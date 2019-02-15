Photos of the week
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama reacts as ink is thrown at him by members of the opposition during parliamentary session in Tirana, Albania, February 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates following the last race of her storied career, at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, February 10. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand, February 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, is seen with students in Caracas, Venezuela, February 11. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Offset and Cardi B arrive at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Wasinu Lazarus, 21-year-old student and first time voter, sits in a canoe in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria, February 4. When asked about his expectations from the election, Wasinu said: "I know that even my vote...more
Iranians burn U.S. flags during a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 11. Meghdad Madadi/Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
A man transports a replica of cow on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, India, February 13. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, February 14. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS
Basketball teammates gather around the coffin of Marco Pimentel, who was murdered by suspected gang members along with his mother and three other relatives of Omar Pimentel, a member of the coaching staff of first division soccer team Sonsonate, in...more
Models present creations from the Oscar de la Renta collection before the show during New York Fashion Week, February 12. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Don Smith reacts as Cap'n Crunch the Great Dane yawns during the Meet the Breeds event ahead of the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Bravo towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Former Vietnamese chemical student Pham Ngoc Canh who studied in North Korea and his North Korean wife Ri Yong Hui stand in front of their house while posing for a photo in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 12. Canh made secret trips to visit Ri at her home...more
People react next to the dead body of a man during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A technician works on an electricity pylon as part of maintenance of high-tension electricity power lines, during sunset in Roye, France, February 11. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Residents react during a police operation against drug gangs at Fallet slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 8. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Venezuelan girl lines up as she receives a free lunch at the "Divina Providencia" migrant shelter outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia, February 13. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A couple poses for a wedding photo shoot amid snowfall at the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing, China, February 12. China Daily via REUTERS
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, departs after the trial of Mexican drug lord Guzman, known as "El Chapo", at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, in New York, February 12. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People protest after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered his annual state of the nation address in Budapest, Hungary, February 10. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Winter outdoor sports enthusiast Olesya Ushakova poses in front of her acquaintance (not pictured) while throwing hot water into subzero air as she participates in the "Dubak Challenge", a social media trend translating to an intense cold challenge...more
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, February 11. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Next Slideshows
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
Cobra Gold military exercises
Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Valentine's Day
Love is in the air on Valentine's Day around the world.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week
Collection highlights from the Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week.
End of an era for Airbus A380
Airbus has decided to end production of the world's largest airliner after 12 years in service due to weak sales.
Cobra Gold military exercises
Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.
O'Rourke, Trump trade blows in rival border rallies
Beto O'Rourke, the former Democratic congressman considering a White House run, and President Donald Trump traded political blows in rival rallies in El Paso, Texas, over the Republican's fight for a border wall.
Mars Opportunity rover goes dark
The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.