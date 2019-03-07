Edition:
Photos of the week

A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 5. Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, March 6. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A house with an X painted on it is seen across a hillside of wreckage after deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea, March 6. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center as viewed in Vero Beach, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Marie Joseph Cesar reacts as she pays her respects to her late brother Mackerson Joseph, who was killed during anti-government protests, before a mass at a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 4. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
People look at flames of fire as dry grass and bushes burn near the village of Ivanovka, Crimea, March 3. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A student sits with her head in her hands as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Dove School of Discovery during a two-day, three-state tour promoting her 'Be Best' initiative in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 4. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Police forensics officers search the area near to where 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was killed, at the Saint Neots Play Park in Harold Hill, east London, March 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
'Chomper,' a semi-autonomous, GPS-guided snow blower designed and built by MIT research engineer Dane Kouttron, clears snow following an overnight storm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 28. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, March 5. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
People dressed as penguins play at a playground on 'Rosenmontag' (Rose Monday) in Cologne, Germany, March 4. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Military band members rehearse ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, pumps milk during her lunch break on her first day back at the office after an 8-week maternity leave in San Antonio, Texas, February 13. Hoffmann's baby boy Micah is just a few weeks old and already she is back at work. She only had five and a half weeks of accrued paid time off from her job. "You're worried about this tiny little new life, you love it so fiercely," she said. "Having more time to feel like you're getting good at this ... I think that could only be a good thing." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Revellers from Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 4. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Giant fennel plants are seen on a hillside overlooking Gnejna Bay, outside the village of Mgarr, Malta, March 5. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Flames are burning at the scene where a suicide car bomb exploded targeting a Mogadishu hotel in a business center on Maka Al Mukaram street in Mogadishu, Somalia, February 28. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Police members stand guard as lawyers protest to denounce an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, Algeria, March 7. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
A man looks at Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 6. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches in a photograph taken by NASA astronaut Anne McClain aboard the International Space Station, March 3. Anne McClain/NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A pair of Peregrine Falcons mate while perched on a branch along the Palisades Cliffs above the Hudson River in State Line Lookout Park in Alpine, New Jersey, March 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A car drives along a five-kilometre-long road, which is supervised by regional traffic services to connect the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River during winter season, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, March 3. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Children from the Yazidi community, who were recently freed after being captured by Islamic State fighters, ride on a back of a truck near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 6. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
A family photograph sits placed on the remains of a tree outside a destroyed home after deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
War-wounded Abdullah Ayed, 21 year-old man from Yemen, tries his 3D-printed prosthetic limb at the MSF-run hospital in Amman, Jordan, February 27. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, reacts during a rally held by his supporters against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, March 4. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
A young migrant holds a doll she arrived with at a motel in Tucson, Arizona. A motel and a monastery are among pop-up shelters that have opened in the last six months in Arizona to house a rising number of migrants from Central America entering the United States to seek asylum. Photo taken December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Revellers from the Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 4. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
Students from some of London's all girls' schools, take pictures of the 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled by State Street in the financial district of London, March 5. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
