Thu Dec 27, 2018 | 4:05pm EST

Photos of the week

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Friends and family gather around the coffin of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friends and family gather around the coffin of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Friends and family gather around the coffin of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during her funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sargon Slio, 51, a farmer, walks in the damaged church of the Virgin Mary at the village of Tel Nasri, Syria December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Sargon Slio, 51, a farmer, walks in the damaged church of the Virgin Mary at the village of Tel Nasri, Syria December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Sargon Slio, 51, a farmer, walks in the damaged church of the Virgin Mary at the village of Tel Nasri, Syria December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A car is seen among ruins after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 23, 2018. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan

A car is seen among ruins after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 23, 2018. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
A car is seen among ruins after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 23, 2018. REUTERS/Adi Kurniawan
Ann Bloom, from Canada, joins revellers as they welcome in the winter solstice at Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, December 22, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Ann Bloom, from Canada, joins revellers as they welcome in the winter solstice at Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, December 22, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, December 22, 2018
Ann Bloom, from Canada, joins revellers as they welcome in the winter solstice at Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, December 22, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Boys help to clean Saint Benoit church during Christmas day preparations, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Boys help to clean Saint Benoit church during Christmas day preparations, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2018
Boys help to clean Saint Benoit church during Christmas day preparations, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A U.S. sailor cleans the main windscreen of the captain's bridge onboard the USS John C. Stennis as it makes its way to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. sailor cleans the main windscreen of the captain's bridge onboard the USS John C. Stennis as it makes its way to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2018
A U.S. sailor cleans the main windscreen of the captain's bridge onboard the USS John C. Stennis as it makes its way to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A plume of ash rises as Anak Krakatau erupts in Indonesia, December 23, 2018. Susi Air/via REUTERS

A plume of ash rises as Anak Krakatau erupts in Indonesia, December 23, 2018. Susi Air/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2018
A plume of ash rises as Anak Krakatau erupts in Indonesia, December 23, 2018. Susi Air/via REUTERS
A man rides a rickshaw on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man rides a rickshaw on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A man rides a rickshaw on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A pack of hounds from the Members of Surrey Union Hunt look out from the kennels before taking part in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Okewood Hill, Dorking, Britain December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A pack of hounds from the Members of Surrey Union Hunt look out from the kennels before taking part in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Okewood Hill, Dorking, Britain December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A pack of hounds from the Members of Surrey Union Hunt look out from the kennels before taking part in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Okewood Hill, Dorking, Britain December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Shoppers bid for cuts of meat during a Christmas Eve auction in Smithfield market in London, Britain December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Shoppers bid for cuts of meat during a Christmas Eve auction in Smithfield market in London, Britain December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2018
Shoppers bid for cuts of meat during a Christmas Eve auction in Smithfield market in London, Britain December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Saymon Claus, student of a school of Santa Claus, has his beard cut during a ritual named "Barbas de Molho" to mark the end of Christmas season, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saymon Claus, student of a school of Santa Claus, has his beard cut during a ritual named "Barbas de Molho" to mark the end of Christmas season, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Saymon Claus, student of a school of Santa Claus, has his beard cut during a ritual named "Barbas de Molho" to mark the end of Christmas season, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Police officers search for victims among rubble of a destroyed beach front hotel which was hit by a tsunami in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Police officers search for victims among rubble of a destroyed beach front hotel which was hit by a tsunami in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2018
Police officers search for victims among rubble of a destroyed beach front hotel which was hit by a tsunami in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Vehicles travel on a bridge over the partially frozen Hun river in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Vehicles travel on a bridge over the partially frozen Hun river in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Vehicles travel on a bridge over the partially frozen Hun river in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman dressed as Justice and French republic symbol "Marianne" poses during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement on the Champs Elysees near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, December 22, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A woman dressed as Justice and French republic symbol "Marianne" poses during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement on the Champs Elysees near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, December 22, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, December 22, 2018
A woman dressed as Justice and French republic symbol "Marianne" poses during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement on the Champs Elysees near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, December 22, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A sign declares the National Archive is closed due to a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, U.S., December 22, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A sign declares the National Archive is closed due to a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, U.S., December 22, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, December 22, 2018
A sign declares the National Archive is closed due to a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, U.S., December 22, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as the convoy of the acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as the convoy of the acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2018
A man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as the convoy of the acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A man affected by the tsunami holds a child inside a school used as a shelter in Labuhan, Banten province, Indonesia, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man affected by the tsunami holds a child inside a school used as a shelter in Labuhan, Banten province, Indonesia, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
A man affected by the tsunami holds a child inside a school used as a shelter in Labuhan, Banten province, Indonesia, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man works out as twilight sets in on the beach next to the U.S. border fence in Tijuana, Mexico December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A man works out as twilight sets in on the beach next to the U.S. border fence in Tijuana, Mexico December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2018
A man works out as twilight sets in on the beach next to the U.S. border fence in Tijuana, Mexico December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Indonesia's tsunami aftermath from above

Indonesia's tsunami aftermath from above

Indonesia's tsunami aftermath from above

Indonesia's tsunami aftermath from above

Scenes of destruction after an eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano triggered a tsunami that killed at least 430 people.

12:25pm EST
Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

8:20am EST
Trump makes surprise visit to Iraq

Trump makes surprise visit to Iraq

President Donald Trump made a surprise Christmas visit to U.S. troops in Iraq, his first trip to a conflict zone nearly two years into his presidency and days...

8:10am EST
Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody

Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody

A crowd of mourners said goodbye to the 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl who died in U.S. custody this month, laying her to rest in a Christmas Day funeral...

Dec 26 2018

