Pictures | Thu Apr 18, 2019 | 4:15pm EDT

Photos of the week

Smoke rises around the altar in front of the cross inside the Notre-Dame Cathedral as a fire continues to burn in Paris, France, April 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Attorney General William Barr, flanked by Edward O'Callaghan, Acting Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General (L) and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, speaks at a news conference to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race, in Washington, April 18. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
A Sudanese demonstrator gestures while riding atop a military truck as he protests against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan April 12. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Spectators watch from Jetty Park as booster rocket engines approach landing pads, after a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 11. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Heather Martin points to a projected aerial photograph of Columbine High School, as she talks about surviving the deadly mass shooting while she was a senior at the school, during a safety talk at the school where she currently teaches in Aurora, Colorado. Martin, 37, started The Rebels Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization in 2012 to help survivors and their families learn how to live with the deep-rooted trauma wrought by their experiences. Photo taken March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Venezuelan Hildemaro Ortiz relaxes inside of an abandoned bus in the border city of Pacaraima, Brazil, April 13. Ortiz is among 10 destitute Venezuelan migrants who fled their country's crisis. They did not get far when they crossed into Brazil: they have been living for three months on an abandoned, motor-less, 1983 Mercedes Benz bus just across the border. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
White House Advisor Ivanka Trump dances as she meets women entrepreneurs at a demonstration cocoa farm in Adzope, Ivory Coast April 17. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
People take part in a Water Splashing festival to mark the New Year of the Dai ethnic group in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China April 14. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Firefighters douse flames at the burning Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Mwamini Kahindo, an Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at a treatment centre in Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 25. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
South Bend's Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg embrace as they attend a rally to announce Pete Buttigieg's 2020 Democratic presidential candidacy in South Bend, Indiana, April 14. REUTERS/John Gress

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
A dancer poses for her own photographer in front of pink cherry tree blossoms during a sunny spring morning at the Parc de Sceaux gardens near Paris, France, April 12. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Women stand together al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria, April 2. Thousands of women, especially foreigners who flocked from Europe and North African countries, willingly joined Islamic State, subscribing to its brutal interpretation of Islam and marrying militants. Some remain ardent supporters of its ideology and live in camps they fled to in eastern Syria, which are under the control of the U.S.-backed forces that drove IS from its final piece of territory last month. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Remziye Tosun falls after being hit by a police water cannon during a protest against results of local elections, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 17. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Sand whipped up by wind shrouds the C-Space Project Mars simulation base as a staff member wearing a mock space suit poses in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China, April 18. The Chinese-built Mars simulation base is located in the barren, windswept hills of Gansu province. The facility - comprising several interconnected modules including a greenhouse and a mock decompression chamber - opened its doors to the public on April 17. Officials hope the camp will boost tourism and allow visitors to feel as though they are on the red planet. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg cries at the end of her speech to the environment committee of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 16. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon after crashing during practice at the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, April 13. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
People belonging to a caravan of migrants traveling from Honduras to the United States walk across a bridge as they leave Tapachula, Mexico April 15. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
