Pictures | Thu Feb 7, 2019 | 5:05pm EST

Photos of the week

Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claps during President Trump's second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 3. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, February 3. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces play the piano in ? destroyed house near their position on the front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, February 4. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, February 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, February 2. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A police officer prepares for the execution of Wadah Refat, 28, and Mohamed Khaled, 31, who were convicted of raping a 12-year-old boy in Aden, Yemen, February 7. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Migrants get a ride in the back of a truck during their journey towards the United States, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, February 2. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, February 2. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Students raise their hands to ask a question to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her talk with students at Keio University in Tokyo, Japan, February 5. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Attendees applaud as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrate winning their sixth Super Bowl together, after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, February 3. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Devotees throw turmeric powder as an offering to the shepherd god Khandoba as others carry a palanquin during 'Somvati Amavasya' at a temple in Jejuri, India, February 4. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Performers wear pig masks as they take part in a Lunar New Year night parade in Hong Kong, February 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
A soldier burns an illegal opium plantation near Pueblo Viejo in the Sierra Madre del Sur, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico. Picture taken August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France. This oldest fencing club in Paris, founded in 1886, has remained intact since its creation. Picture taken January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Fuel tank blocks the vehicular passage on Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 6. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Mamy, a caretaker plays with a pair of pet lions in an enclosure built in a house on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, February 4. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing 'Kumbh Mela', or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India, February 6. REUTERS/ Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
11-year-old Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied because of his last name, falls asleep in the first lady's box during President Trump's State of the Union address in Washington, February 5. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Former Dutch boxer Rudi Lubbers stands in front of the van where he and his partner were living for the last eight months, near the village of Kosharitsa, Bulgaria, February 3. Lubbers, who lost to Muhammad Ali on points in a 12-round heavyweight fight in Jakarta four and a half decades ago, is back on his feet again after taking one of the heaviest punches of his life. The 73-year-old and his partner Ria have been living in poverty in southeastern Bulgaria for the last two months, only to receive help after his story grabbed huge attention in the Netherlands following a TV documentary shown last Sunday. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the press at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 7. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A woman lights an incense stick on Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Binondo, Manila, Philippines, February 5. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
A dog is seen in a snow covered park during snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine, February 6. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
