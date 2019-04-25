Edition:
Photos of the week

Crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21. An estimated 253 people perished in a coordinated series of blasts targeting churches and hotels, shattering the relative calm that has existed in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka since a civil war against mostly Hindu ethnic Tamil separatists ended 10 years ago. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Members of the police carry a demonstrator during the Extinction Rebellion protest at the Marble Arch in London, Britain April 24. More than 1,000 people have been arrested during the protests, which started April 15, as part of the group's campaign of non-violent civil disobedience with the aim of stopping what it calls a global climate crisis. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Chinese Navy's destroyer Taiyuan takes part in a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, China, April 23. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend an official reception following their first face-to-face talks in Vladivostok, Russia April 25. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
A worker throws a cloth during a drying process at Sukoharjo near Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 23. Antara Foto/Mohammad Ayudha/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine April 21. Ukrainians fed up with entrenched corruption and hungry for change elected the comedian with no previous political experience as their next president by a landslide. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A wooden wheel that was stuffed with straw and set alight rolls down a hill during the celebration of the traditional 'Osterraederlauf' in Luegde, Germany, April 21. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A protester reacts at a demonstration during Act XXIII (the 23rd consecutive Saturday of national protest) of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France, April 20. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick with 'Notre-Dame' on his shirt during a Ligue 1 match against AS Monaco at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, April 21. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A person in an Easter Bunny costume looks on as President Donald Trump attends the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Pallbearers carry the coffin of journalist Lyra McKee at her funeral at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 24. The New IRA group, which opposes Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord, has said one of its members shot 29-year-old McKee dead in Londonderry on April 18 when opening fire on police officers during a riot McKee was watching. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A member of the 324 Squadron stands during the ANZAC Day Dawn Service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, April 25. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
An artisanal miner climbs out of a gold mine with a bag of rocks broken off from inside the mining pit at the unlicensed mining site of Nsuaem Top in Ghana, November 24, 2018. Billions of dollars' worth of gold is being smuggled out of Africa every year through the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East - a gateway to markets in Europe, the United States and beyond - a Reuters analysis has found. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A stroller abandoned by Central American migrants is seen after an immigration raid in their journey towards the United States, in Pijijiapan, Mexico April 22. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Members of Libyan internationally recognized government forces pass near a damaged tank belonging to Eastern forces in Al Hira area, southwestern Tripoli, Libya April 23. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A girl refuses to have administered a cholera vaccination during a house-to-house immunization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen April 24. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A woman reacts to the sun coming out of the clouds during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, New York, April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
An aerial view of tulip fields near the city of Creil, Netherlands April 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
Cast member Brie Larson poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
An Iraqi Marsh Arab man fishes at the Chebayesh marsh in Dhi Qar province, Iraq April 13. This time last year, most of Iraq's historic marshlands were dry, desiccated by upstream damming and a chronic lack of rainfall. Now, local farmers are counting their blessings after unexpected heavy rainfall at the end of 2018 caused the dams to overflow by early January and water came gushing back to the wetlands in southeastern Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
