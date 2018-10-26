Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 26, 2018 | 3:20pm EDT

Photos of the week

A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., stormed a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., stormed a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., stormed a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 20
People walk in a field of fireweed, or kochia scoparia, at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan, October 22, 2018. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red color in autumn. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

People walk in a field of fireweed, or kochia scoparia, at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan, October 22, 2018. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red color in autumn. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
People walk in a field of fireweed, or kochia scoparia, at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan, October 22, 2018. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red color in autumn. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
2 / 20
Medics take Angelena Sawyer to the ambulance for her untreated acute appendicitis during a wellbeing check by a 50 Star Search and Rescue team following Hurricane Michael in Fountain, Florida, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Medics take Angelena Sawyer to the ambulance for her untreated acute appendicitis during a wellbeing check by a 50 Star Search and Rescue team following Hurricane Michael in Fountain, Florida, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Medics take Angelena Sawyer to the ambulance for her untreated acute appendicitis during a wellbeing check by a 50 Star Search and Rescue team following Hurricane Michael in Fountain, Florida, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 20
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
4 / 20
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a selfie during the Future Investment Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a selfie during the Future Investment Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a selfie during the Future Investment Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin
Close
5 / 20
A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad is pictured outside the Time Warner Center after a suspicious package was found inside CNN headquarters in Manhattan, New York, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad is pictured outside the Time Warner Center after a suspicious package was found inside CNN headquarters in Manhattan, New York, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad is pictured outside the Time Warner Center after a suspicious package was found inside CNN headquarters in Manhattan, New York, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
6 / 20
The sun rises as spider webs blanket bushes at the banks of Lake Vistonida, Greece, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

The sun rises as spider webs blanket bushes at the banks of Lake Vistonida, Greece, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
The sun rises as spider webs blanket bushes at the banks of Lake Vistonida, Greece, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
7 / 20
A disabled Palestinian is helped as he uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A disabled Palestinian is helped as he uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
A disabled Palestinian is helped as he uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for "America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018" in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for "America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018" in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for "America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018" in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
9 / 20
Central American migrants walk along the highway near the border with Guatemala, as they continue their journey trying to reach the U.S., in Tapachula, Mexico October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Central American migrants walk along the highway near the border with Guatemala, as they continue their journey trying to reach the U.S., in Tapachula, Mexico October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Central American migrants walk along the highway near the border with Guatemala, as they continue their journey trying to reach the U.S., in Tapachula, Mexico October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
10 / 20
Vatanyu Yansri competes in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi province, Thailand October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Vatanyu Yansri competes in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi province, Thailand October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Vatanyu Yansri competes in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi province, Thailand October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 20
A woman exits a taxi during rush hour in central Damascus, Syria, September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman exits a taxi during rush hour in central Damascus, Syria, September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
A woman exits a taxi during rush hour in central Damascus, Syria, September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 20
Afghan women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Afghan women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
13 / 20
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on Bondi Beach join a group hug on Bondi Beach at an event organized by surfers to build awareness of mental health issues, in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on Bondi Beach join a group hug on Bondi Beach at an event organized by surfers to build awareness of mental health issues, in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on Bondi Beach join a group hug on Bondi Beach at an event organized by surfers to build awareness of mental health issues, in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
A member of the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) acknowledges family members after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A member of the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) acknowledges family members after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
A member of the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) acknowledges family members after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 20
A street light is seen over the moon in downtown Rome, Italy October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A street light is seen over the moon in downtown Rome, Italy October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
A street light is seen over the moon in downtown Rome, Italy October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
16 / 20
Central American migrants, who are part of a caravan of migrants trying to reach the United States, hitchhike on a truck along the highway as they continue their journey in Tapachula, Mexico October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Central American migrants, who are part of a caravan of migrants trying to reach the United States, hitchhike on a truck along the highway as they continue their journey in Tapachula, Mexico October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Central American migrants, who are part of a caravan of migrants trying to reach the United States, hitchhike on a truck along the highway as they continue their journey in Tapachula, Mexico October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
17 / 20
Women take a selfie next to a flock of sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2018. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Women take a selfie next to a flock of sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2018. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Women take a selfie next to a flock of sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2018. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
18 / 20
A girl traveling with a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States holds her belongings while making her way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico, at sunrise October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A girl traveling with a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States holds her belongings while making her way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico, at sunrise October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
A girl traveling with a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States holds her belongings while making her way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico, at sunrise October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
19 / 20
Cynthia LaPrise, 52, the co-owner of EMMA Acres dairy farm, discusses the state of dairy farms with her brother Paul Bailey in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, April 12, 2018. Cynthia is also a nurse at the Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Oliver Doyle

Cynthia LaPrise, 52, the co-owner of EMMA Acres dairy farm, discusses the state of dairy farms with her brother Paul Bailey in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, April 12, 2018. Cynthia is also a nurse at the Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Cynthia LaPrise, 52, the co-owner of EMMA Acres dairy farm, discusses the state of dairy farms with her brother Paul Bailey in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, April 12, 2018. Cynthia is also a nurse at the Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Oliver Doyle
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

3:14pm EDT
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 25 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 24 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 23 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Mail bombs target Democrats, Trump critics

Mail bombs target Democrats, Trump critics

FBI agents used DNA and a fingerprint to identify Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man suspected of sending at least 14 parcel bombs to critics of President Donald Trump days ahead of congressional elections.

On the midterm campaign trail

On the midterm campaign trail

Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in southern Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.

School bus swept away in Dead Sea flash flood

School bus swept away in Dead Sea flash flood

Rescuers comb the shores of Jordan's Dead Sea, searching for survivors, after flash floods killed at least 20 people, most of them children on a school outing.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.

Mexico cleans up after Hurricane Willa

Mexico cleans up after Hurricane Willa

Residents on Mexico s Pacific coast began clearing up the wreckage left by Hurricane Willa, which ripped through towns overnight, tearing off rooftops, downing power lines and splitting trees apart.

Banksy's Walled Off Hotel

Banksy's Walled Off Hotel

The Walled Off Hotel in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem showcases the works of British street artist Banksy and every room has a view of Israel's separation barrier.

China opens world's longest sea bridge

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has opened one of the world's longest bridges, linking Hong Kong and Macau to the Chinese mainland.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast