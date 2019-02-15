Photos of the week
Winter outdoor sports enthusiast Olesya Ushakova throws hot water into subzero air as she participates in the "Dubak Challenge", an intense cold challenge that is recently popular on social media in Russia, during sunset outside the Siberian city of...more
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama reacts as ink is thrown at him by members of the opposition during parliamentary session in Tirana, Albania, February 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates following the last race of her storied career, at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, February 10. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand, February 14. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, is seen with students in Caracas, Venezuela, February 11. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Offset and Cardi B arrive at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Wasinu Lazarus, 21-year-old student and first-time voter, sits in a canoe in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria, February 4. When asked about his expectations from the election, Wasinu said: "I know that even my vote...more
Iranians burn U.S. flags during a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 11. Meghdad Madadi/Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
A man transports a replica of a cow on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, India, February 13. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, February 14. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS
Basketball teammates gather around the coffin of Marco Pimentel, who was murdered by suspected gang members along with his mother and three other relatives of Omar Pimentel, a member of the coaching staff of first division soccer team Sonsonate, in...more
Models present creations from the Oscar de la Renta collection before the show during New York Fashion Week, February 12. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Don Smith reacts as Cap'n Crunch the Great Dane yawns during the Meet the Breeds event ahead of the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 9. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Bravo towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 10. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Former Vietnamese chemical student Pham Ngoc Canh, who studied in North Korea, and his North Korean wife Ri Yong Hui stand in front of their house while posing for a photo in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 12. Canh made secret trips to visit Ri at her home...more
People react next to the dead body of a man during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 12. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A technician works on an electricity pylon as part of maintenance of high-tension electricity power lines, during sunset in Roye, France, February 11. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Residents react during a police operation against drug gangs at Fallet slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 8. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Venezuelan girl lines up as she receives a free lunch at the "Divina Providencia" migrant shelter on the outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia, February 13. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A couple poses for a wedding photo shoot amid snowfall at the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing, China, February 12. China Daily via REUTERS
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, departs after the trial of the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo", at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, in New York, February 12. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People protest after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered his annual state of the nation address in Budapest, Hungary, February 10. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, February 11. REUTERS/Leah Millis
