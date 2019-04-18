Photos of the week
Smoke rises around the altar in front of the cross inside the Notre-Dame Cathedral as a fire continues to burn in Paris, France, April 16. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool
Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Attorney General William Barr, flanked by Edward O'Callaghan, Acting Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General (L) and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, speaks at a news conference to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller s report on Russian...more
A Sudanese demonstrator gestures while riding atop a military truck as he protests against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan April...more
Spectators watch from Jetty Park as booster rocket engines approach landing pads, after a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 11....more
Heather Martin points to a projected aerial photograph of Columbine High School, as she talks about surviving the deadly mass shooting while she was a senior at the school, during a safety talk at the school where she currently teaches in Aurora,...more
Venezuelan Hildemaro Ortiz relaxes inside of an abandoned bus in the border city of Pacaraima, Brazil, April 13. Ortiz is among 10 destitute Venezuelan migrants who fled their country's crisis. They did not get far when they crossed into Brazil: they...more
White House Advisor Ivanka Trump dances as she meets women entrepreneurs at a demonstration cocoa farm in Adzope, Ivory Coast April 17. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People take part in a Water Splashing festival to mark the New Year of the Dai ethnic group in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China April 14. China Daily via REUTERS
Firefighters douse flames at the burning Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Mwamini Kahindo, an Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at a treatment centre in Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 25. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
South Bend's Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg embrace as they attend a rally to announce Pete Buttigieg's 2020 Democratic presidential candidacy in South Bend, Indiana, April 14. REUTERS/John Gress
A dancer poses for her own photographer in front of pink cherry tree blossoms during a sunny spring morning at the Parc de Sceaux gardens near Paris, France, April 12. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Women stand together al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria, April 2. Thousands of women, especially foreigners who flocked from Europe and North African countries, willingly joined Islamic State, subscribing to its brutal...more
Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Remziye Tosun falls after being hit by a police water cannon during a protest against results of local elections, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 17. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Sand whipped up by wind shrouds the C-Space Project Mars simulation base as a staff member wearing a mock space suit poses in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China, April 18. The Chinese-built Mars simulation base is located in the...more
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg cries at the end of her speech to the environment committee of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 16. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon after crashing during practice at the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, April 13. REUTERS/Aly Song
People belonging to a caravan of migrants traveling from Honduras to the United States walk across a bridge as they leave Tapachula, Mexico April 15. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Next Slideshows
Hundreds arrested in London climate protests
At least 480 people have been arrested so far this week in climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.
The gauchos of Uruguay
Cowboys converge on Montevideo to show off their skills during Creole week celebrations.
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage
Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.
On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak
The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 760 people and is continuing to spread.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hundreds arrested in London climate protests
At least 480 people have been arrested so far this week in climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.
The gauchos of Uruguay
Cowboys converge on Montevideo to show off their skills during Creole week celebrations.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Mars in the desert
Chinese teenagers completed a tour of a space colony against a desolate backdrop at a Chinese-built Mars simulation base in the barren, windswept hills of Gansu province.
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage
Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2019 New York International Auto Show.
On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak
The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 760 people and is continuing to spread.
London home filled with royal memorabilia
British retiree Margaret Tyler has garnered her own press attention for her royal dedication. Her London home is filled with plates, cups, pictures, dolls and life-size cardboard cut-outs of the queen and other royals.
Shanghai Auto Show
The latest models and concept cars are unveiled in Shanghai.