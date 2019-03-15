Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 15, 2019 | 2:15pm EDT

Photos of the week

A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 14. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
1 / 25
Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 25
People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 11. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 11. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
People collect water released through a sewage drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 11. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 25
Felicity Huffman departs an initial hearing for defendants in a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, March 12. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Felicity Huffman departs an initial hearing for defendants in a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, March 12. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Felicity Huffman departs an initial hearing for defendants in a racketeering case involving the allegedly fraudulent admission of children to elite universities, at the U.S. federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, March 12. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 25
Men wait for the water level to drop in a flooded street after heavy rains in Vila Prudente neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Men wait for the water level to drop in a flooded street after heavy rains in Vila Prudente neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Men wait for the water level to drop in a flooded street after heavy rains in Vila Prudente neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
5 / 25
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, Algeria, March 13. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, Algeria, March 13. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, Algeria, March 13. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
6 / 25
A view of a building during a second day of the blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A view of a building during a second day of the blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A view of a building during a second day of the blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
7 / 25
An Afghan hound stands with its owner during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

An Afghan hound stands with its owner during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
An Afghan hound stands with its owner during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 9. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
8 / 25
Seungri, a member of South Korean K-pop band Big Bang, arrives to be questioned over a sex bribery case at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, March 14. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Seungri, a member of South Korean K-pop band Big Bang, arrives to be questioned over a sex bribery case at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, March 14. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Seungri, a member of South Korean K-pop band Big Bang, arrives to be questioned over a sex bribery case at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, March 14. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
9 / 25
People detained by security forces lie on the street after looting broke out during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 10. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People detained by security forces lie on the street after looting broke out during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 10. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
People detained by security forces lie on the street after looting broke out during an ongoing blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 10. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
10 / 25
Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
11 / 25
An anti-Brexit protester shouts 'stop Brexit' outside the Parliament in London, March 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

An anti-Brexit protester shouts 'stop Brexit' outside the Parliament in London, March 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
An anti-Brexit protester shouts 'stop Brexit' outside the Parliament in London, March 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
12 / 25
Young woman stands in front of a burning tower made of wooden pallets during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia, March 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Young woman stands in front of a burning tower made of wooden pallets during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia, March 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Young woman stands in front of a burning tower made of wooden pallets during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia, March 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 25
Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties scuffle with police officers during a rally to demand an investigation into the corruption of Ukraine's armed forces officials, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties scuffle with police officers during a rally to demand an investigation into the corruption of Ukraine's armed forces officials, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties scuffle with police officers during a rally to demand an investigation into the corruption of Ukraine's armed forces officials, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 25
Women argue with faithfuls of the Evangelical church during a march on International Women's Day at Zocalo square in Mexico City, March 8. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Women argue with faithfuls of the Evangelical church during a march on International Women's Day at Zocalo square in Mexico City, March 8. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Women argue with faithfuls of the Evangelical church during a march on International Women's Day at Zocalo square in Mexico City, March 8. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
15 / 25
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protester during scuffles outside the compound housing al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, March 12. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protester during scuffles outside the compound housing al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, March 12. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protester during scuffles outside the compound housing al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, March 12. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
16 / 25
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid with Federico Bernardeschi in Turin, Italy, March 12. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid with Federico Bernardeschi in Turin, Italy, March 12. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid with Federico Bernardeschi in Turin, Italy, March 12. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Close
17 / 25
A cat sits on a yoga mat during a cat yoga class at a Brooklyn cat cafe in New York, March 13. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A cat sits on a yoga mat during a cat yoga class at a Brooklyn cat cafe in New York, March 13. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A cat sits on a yoga mat during a cat yoga class at a Brooklyn cat cafe in New York, March 13. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
18 / 25
Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, in Syria, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, in Syria, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, in Syria, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 25
Riot policewomen stand guard next to the vice presidency building during a rally on International Women's Day, in La Paz, Bolivia, March 8. REUTERS/David Mercado

Riot policewomen stand guard next to the vice presidency building during a rally on International Women's Day, in La Paz, Bolivia, March 8. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Riot policewomen stand guard next to the vice presidency building during a rally on International Women's Day, in La Paz, Bolivia, March 8. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
20 / 25
People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, Algeria, March 11. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, Algeria, March 11. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, Algeria, March 11. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
21 / 25
A group of Central American migrants surrenders to U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jose Martinez south of the U.S.-Mexico border fence in El Paso, Texas, March 6. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A group of Central American migrants surrenders to U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jose Martinez south of the U.S.-Mexico border fence in El Paso, Texas, March 6. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A group of Central American migrants surrenders to U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jose Martinez south of the U.S.-Mexico border fence in El Paso, Texas, March 6. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
22 / 25
A newborn albino red-necked wallaby joey is carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A newborn albino red-necked wallaby joey is carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A newborn albino red-necked wallaby joey is carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic, March 13. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
23 / 25
Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 25
A boy practices somersaulting as he exercises at a beach in Kochi, India, March 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A boy practices somersaulting as he exercises at a beach in Kochi, India, March 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A boy practices somersaulting as he exercises at a beach in Kochi, India, March 11. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

7:30am EDT
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 14 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 13 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

iHeartRadio Music Awards

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Shootings at New Zealand mosques

Shootings at New Zealand mosques

At least one gunman killed 49 people and wounded more than 20 during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa

Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a failed bid for the U.S. Senate last year will net him the party's 2020 nomination.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Drag kid of Brooklyn

Drag kid of Brooklyn

Eleven-year-old LGBT activist and runway model Desmond Napoles, also known as 'Desmond is Amazing', wants to inspire children to be themselves.

Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse

Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse

A four-story building containing a primary school, shops and homes collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Some relatives made the painful trip to the crash scene where 157 people from 35 nations were killed after take-off from Addis Ababa.

In the Dalai Lama's homeland

In the Dalai Lama's homeland

Scenes from the Tibetan plateau in Qinghai province, six decades after the Dalai Lama fled into exile.

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

As Venezuela's worst blackout on record drags on, residents are seeking potable water in places they would not have imagined: sewage pipes, underground water mains and open streams.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast