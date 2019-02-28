Photos of the week
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's security forces at Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 23. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen reacts emotionally to the concluding statement of committee Chairman Rep Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the conclusion of Cohen's testimony at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill...more
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California, February 27. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A lightning bolt strikes the sea near Fort St Elmo during a storm in Valletta, Malta, February 27. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rami Malek, winner of the Best Actor award for "Bohemian Rhapsody," opens a bottle of champagne at the Oscars Governors Ball following the Academy Awards, February 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Supporters of Idrissa Seck, presidential candidate of the coalition Idy 2019, are seen in a "car rapide" before his final rally campaign in Dakar, Senegal, February 22. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
A fire is seen burning on Saddleworth Moor near the town of Diggle, Britain, February 27. REUTERS/Jon Super
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives to testify at a Senate Banking and Hosing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 26. REUTERS/Jim Young
A construction worker comes through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Ahmedabad, India, February 25. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Yaneidi Guzman, 38, poses for a picture at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17. Guzman has lost a third of her weight over the past three years as Venezuela's economic collapse made food unaffordable and she now hopes the opposition will...more
Indian soldiers stand next to the wreckage of an Indian Air Force helicopter after it crashed in Budgam district in Kashmir, February 27. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, February 26. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A boy participates in celebrations by supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano, Nigeria, February 27. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Charlie Wachtel, David Robinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee accept the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "Blackkklansman" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, February 25. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of a man shot dead during anti-government protests lies on the ground as riot police release tear gas to disperse locals residents in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
R. Kelly leaves Cook County jail in Chicago, Illinois, February 25. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A relative of Palestinian teenager Yousif al-Dayyah, 15, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border fence during a protest, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City, February 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People walk during a march from the city of Aqaba south of the capital, demanding more employment opportunities, on the highway near Amman, Jordan, February 20. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Best Actor Rami Malek, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Regina King and Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali pose with their awards backstage at the Academy Awards, February 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sits in his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China, February 26. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A rat reacts while being stuck in a manhole cover in Bensheim-Auerbach, Germany, February 24. Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Inside CPAC
Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
Michael Cohen testifies to Congress
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer told Congress that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat" who knew in advance about a release of emails...
The second Trump-Kim summit
U.S. President Donald Trump said he had walked away from a nuclear deal at his summit with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam because of unacceptable demands from the North...
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz before the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside CPAC
Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
Michael Cohen testifies to Congress
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer told Congress that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat" who knew in advance about a release of emails by the WikiLeaks website aimed at hurting his 2016 Democratic presidential rival.
The second Trump-Kim summit
U.S. President Donald Trump said he had walked away from a nuclear deal at his summit with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam because of unacceptable demands from the North Korean leader to lift punishing U.S.-led sanctions.
Springtime super bloom in California
A super bloom of wild poppies carpets the hills near Lake Elsinore in southern California after weeks of heavy rains.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz before the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Mobile World Congress
Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.
Nigeria's Buhari wins re-election
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari comfortably won a second term at the helm of Africa's largest economy, election authorities said, but his main rival planned a fraud challenge after a vote marred by delays and violence.
India-Pakistan tensions flare as both claim to down warplanes
India and Pakistan both said they shot down each other's fighter jets amid air strikes over the last two days, the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have done so, while ground forces have exchanged fire in more than a dozen locations.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.