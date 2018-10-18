Darmi, 48, and her brother Rusli, 43, stand outside her destroyed house hit by an earthquake as they look for clothes and other belongings in the rubble, in Balaroa neighborhood, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Darmi was in her kitchen cooking, with her older sister, her sister's two children, and three grandchildren in the house when the earthquake struck. They ran out of the house and headed for the hills as the ground started to give way beneath them. All of them are safe. "We were lucky because the soil pushed our house upwards. There were some houses here that just collapsed into the ground... It felt like the earth was alive. It was opening up, swallowing people, and then closing again. And the noise was so loud. This loud cracking 'k-k-k-k' sound," said Darmi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close