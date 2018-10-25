Women take a selfie next to a flock of sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2018. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their...more

Women take a selfie next to a flock of sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2018. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

