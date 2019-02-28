Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 28, 2019 | 2:45pm EST

Photos of the week

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 25
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
2 / 25
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's security forces at Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 23. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's security forces at Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 23. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's security forces at Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 23. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 25
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen reacts emotionally to the concluding statement of committee Chairman Rep Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the conclusion of Cohen's testimony at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen reacts emotionally to the concluding statement of committee Chairman Rep Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the conclusion of Cohen's testimony at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen reacts emotionally to the concluding statement of committee Chairman Rep Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the conclusion of Cohen's testimony at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 25
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 25
A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California, February 27. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California, February 27. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California, February 27. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 25
A lightning bolt strikes the sea near Fort St Elmo during a storm in Valletta, Malta, February 27. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A lightning bolt strikes the sea near Fort St Elmo during a storm in Valletta, Malta, February 27. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A lightning bolt strikes the sea near Fort St Elmo during a storm in Valletta, Malta, February 27. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
7 / 25
Rami Malek, winner of the Best Actor award for "Bohemian Rhapsody," opens a bottle of champagne at the Oscars Governors Ball following the Academy Awards, February 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rami Malek, winner of the Best Actor award for "Bohemian Rhapsody," opens a bottle of champagne at the Oscars Governors Ball following the Academy Awards, February 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Rami Malek, winner of the Best Actor award for "Bohemian Rhapsody," opens a bottle of champagne at the Oscars Governors Ball following the Academy Awards, February 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 25
Supporters of Idrissa Seck, presidential candidate of the coalition Idy 2019, are seen in a "car rapide" before his final rally campaign in Dakar, Senegal, February 22. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Supporters of Idrissa Seck, presidential candidate of the coalition Idy 2019, are seen in a "car rapide" before his final rally campaign in Dakar, Senegal, February 22. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Supporters of Idrissa Seck, presidential candidate of the coalition Idy 2019, are seen in a "car rapide" before his final rally campaign in Dakar, Senegal, February 22. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
Close
9 / 25
A fire is seen burning on Saddleworth Moor near the town of Diggle, Britain, February 27. REUTERS/Jon Super

A fire is seen burning on Saddleworth Moor near the town of Diggle, Britain, February 27. REUTERS/Jon Super

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
A fire is seen burning on Saddleworth Moor near the town of Diggle, Britain, February 27. REUTERS/Jon Super
Close
10 / 25
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives to testify at a Senate Banking and Hosing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 26. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives to testify at a Senate Banking and Hosing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 26. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives to testify at a Senate Banking and Hosing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 26. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 25
A construction worker comes through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Ahmedabad, India, February 25. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A construction worker comes through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Ahmedabad, India, February 25. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A construction worker comes through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Ahmedabad, India, February 25. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
12 / 25
Yaneidi Guzman, 38, poses for a picture at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17. Guzman has lost a third of her weight over the past three years as Venezuela's economic collapse made food unaffordable and she now hopes the opposition will succeed in bringing urgently needed foreign aid. She is one of many Venezuelans suffering from malnutrition. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Yaneidi Guzman, 38, poses for a picture at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17. Guzman has lost a third of her weight over the past three years as Venezuela's economic collapse made food unaffordable and she now hopes the opposition will...more

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Yaneidi Guzman, 38, poses for a picture at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17. Guzman has lost a third of her weight over the past three years as Venezuela's economic collapse made food unaffordable and she now hopes the opposition will succeed in bringing urgently needed foreign aid. She is one of many Venezuelans suffering from malnutrition. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 25
Indian soldiers stand next to the wreckage of an Indian Air Force helicopter after it crashed in Budgam district in Kashmir, February 27. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian soldiers stand next to the wreckage of an Indian Air Force helicopter after it crashed in Budgam district in Kashmir, February 27. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Indian soldiers stand next to the wreckage of an Indian Air Force helicopter after it crashed in Budgam district in Kashmir, February 27. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
14 / 25
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, February 26. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, February 26. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, February 26. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
15 / 25
A boy participates in celebrations by supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano, Nigeria, February 27. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A boy participates in celebrations by supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano, Nigeria, February 27. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A boy participates in celebrations by supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano, Nigeria, February 27. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
16 / 25
Charlie Wachtel, David Robinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee accept the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "Blackkklansman" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Charlie Wachtel, David Robinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee accept the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "Blackkklansman" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Charlie Wachtel, David Robinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee accept the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "Blackkklansman" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 25
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, February 25. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, February 25. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, February 25. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS
Close
18 / 25
The casket of a man shot dead during anti-government protests lies on the ground as riot police release tear gas to disperse locals residents in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

The casket of a man shot dead during anti-government protests lies on the ground as riot police release tear gas to disperse locals residents in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
The casket of a man shot dead during anti-government protests lies on the ground as riot police release tear gas to disperse locals residents in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
19 / 25
R. Kelly leaves Cook County jail in Chicago, Illinois, February 25. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

R. Kelly leaves Cook County jail in Chicago, Illinois, February 25. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
R. Kelly leaves Cook County jail in Chicago, Illinois, February 25. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
20 / 25
A relative of Palestinian teenager Yousif al-Dayyah, 15, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border fence during a protest, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City, February 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A relative of Palestinian teenager Yousif al-Dayyah, 15, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border fence during a protest, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City, February 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019
A relative of Palestinian teenager Yousif al-Dayyah, 15, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border fence during a protest, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City, February 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
21 / 25
People walk during a march from the city of Aqaba south of the capital, demanding more employment opportunities, on the highway near Amman, Jordan, February 20. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

People walk during a march from the city of Aqaba south of the capital, demanding more employment opportunities, on the highway near Amman, Jordan, February 20. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
People walk during a march from the city of Aqaba south of the capital, demanding more employment opportunities, on the highway near Amman, Jordan, February 20. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
22 / 25
Best Actor Rami Malek, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Regina King and Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali pose with their awards backstage at the Academy Awards, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Best Actor Rami Malek, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Regina King and Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali pose with their awards backstage at the Academy Awards, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Best Actor Rami Malek, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Regina King and Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali pose with their awards backstage at the Academy Awards, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
23 / 25
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sits in his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China, February 26. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sits in his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China, February 26. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sits in his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China, February 26. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
24 / 25
A rat reacts while being stuck in a manhole cover in Bensheim-Auerbach, Germany, February 24. Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar/via REUTERS

A rat reacts while being stuck in a manhole cover in Bensheim-Auerbach, Germany, February 24. Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A rat reacts while being stuck in a manhole cover in Bensheim-Auerbach, Germany, February 24. Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar/via REUTERS
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Inside CPAC

Inside CPAC

Next Slideshows

Inside CPAC

Inside CPAC

Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

1:15pm EST
Michael Cohen testifies to Congress

Michael Cohen testifies to Congress

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer told Congress that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat" who knew in advance about a release of emails...

11:55am EST
The second Trump-Kim summit

The second Trump-Kim summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had walked away from a nuclear deal at his summit with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam because of unacceptable demands from the North...

9:25am EST
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz before the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in...

Feb 27 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside CPAC

Inside CPAC

Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Michael Cohen testifies to Congress

Michael Cohen testifies to Congress

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer told Congress that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat" who knew in advance about a release of emails by the WikiLeaks website aimed at hurting his 2016 Democratic presidential rival.

The second Trump-Kim summit

The second Trump-Kim summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had walked away from a nuclear deal at his summit with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam because of unacceptable demands from the North Korean leader to lift punishing U.S.-led sanctions.

Springtime super bloom in California

Springtime super bloom in California

A super bloom of wild poppies carpets the hills near Lake Elsinore in southern California after weeks of heavy rains.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz before the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress

Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.

Nigeria's Buhari wins re-election

Nigeria's Buhari wins re-election

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari comfortably won a second term at the helm of Africa's largest economy, election authorities said, but his main rival planned a fraud challenge after a vote marred by delays and violence.

India-Pakistan tensions flare as both claim to down warplanes

India-Pakistan tensions flare as both claim to down warplanes

India and Pakistan both said they shot down each other's fighter jets amid air strikes over the last two days, the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have done so, while ground forces have exchanged fire in more than a dozen locations.

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast