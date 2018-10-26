Photos of the week
A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., stormed a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People walk in a field of fireweed, or kochia scoparia, at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan, October 22, 2018. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red color in autumn. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Medics take Angelena Sawyer to the ambulance for her untreated acute appendicitis during a wellbeing check by a 50 Star Search and Rescue team following Hurricane Michael in Fountain, Florida, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a selfie during the Future Investment Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin
A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad is pictured outside the Time Warner Center after a suspicious package was found inside CNN headquarters in Manhattan, New York, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
The sun rises as spider webs blanket bushes at the banks of Lake Vistonida, Greece, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A disabled Palestinian is helped as he uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza...more
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for "America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018" in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Central American migrants walk along the highway near the border with Guatemala, as they continue their journey trying to reach the U.S., in Tapachula, Mexico October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vatanyu Yansri competes in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi province, Thailand October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman exits a taxi during rush hour in central Damascus, Syria, September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Afghan women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on Bondi Beach join a group hug on Bondi Beach at an event organized by surfers to build awareness of mental health issues, in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
A member of the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) acknowledges family members after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A street light is seen over the moon in downtown Rome, Italy October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Central American migrants, who are part of a caravan of migrants trying to reach the United States, hitchhike on a truck along the highway as they continue their journey in Tapachula, Mexico October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Women take a selfie next to a flock of sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2018. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their...more
A girl traveling with a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States holds her belongings while making her way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico, at sunrise October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Cynthia LaPrise, 52, the co-owner of EMMA Acres dairy farm, discusses the state of dairy farms with her brother Paul Bailey in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, April 12, 2018. Cynthia is also a nurse at the Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island....more
