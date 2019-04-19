Heather Martin points to a projected aerial photograph of Columbine High School, as she talks about surviving the deadly mass shooting while she was a senior at the school, during a safety talk at the school where she currently teaches in Aurora,...more

Heather Martin points to a projected aerial photograph of Columbine High School, as she talks about surviving the deadly mass shooting while she was a senior at the school, during a safety talk at the school where she currently teaches in Aurora, Colorado. Martin, 37, started The Rebels Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization in 2012 to help survivors and their families learn how to live with the deep-rooted trauma wrought by their experiences. Photo taken March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

