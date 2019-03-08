Photos of the week
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 5. Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria. ...more
A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, March 6....more
A house with an X painted on it is seen across a hillside of wreckage after deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama, March 4. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea, March 6. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center as viewed in Vero Beach, Florida, March 2. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.
Marie Joseph Cesar reacts as she pays her respects to her late brother Mackerson Joseph, who was killed during anti-government protests, before a mass at a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 4. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
People look at flames of fire as dry grass and bushes burn near the village of Ivanovka, Crimea, March 3. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A student sits with her head in her hands as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Dove School of Discovery during a two-day, three-state tour promoting her 'Be Best' initiative in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 4. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Police forensics officers search the area near to where 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was killed, at the Saint Neots Play Park in Harold Hill, east London, March 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
'Chomper,' a semi-autonomous, GPS-guided snow blower designed and built by MIT research engineer Dane Kouttron, clears snow following an overnight storm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 28. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, March...more
People dressed as penguins play at a playground on 'Rosenmontag' (Rose Monday) in Cologne, Germany, March 4. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Military band members rehearse ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, pumps milk during her lunch break on her first day back at the office after an 8-week maternity leave in San Antonio, Texas, February 13. Hoffmann's baby boy Micah is just a few weeks old and already...more
Revellers from Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 4. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A pair of Peregrine Falcons mate while perched on a branch along the Palisades Cliffs above the Hudson River in State Line Lookout Park in Alpine, New Jersey, March 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A young migrant holds a doll she arrived with at a motel in Tucson, Arizona. A motel and a monastery are among pop-up shelters that have opened in the last six months in Arizona to house a rising number of migrants from Central America entering the...more
Police members stand guard as lawyers protest to denounce an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, Algeria, March 7. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man looks at Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 6. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches in a photograph taken by NASA astronaut Anne McClain aboard the International Space Station, March 3. Anne McClain/NASA/via REUTERS
