Photos of the week
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Australia, January 1. AAP/Brendan Esposito/via REUTERS
Pope Francis plays with a ball as members of Circus of Cuba perform during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, January 2. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a member of a winter swimmers' club into the icy waters of the Yenisei River during an event marking the New Year and Christmas season, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 30. ...more
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) point their weapons at migrants as they prepared to cross the border fence illegally, from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman sits as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he drives toward his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia, January 1. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot ash during an eruption, as seen from an Indonesian Naval Patrol Boat at Sunda strait in Lampung, Indonesia, January 1. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America traveling to the U.S., is wrapped with a banner depicting the Virgin of Guadalupe in front of a riot police cordon, as migrants try to reach the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in...more
A woman walks a dog with styled and dyed fur on a street in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, December 25. REUTERS/Stringer
Believers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to Yemanja, goddess of the sea, during a traditional celebration ahead of New Year's eve on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 29. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Floyd Mayweather knocks down Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of their match in Tokyo, Japan, December 31. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A greyhound chases a hare during a hare coursing meeting in Abbeyfeale, Ireland, December 28. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A follower blows smoke from a cigar on a statue of La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death), a cult figure often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, as part of a cleansing ritual in Tepito neighborhood, in Mexico City, January 1. REUTERS/Daniel...more
A police officer wields his stick against members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, outside a police station during a protest after two women entered the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi,...more
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Cabinet meeting on day 12 of the partial U.S. government shutdown at the White House, January 2. REUTERS/Jim Young
Men remove a rock in contaminated sewage water at an area known as 'the Mine', where informal workers search for scrap metal, at the largest garbage dump in Guatemala City, Guatemala, December 27. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Germany's Markus Eisenbichler in action at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, January 1. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A migrant, who is trying to reach the United States, jumps the border fence and crawls through barbed wire to cross illegally from Mexico into the U.S., as pictured from Tijuana, Mexico, December 28. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A worker cleans up the area after New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds the speaker's gavel after being elected speaker as the U.S. House of Representatives meets for the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3. ...more
