Photos of the week
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 5. Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria. ...more
A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, March 6....more
A house with an X painted on it is seen across a hillside of wreckage after deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea, March 6. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center as viewed in Vero Beach, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.
Marie Joseph Cesar reacts as she pays her respects to her late brother Mackerson Joseph, who was killed during anti-government protests, before a mass at a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 4. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
People look at flames of fire as dry grass and bushes burn near the village of Ivanovka, Crimea, March 3. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A student sits with her head in her hands as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Dove School of Discovery during a two-day, three-state tour promoting her 'Be Best' initiative in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 4. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Police forensics officers search the area near to where 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was killed, at the Saint Neots Play Park in Harold Hill, east London, March 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
'Chomper,' a semi-autonomous, GPS-guided snow blower designed and built by MIT research engineer Dane Kouttron, clears snow following an overnight storm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 28. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, March...more
People dressed as penguins play at a playground on 'Rosenmontag' (Rose Monday) in Cologne, Germany, March 4. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Military band members rehearse ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, pumps milk during her lunch break on her first day back at the office after an 8-week maternity leave in San Antonio, Texas, February 13. Hoffmann's baby boy Micah is just a few weeks old and already...more
Revellers from Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 4. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Giant fennel plants are seen on a hillside overlooking Gnejna Bay, outside the village of Mgarr, Malta, March 5. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Flames are burning at the scene where a suicide car bomb exploded targeting a Mogadishu hotel in a business center on Maka Al Mukaram street in Mogadishu, Somalia, February 28. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Police members stand guard as lawyers protest to denounce an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, Algeria, March 7. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man looks at Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 6. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches in a photograph taken by NASA astronaut Anne McClain aboard the International Space Station, March 3. Anne McClain/NASA/via REUTERS
A pair of Peregrine Falcons mate while perched on a branch along the Palisades Cliffs above the Hudson River in State Line Lookout Park in Alpine, New Jersey, March 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A car drives along a five-kilometre-long road, which is supervised by regional traffic services to connect the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River during winter season, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, March 3. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Children from the Yazidi community, who were recently freed after being captured by Islamic State fighters, ride on a back of a truck near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 6. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A family photograph sits placed on the remains of a tree outside a destroyed home after deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama, March 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
War-wounded Abdullah Ayed, 21 year-old man from Yemen, tries his 3D-printed prosthetic limb at the MSF-run hospital in Amman, Jordan, February 27. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, reacts during a rally held by his supporters against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, March 4. ...more
A young migrant holds a doll she arrived with at a motel in Tucson, Arizona. A motel and a monastery are among pop-up shelters that have opened in the last six months in Arizona to house a rising number of migrants from Central America entering the...more
Revellers from the Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 4. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Students from some of London's all girls' schools, take pictures of the 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled by State Street in the financial district of London, March 5. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern...
China's Congress meets
Military, political and ethnic minority delegates attend China's National People's Congress.
Deadly tornadoes strike Alabama
Rescuers in Alabama dig through the remnants of homes and businesses destroyed by a spate of tornadoes that killed at least 23 people, including children, the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
China's Congress meets
Military, political and ethnic minority delegates attend China's National People's Congress.
Deadly tornadoes strike Alabama
Rescuers in Alabama dig through the remnants of homes and businesses destroyed by a spate of tornadoes that killed at least 23 people, including children, the deadliest such storms to strike the United States in almost six years.
Seoul shrouded in smog
Air pollution in the South Korean capital has intensified in the past few weeks.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from the Sambadromes in Rio and Sao Paulo.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.