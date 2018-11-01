Photos of the week
Luis Acosta holds five year old Angel Jesus, both from Honduras, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 29. ...more
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 Jewish worshipers were shot to death during Sabbath prayers, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man uses a torch to walk through a park during cold fog at night in Athboy, Ireland, October 31. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Police officers stand near the Statue of Unity portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia, in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 31. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale (left) celebrates with teammates including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price (right) after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five to win the 2018 World Series. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA...more
Families of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 stand as they look at the belongings of the passengers at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 31. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People have fun on a beach during sunset at Ko Kut island in Trat Province, Thailand, October 27. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A group of men part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 28. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
U.S. President Donald Trump receives a kiss on the cheek from Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow alongside Pastor Thom O'Leary after they both led prayers at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo, in Indianapolis, IOctober 27....more
Osman Joel Hernandez, a six-year-old migrant boy, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, plays with a hula hoop as he rests in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico, October 31. REUTERS/Hannah...more
A protester holds an old Georgia state flag, which features the Confederate flag, as Stacey Abrams, who is running to be the first female African-American governor in U.S. history, walks upstairs to speak to a crowd ahead of the midterm elections in,...more
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles at rockets launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, October 27. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America, en route to the United States, makes its way to San Pedro Tapanatepec from Arriaga, Mexico, October 27. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, October 31. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
A migrant woman, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, breastfeeds her baby whilst she rests in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico, October 30. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react after Bolsonaro won Brazil's presidential race, in Sao Paulo, October 28. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Men carry a coffin during a funeral, turned into a protest, for four people who, according to the mourner died during clashes in mid-October, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 31. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man walks in front of the India Gate shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, October 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 31. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Rosendo Noviega, a 38-year-old migrant from Guatemala, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds his daughter Belinda Izabel as he walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico,...more
Google employees stage walkout
Thousands of Google employees and contractors staged brief midday walk-outs at offices across Asia, Europe and North America to protest sexism, racism and unchecked executive power in their workplace.
All Saints Day
People around the world mark All Saints Day by visiting the graves of loved ones.
Stacey Abrams campaigns to be first female African-American governor
Scenes from the contentious gubernatorial race between Abrams, a former leader in the state House of Representatives, and her Republican opponent, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.
Halloween night
Costumed revelers around the world celebrate Halloween.
India opens world's tallest statue
India inaugurated the world s tallest statue, a $400-million effigy of independence hero Vallabhbhai Patel that towers nearly twice the height of New York s Statue of Liberty.