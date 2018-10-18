Edition:
Photos of the week

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
A family sits by a fire and prepares to eat a dinner of MREs in front of their house with no roof following Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, interact with Luke Vincent, 5, after arriving at Dubbo airport, Dubbo, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Rapper Kanye West shows President Donald Trump his phone during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Dan Thompson (left) and her partner, Nick Frankruyter, share a joint on the day Canada legalized recreational marijuana at Trinity Bellwoods Park, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A Turkish forensic expert is seen as he works inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, two weeks after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Security personnel are seen at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
A girl cries as she watches the body of Mehraj-ud-Din Bangroo, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral procession in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walk along a pathway to try to cross into Colombia across the Tachira river in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela. The Colombian-Venezuelan border is very porous and has hundreds of dirt-road crossings known as a 'trochas' that many people use to cross illegally. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
People walk along a pathway to try to cross into Colombia across the Tachira river in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela. The Colombian-Venezuelan border is very porous and has hundreds of dirt-road crossings known as a 'trochas' that many people use to cross illegally. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Darmi, 48, and her brother Rusli, 43, stand outside her destroyed house hit by an earthquake as they look for clothes and other belongings in the rubble, in Balaroa neighborhood, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Darmi was in her kitchen cooking,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Darmi, 48, and her brother Rusli, 43, stand outside her destroyed house hit by an earthquake as they look for clothes and other belongings in the rubble, in Balaroa neighborhood, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Darmi was in her kitchen cooking, with her older sister, her sister's two children, and three grandchildren in the house when the earthquake struck. They ran out of the house and headed for the hills as the ground started to give way beneath them. All of them are safe. "We were lucky because the soil pushed our house upwards. There were some houses here that just collapsed into the ground... It felt like the earth was alive. It was opening up, swallowing people, and then closing again. And the noise was so loud. This loud cracking 'k-k-k-k' sound," said Darmi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
The android robot 'totto', which was modeled on Japanese TV personality Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, is seen during its demonstration at World Robot Summit in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
A child sits on the floor among Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., queueing to get a mat to rest at a migrant shelter in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Bishops attend a Mass for the canonization of the Pope Paul VI and El Salvador's Archbishop Oscar Romero at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man embraces a child as an U.S. border patrol federal agent reacts during a brief reunification meeting of relatives separated by deportation and immigration called 'Hugs, No Walls', at the border fence between Mexico and U.S in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
A man embraces a child as an U.S. border patrol federal agent reacts during a brief reunification meeting of relatives separated by deportation and immigration called 'Hugs, No Walls', at the border fence between Mexico and U.S in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A masked Kashmiri protester stands in front of a burning tire during a protest near the site of a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Four-year-old Ramesha eats from her pack of locally made food as she sits on a tire at a workshop in a neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Mark Drake, 55, of Tallahassee, helps remove a stuffed blue marlin from a home damaged by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
Migrants, intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea, wait to disembark the 'Caliope' rescue boat after arriving at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
