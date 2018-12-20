Photos of the week
Snow covers the roofs of the so-called "Alter Flecken" (old spot), the historic core of downtown Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, near the city of Siegen,...more
A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
COP24 President Michal Kurtyka reacts during a final session of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, greets head chef Stuart Jones as she visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in West London, Britain, December 18, 2018. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS
A woman, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, puts a Christmas tree by her tent at the temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students prepare for an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman's ultrasound during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A search and rescue team approaches the Soyuz MS-09 capsule, carrying International Space Station crew members Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S., Alexander Gerst of Germany and Sergey Prokopyev of Russia, shortly after its landing in a remote area...more
Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana,...more
Mount Soputan volcano spews hot ash during an eruption as seen from Silian Tiga village in South East Minahasa, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adwit B Pramono
A woman calls up GROOVE X's new home robot LOVOT at its demonstration during the launching event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Chilean dockworkers are sprayed by a riot police water truck during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) to demand that temporary workers be included in collective bargaining in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo...more
Li Wenzu, the wife of prominent Chinese rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, has her head shaved in protest over the government's treatment of her husband in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Borussia Dortmund fans with flares during their match against Fortuna Dusseldorf. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Hamish the polar bear emerges from his frozen muddy pond searching for his red ball in the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man holding a baby wrapped in a blanket stands next to a bonfire on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl looks at An Hui (L) and his partner Ye Jianbin walking with their sons, An Zhizhong, An Zhiya and An Zhifei at a residential community in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Heads turn when An Hui and Ye Jianbin walk down a street in the Chinese...more
An aerial view shows a climber, dressed as Santa Claus, decorating a 57-meter-high Christmas tree on Tatyshev Island, located in the middle of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
