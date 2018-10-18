Photos of the week
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A family sits by a fire and prepares to eat a dinner of MREs in front of their house with no roof following Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, interact with Luke Vincent, 5, after arriving at Dubbo airport, Dubbo, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rapper Kanye West shows President Donald Trump his phone during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dan Thompson (left) and her partner, Nick Frankruyter, share a joint on the day Canada legalized recreational marijuana at Trinity Bellwoods Park, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A Turkish forensic expert is seen as he works inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, two weeks after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Security personnel are seen at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A girl cries as she watches the body of Mehraj-ud-Din Bangroo, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral procession in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walk along a pathway to try to cross into Colombia across the Tachira river in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela. The Colombian-Venezuelan border is very porous and has hundreds of dirt-road crossings known as a 'trochas' that many people use...more
Darmi, 48, and her brother Rusli, 43, stand outside her destroyed house hit by an earthquake as they look for clothes and other belongings in the rubble, in Balaroa neighborhood, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Darmi was in her kitchen cooking,...more
The android robot 'totto', which was modeled on Japanese TV personality Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, is seen during its demonstration at World Robot Summit in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A child sits on the floor among Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., queueing to get a mat to rest at a migrant shelter in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Bishops attend a Mass for the canonization of the Pope Paul VI and El Salvador's Archbishop Oscar Romero at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man embraces a child as an U.S. border patrol federal agent reacts during a brief reunification meeting of relatives separated by deportation and immigration called 'Hugs, No Walls', at the border fence between Mexico and U.S in Ciudad Juarez,...more
A masked Kashmiri protester stands in front of a burning tire during a protest near the site of a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Four-year-old Ramesha eats from her pack of locally made food as she sits on a tire at a workshop in a neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Mark Drake, 55, of Tallahassee, helps remove a stuffed blue marlin from a home damaged by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Migrants, intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea, wait to disembark the 'Caliope' rescue boat after arriving at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing from Mexico into the United States.
Canada legalizes recreational marijuana
Canada becomes the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational cannabis.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...
Hindu hardliners defy court order to stop women entering temple
Conservative Hindu groups block women from entering an Indian hill temple in defiance of a top court ruling that says banning them is illegal.
'March of the Migrant' heads north
Several thousand migrants, including families and women carrying babies, have joined a caravan heading to the United States from Honduras.
Turkish police examine Saudi consulate
A small group of Turkish investigators are examining the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the second such search this week of the premises after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared two weeks ago.
Violent protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police as they demand an investigation into what they say is the alleged misuse of Venezuela-sponsored PetroCaribe funds.
One week after Hurricane Michael
More than a thousand people are still missing a week after Hurricane Michael flattened communities across the Florida Panhandle.
Big bluefin tuna make California comeback after 80-year hiatus
Large Pacific bluefin tuna not seen in California waters for decades have reappeared, to the delight of fishing enthusiasts and scientists, as global conservation efforts have proven effective for one of the ocean's priciest and most sought-after fish.