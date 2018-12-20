A girl looks at An Hui (L) and his partner Ye Jianbin walking with their sons, An Zhizhong, An Zhiya and An Zhifei at a residential community in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Heads turn when An Hui and Ye Jianbin walk down a street in the Chinese...more

A girl looks at An Hui (L) and his partner Ye Jianbin walking with their sons, An Zhizhong, An Zhiya and An Zhifei at a residential community in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Heads turn when An Hui and Ye Jianbin walk down a street in the Chinese city with their triplets, who were conceived with help from a human egg donor and a surrogate mother. People are mostly curious about their unconventional family, said An, adding that it was not always the case in China where gay couples have long battled conservative Confucian values. Picture taken September 17. REUTERS/Jason Lee

