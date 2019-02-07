Photos of the week
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4. ...more
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claps during President Trump's second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 3. Doug Mills/Pool via...more
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, February 3. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces play the piano in ? destroyed house near their position on the front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, February 4. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, February 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, February 2. REUTERS/Alan Freed
A police officer prepares for the execution of Wadah Refat, 28, and Mohamed Khaled, 31, who were convicted of raping a 12-year-old boy in Aden, Yemen, February 7. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Migrants get a ride in the back of a truck during their journey towards the United States, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, February 2. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, February 2. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Students raise their hands to ask a question to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her talk with students at Keio University in Tokyo, Japan, February 5. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Attendees applaud as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5. REUTERS/Leah Millis
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrate winning their sixth Super Bowl together, after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, February 3. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Devotees throw turmeric powder as an offering to the shepherd god Khandoba as others carry a palanquin during 'Somvati Amavasya' at a temple in Jejuri, India, February 4. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Performers wear pig masks as they take part in a Lunar New Year night parade in Hong Kong, February 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A soldier burns an illegal opium plantation near Pueblo Viejo in the Sierra Madre del Sur, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico. Picture taken August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France. This oldest fencing club in Paris, founded in 1886, has remained intact since its creation. Picture taken...more
Fuel tank blocks the vehicular passage on Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Mamy, a caretaker plays with a pair of pet lions in an enclosure built in a house on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, February 4. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing 'Kumbh Mela', or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India, February 6. ...more
11-year-old Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied because of his last name, falls asleep in the first lady's box during President Trump's State of the Union address in Washington, February 5. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Former Dutch boxer Rudi Lubbers stands in front of the van where he and his partner were living for the last eight months, near the village of Kosharitsa, Bulgaria, February 3. Lubbers, who lost to Muhammad Ali on points in a 12-round heavyweight...more
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the press at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 7. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman lights an incense stick on Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Binondo, Manila, Philippines, February 5. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A dog is seen in a snow covered park during snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine, February 6. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
