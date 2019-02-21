Photos of the week
Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Migrants cross the Rio Grande towards the United States, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sunlight hits the Horsetail Fall, turning it into a "firefall", at Yosemite National Park, California, February 18, 2019. The natural phenomenon occurs only on clear evenings in February when sunlight shines on the flowing waters, making it glow like...more
Pink performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Fire investigators are seen at the house where seven children died from a fatal structure fire in the community of Spryfield in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ted Pritchard
Orfa, a migrant from Honduras, and her daughter Rachel look out of the window of a Greyhound bus during a leg of the journey from El Paso, Texas, U.S., to Portales, New Mexico, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Afghan men ride horses on the snow-covered ground on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at an inauguration ceremony for the new president of the Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA) in Brasilia, Brazil February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gives bread to children near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Graves that were desecrated with swastikas are seen at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A view of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh February 20, 2019. As many as 70 people died in the fire that engulfed several buildings in a centuries-old neighborhood of the Bangladesh capital. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir...more
Miguel Hurtado, 36, who says he was sexually abused at the age of 16 by a Benedictine monk from Montserrat Abbey in Catalonia, poses for a portrait in Madrid, Spain, January 25, 2019. "For me, the worst part were not the abuses, but the Church...more
A super snow moon rises as people visit the Areios Pagos hill at the archaeological site of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen attends a NATO defense ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who was reportedly in town for a baby shower, exits a hotel in Manhattan, New York, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Colombian police officer checks people as he patrols the trails during an anti-smuggling operation on the outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson reacts after falling when his Nike sneaker split in half, less than a minute into a highly anticipated game against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Durham, North Carolina, February 20, 2019. Williamson, a...more
A folk artist makes a shower of sparks with molten iron during a local celebration ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival, in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
To Gia Huy, 9, checks out his new Kim Jong Un-style haircut at a haircut salon in Hanoi, Vietnam February 19, 2019. In honor of the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Feb. 27-28, a Hanoi barber...more
Models present creations during the Roksanda catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
