Pictures | Thu Nov 1, 2018 | 6:30pm EDT

Photos of the week

Luis Acosta holds five year old Angel Jesus, both from Honduras, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 Jewish worshipers were shot to death during Sabbath prayers, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A man uses a torch to walk through a park during cold fog at night in Athboy, Ireland, October 31. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Police officers stand near the Statue of Unity portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia, in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 31. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale (left) celebrates with teammates including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price (right) after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five to win the 2018 World Series. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Families of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 stand as they look at the belongings of the passengers at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 31. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
People have fun on a beach during sunset at Ko Kut island in Trat Province, Thailand, October 27. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
A group of men part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump receives a kiss on the cheek from Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow alongside Pastor Thom O'Leary after they both led prayers at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo, in Indianapolis, IOctober 27. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Osman Joel Hernandez, a six-year-old migrant boy, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, plays with a hula hoop as he rests in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico, October 31. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A protester holds an old Georgia state flag, which features the Confederate flag, as Stacey Abrams, who is running to be the first female African-American governor in U.S. history, walks upstairs to speak to a crowd ahead of the midterm elections in, Newnan, Georgia, October 25. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles at rockets launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, October 27. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
A caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America, en route to the United States, makes its way to San Pedro Tapanatepec from Arriaga, Mexico, October 27. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, October 31. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A migrant woman, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, breastfeeds her baby whilst she rests in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico, October 30. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react after Bolsonaro won Brazil's presidential race, in Sao Paulo, October 28. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Men carry a coffin during a funeral, turned into a protest, for four people who, according to the mourner died during clashes in mid-October, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 31. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A man walks in front of the India Gate shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, October 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 31. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Rosendo Noviega, a 38-year-old migrant from Guatemala, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds his daughter Belinda Izabel as he walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico, October 30. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
