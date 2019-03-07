Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, pumps milk during her lunch break on her first day back at the office after an 8-week maternity leave in San Antonio, Texas, February 13. Hoffmann's baby boy Micah is just a few weeks old and already...more

Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, pumps milk during her lunch break on her first day back at the office after an 8-week maternity leave in San Antonio, Texas, February 13. Hoffmann's baby boy Micah is just a few weeks old and already she is back at work. She only had five and a half weeks of accrued paid time off from her job. "You're worried about this tiny little new life, you love it so fiercely," she said. "Having more time to feel like you're getting good at this ... I think that could only be a good thing." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

