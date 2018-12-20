Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 20, 2018 | 1:20pm EST

Photos of the week

Snow covers the roofs of the so-called "Alter Flecken" (old spot), the historic core of downtown Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, near the city of Siegen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Snow covers the roofs of the so-called "Alter Flecken" (old spot), the historic core of downtown Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, near the city of Siegen,...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
Snow covers the roofs of the so-called "Alter Flecken" (old spot), the historic core of downtown Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, near the city of Siegen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
1 / 20
A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 20
COP24 President Michal Kurtyka reacts during a final session of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

COP24 President Michal Kurtyka reacts during a final session of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
COP24 President Michal Kurtyka reacts during a final session of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
3 / 20
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, greets head chef Stuart Jones as she visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in West London, Britain, December 18, 2018. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, greets head chef Stuart Jones as she visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in West London, Britain, December 18, 2018. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, greets head chef Stuart Jones as she visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in West London, Britain, December 18, 2018. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
A woman, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, puts a Christmas tree by her tent at the temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, puts a Christmas tree by her tent at the temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A woman, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, puts a Christmas tree by her tent at the temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 20
Students prepare for an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Students prepare for an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Students prepare for an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 20
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 20
Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman's ultrasound during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman's ultrasound during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman's ultrasound during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
8 / 20
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
9 / 20
A search and rescue team approaches the Soyuz MS-09 capsule, carrying International Space Station crew members Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S., Alexander Gerst of Germany and Sergey Prokopyev of Russia, shortly after its landing in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, formerly known as Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A search and rescue team approaches the Soyuz MS-09 capsule, carrying International Space Station crew members Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S., Alexander Gerst of Germany and Sergey Prokopyev of Russia, shortly after its landing in a remote area...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 20, 2018
A search and rescue team approaches the Soyuz MS-09 capsule, carrying International Space Station crew members Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S., Alexander Gerst of Germany and Sergey Prokopyev of Russia, shortly after its landing in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, formerly known as Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
10 / 20
Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana,...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
11 / 20
Mount Soputan volcano spews hot ash during an eruption as seen from Silian Tiga village in South East Minahasa, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adwit B Pramono

Mount Soputan volcano spews hot ash during an eruption as seen from Silian Tiga village in South East Minahasa, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adwit B Pramono

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
Mount Soputan volcano spews hot ash during an eruption as seen from Silian Tiga village in South East Minahasa, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adwit B Pramono
Close
12 / 20
A woman calls up GROOVE X's new home robot LOVOT at its demonstration during the launching event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman calls up GROOVE X's new home robot LOVOT at its demonstration during the launching event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A woman calls up GROOVE X's new home robot LOVOT at its demonstration during the launching event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 20
Chilean dockworkers are sprayed by a riot police water truck during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) to demand that temporary workers be included in collective bargaining in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Chilean dockworkers are sprayed by a riot police water truck during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) to demand that temporary workers be included in collective bargaining in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo...more

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Chilean dockworkers are sprayed by a riot police water truck during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) to demand that temporary workers be included in collective bargaining in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
14 / 20
Li Wenzu, the wife of prominent Chinese rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, has her head shaved in protest over the government's treatment of her husband in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Li Wenzu, the wife of prominent Chinese rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, has her head shaved in protest over the government's treatment of her husband in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Li Wenzu, the wife of prominent Chinese rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, has her head shaved in protest over the government's treatment of her husband in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 20
Borussia Dortmund fans with flares during their match against Fortuna Dusseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Borussia Dortmund fans with flares during their match against Fortuna Dusseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Borussia Dortmund fans with flares during their match against Fortuna Dusseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
16 / 20
Hamish the polar bear emerges from his frozen muddy pond searching for his red ball in the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Hamish the polar bear emerges from his frozen muddy pond searching for his red ball in the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
Hamish the polar bear emerges from his frozen muddy pond searching for his red ball in the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
17 / 20
A man holding a baby wrapped in a blanket stands next to a bonfire on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man holding a baby wrapped in a blanket stands next to a bonfire on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
A man holding a baby wrapped in a blanket stands next to a bonfire on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 20
A girl looks at An Hui (L) and his partner Ye Jianbin walking with their sons, An Zhizhong, An Zhiya and An Zhifei at a residential community in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Heads turn when An Hui and Ye Jianbin walk down a street in the Chinese city with their triplets, who were conceived with help from a human egg donor and a surrogate mother. People are mostly curious about their unconventional family, said An, adding that it was not always the case in China where gay couples have long battled conservative Confucian values. Picture taken September 17. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A girl looks at An Hui (L) and his partner Ye Jianbin walking with their sons, An Zhizhong, An Zhiya and An Zhifei at a residential community in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Heads turn when An Hui and Ye Jianbin walk down a street in the Chinese...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 20, 2018
A girl looks at An Hui (L) and his partner Ye Jianbin walking with their sons, An Zhizhong, An Zhiya and An Zhifei at a residential community in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Heads turn when An Hui and Ye Jianbin walk down a street in the Chinese city with their triplets, who were conceived with help from a human egg donor and a surrogate mother. People are mostly curious about their unconventional family, said An, adding that it was not always the case in China where gay couples have long battled conservative Confucian values. Picture taken September 17. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
19 / 20
An aerial view shows a climber, dressed as Santa Claus, decorating a 57-meter-high Christmas tree on Tatyshev Island, located in the middle of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows a climber, dressed as Santa Claus, decorating a 57-meter-high Christmas tree on Tatyshev Island, located in the middle of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
An aerial view shows a climber, dressed as Santa Claus, decorating a 57-meter-high Christmas tree on Tatyshev Island, located in the middle of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

8:07am EST
Tunnels at Israel-Lebanon border

Tunnels at Israel-Lebanon border

Israel says Hezbollah dug tunnels under the Israel-Lebanon border with the aim of launching attacks into Israeli territory with backing from its regional...

Dec 19 2018
U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

The United States has begun withdrawing forces from Syria, while officials said Washington was considering pulling out all U.S. troops as it winds up its...

Dec 19 2018
Inside America's prisons

Inside America's prisons

A look inside U.S. prisons, as the Senate overwhelmingly passes legislation to reduce sentences for certain prison inmates.

Dec 19 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Tunnels at Israel-Lebanon border

Tunnels at Israel-Lebanon border

Israel says Hezbollah dug tunnels under the Israel-Lebanon border with the aim of launching attacks into Israeli territory with backing from its regional sponsor Iran.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

The United States has begun withdrawing forces from Syria, while officials said Washington was considering pulling out all U.S. troops as it winds up its campaign to retake territory once held by Islamic State.

Inside America's prisons

Inside America's prisons

A look inside U.S. prisons, as the Senate overwhelmingly passes legislation to reduce sentences for certain prison inmates.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2018.

Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

The Ukrainian military makes a show of force as tensions between Kiev and Moscow rise over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews.

America in 2018

America in 2018

A selection of some of our top photos from the United States this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast