Former Vietnamese chemical student Pham Ngoc Canh who studied in North Korea and his North Korean wife Ri Yong Hui stand in front of their house while posing for a photo in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 12. Canh made secret trips to visit Ri at her home during his stay in North Korea, but left the country in 1973. The couple stayed in touch and waited for over 20 years. In the late 1990s, when North Korea was gripped by famine, Canh raised seven tonnes of rice in donations. It was an act of generosity which finally paved the way for he and Ri to reunite: The North Koreans learned of Canh's act and agreed he could marry Ri and live in either country provided Ri maintained her North Korean citizenship. REUTERS/Kham

