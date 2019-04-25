An artisanal miner climbs out of a gold mine with a bag of rocks broken off from inside the mining pit at the unlicensed mining site of Nsuaem Top in Ghana, November 24, 2018. Billions of dollars' worth of gold is being smuggled out of Africa every...more

An artisanal miner climbs out of a gold mine with a bag of rocks broken off from inside the mining pit at the unlicensed mining site of Nsuaem Top in Ghana, November 24, 2018. Billions of dollars' worth of gold is being smuggled out of Africa every year through the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East - a gateway to markets in Europe, the United States and beyond - a Reuters analysis has found. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

