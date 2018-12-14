Photos of the week
A woman is sprayed with teargas by a riot police officer during a 'yellow vest' protest against higher fuel prices in Brussels, Belgium, December 8. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds a zebra shark inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta, December 12. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit demonstrators shout at each other opposite the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, central London, December 11. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, arrives for his sentencing at the United States Courthouse in Manhattan, December 12. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A firefighter helps a boy stranded in debris following a landslide in Xuyong county, Sichuan province, China, December 9. China Daily via REUTERS
A healthcare worker sprays a room during a funeral of a person suspected of dying from Ebola in Beni, North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 9. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after being elected as the party leader during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Hamburg, Germany, December 7. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano for sick, abused, retired and rescued elephants in sanctuary along the Thailand-Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, December 9. Paul has been playing piano for elephants as a volunteer for almost 10...more
Candles burn as activists gather at a rally calling for the release of imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, one year after they were arrested, in Yangon, Myanmar, December 12. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Vice President Mike Pence (2ndL) while meeting with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the White House, December 11. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, try to climb over a border fence to cross into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Air force officers throw their caps in the air as they celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the Brazilian Air Force Academy (AFA) in Pirassununga, Brazil, December 7. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A winter swimmer swims in a frozen river at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, December 6. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl stands outside her one-room home in Medina neighborhood, Dakar, Senegal, December 11. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People react after a shooting at a Catholic cathedral in Campinas, Brazil, December 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An illegal cassiterite mine is seen during an operation conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, in national parks near Novo Progresso, southeast of Para state, Brazil. Picture...more
Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican, December 12. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People stand at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, December 12. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Students of Santa Claus school attend their classes in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 4. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas, along the funeral train route from Spring to College Station, December 6. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
