takes his oath during his ceremonial public swearing-in as President Donald Trump and Kavanaugh's daughters Liza and Margaret look on in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman holds a stuffed rabbit toy after it was found at her destroyed home where she said she had lost her three children following the earthquake and tsunami, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An Atlantic seal pup lies amongst the rocks at St Martin's Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales. Seal pups are born with fluffy white non-waterproof coats which they moult out in their fourth week. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Harrison Massie, 26, poses for a photograph in the bath in St. Louis, Missouri. Seven years ago, Harrison, now 29, embarked on his journey to transition from female to male. Sara Swaty, a young photographer and friend, set off to capture it, frame by...more
Smoke is seen following an explosion at the oil refinery in Brod, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman forms the shape of a heart with her fingers during a campaign rally by President Donald Trump in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A Swiss Air Force Super Puma Cougar helicopter releases flares during a flight demonstration over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A McDonald's sign damaged by Hurricane Michael is pictured in Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of group 'Colla Vella dels Xiquets de Valls' form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The two-man U.S.-Russian...more
Light illuminates clouds as people watch the sunrise at Haleakala National Park in Hawaii. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mourners gather during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident in Amsterdam, upstate New York. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz
Dancers from the Kurya community are seen before performing in front of visitors to the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve, Tanzania. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An employee works on a cardboard cutout of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which will be used in a protest held by working women in Israeli high-tech companies, in Yavne, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Yuma Osaki, a navigator, runs back to her post after a flag raising ceremony on the flight deck of Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga before its departure for naval drills in the Indian Ocean, Indonesia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A resident walks through debris as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A man and two children stand on the porch of their home after it was damaged in an earthquake, that hit northern Haiti late on Saturday, in Port-de-Paix, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
School girls wearing pink turban wave during celebrations to mark International Day of the Girl Child 2018, at a school in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman stands on the footbridge over the river Garry near Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A protester sits on the lap of Lady Justice on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as demonstrators storm the steps and doors of the Supreme Court while Judge Brett Kavanaugh is being sworn in as an Associate Justice of the court inside on...more
