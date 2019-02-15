Edition:
Photos of the week

Winter outdoor sports enthusiast Olesya Ushakova throws hot water into subzero air as she participates in the "Dubak Challenge", an intense cold challenge that is recently popular on social media in Russia, during sunset outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, February 8. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama reacts as ink is thrown at him by members of the opposition during parliamentary session in Tirana, Albania, February 14. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates following the last race of her storied career, at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, February 10. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand, February 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, is seen with students in Caracas, Venezuela, February 11. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Offset and Cardi B arrive at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Wasinu Lazarus, 21-year-old student and first-time voter, sits in a canoe in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria, February 4. When asked about his expectations from the election, Wasinu said: "I know that even my vote counts ... I know I have done my own part as a citizen of the country to elect the person that is supposed to be in the position." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Iranians burn U.S. flags during a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 11. Meghdad Madadi/Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A man transports a replica of a cow on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, India, February 13. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, February 14. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Basketball teammates gather around the coffin of Marco Pimentel, who was murdered by suspected gang members along with his mother and three other relatives of Omar Pimentel, a member of the coaching staff of first division soccer team Sonsonate, in Chalchuapa, El Salvador, February 9. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Models present creations from the Oscar de la Renta collection before the show during New York Fashion Week, February 12. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Don Smith reacts as Cap'n Crunch the Great Dane yawns during the Meet the Breeds event ahead of the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Bravo towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Former Vietnamese chemical student Pham Ngoc Canh, who studied in North Korea, and his North Korean wife Ri Yong Hui stand in front of their house while posing for a photo in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 12. Canh made secret trips to visit Ri at her home during his stay in North Korea, but left the country in 1973. The couple stayed in touch and waited - for over 20 years. In the late 1990s, when North Korea was gripped by famine, Canh raised seven tonnes of rice in donations. It was an act of generosity which finally paved the way for he and Ri to reunite: The North Koreans learned of Canh's act and agreed he could marry Ri and live in either country - provided Ri maintained her North Korean citizenship. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
People react next to the dead body of a man during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A technician works on an electricity pylon as part of maintenance of high-tension electricity power lines, during sunset in Roye, France, February 11. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Residents react during a police operation against drug gangs at Fallet slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 8. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
A Venezuelan girl lines up as she receives a free lunch at the "Divina Providencia" migrant shelter on the outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia, February 13. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A couple poses for a wedding photo shoot amid snowfall at the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing, China, February 12. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, departs after the trial of the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo", at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, in New York, February 12. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
People protest after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered his annual state of the nation address in Budapest, Hungary, February 10. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, February 11. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
