Photos of the week
Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 11. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Felicity Huffman departs an initial hearing for defendants in a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, March 12. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Men wait for the water level to drop in a flooded street after heavy rains in Vila Prudente neighbourhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, Algeria, March 13. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
A view of a building during a second day of the blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An Afghan Hound stands with its owner during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Seungri, a member of South Korean K-pop band Big Bang, arrives to be questioned over a sex bribery case at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, March 14. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People detained by security forces lie on the street after looting broke out during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 10. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An anti-Brexit protester shouts 'stop Brexit' outside the Parliament in London, March 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Young woman stands in front of burning tower made of wooden pallets during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia, March 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties scuffle with police officers during a rally to demand an investigation into the corruption of Ukraine's armed forces officials, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Women argue with faithfuls of the Evangelical church during a march on International Women's Day at Zocalo square in Mexico City, March 8. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protestor during scuffles outside the compound housing al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, March 12. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid with Federico Bernardeschi in Turin, Italy, March 12. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
A cat sits on a yoga mat during a cat yoga class at a Brooklyn cat cafe in New York, March 13. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, in Syria, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Riot policewomen stand guard next to vice presidency building during a rally on the Women's Day, in La Paz, Bolivia, March 8. REUTERS/David Mercado
People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, Algeria, March 11. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A group of Central American migrants surrenders to U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jose Martinez south of the U.S.-Mexico border fence in El Paso, Texas, March 6. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is being carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A boy practices somersaulting as he exercises at a beach in Kochi, India, March 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Next Slideshows
Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Some relatives made the painful trip to the crash scene where 157 people from 35 nations were killed after take-off from Addis Ababa.
In the Dalai Lama's homeland
Scenes from the Tibetan plateau in Qinghai province, six decades after the Dalai Lama fled into exile.
Desperate Venezuelans search for water
As Venezuela's worst blackout on record drags on, residents are seeking potable water in places they would not have imagined: sewage pipes, underground water...
MORE IN PICTURES
Drag kid of Brooklyn
Eleven-year-old LGBT activist and runway model Desmond Napoles, also known as 'Desmond is Amazing', wants to inspire children to be themselves.
Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse
A four-story building containing a primary school, shops and homes collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.
Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Some relatives made the painful trip to the crash scene where 157 people from 35 nations were killed after take-off from Addis Ababa.
In the Dalai Lama's homeland
Scenes from the Tibetan plateau in Qinghai province, six decades after the Dalai Lama fled into exile.
Desperate Venezuelans search for water
As Venezuela's worst blackout on record drags on, residents are seeking potable water in places they would not have imagined: sewage pipes, underground water mains and open streams.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm
"Freedom Farm" serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity booking photos.