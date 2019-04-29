Photos of the week
Crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21. An estimated 253 people perished in a coordinated series of blasts targeting churches and hotels, shattering the relative calm that has existed in...more
Members of the police carry a demonstrator during the Extinction Rebellion protest at the Marble Arch in London, Britain April 24. More than 1,000 people have been arrested during the protests, which started April 15, as part of the group's campaign...more
Chinese Navy's destroyer Taiyuan takes part in a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, China, April 23. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend an official reception following their first face-to-face talks in Vladivostok, Russia April 25. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
A worker throws a cloth during a drying process at Sukoharjo near Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 23. Antara Foto/Mohammad Ayudha/ via REUTERS
Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine April 21. Ukrainians fed up with entrenched corruption and hungry...more
A wooden wheel that was stuffed with straw and set alight rolls down a hill during the celebration of the traditional 'Osterraederlauf' in Luegde, Germany, April 21. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A protester reacts at a demonstration during Act XXIII (the 23rd consecutive Saturday of national protest) of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France, April 20. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick with 'Notre-Dame' on his shirt during a Ligue 1 match against AS Monaco at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, April 21. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A person in an Easter Bunny costume looks on as President Donald Trump attends the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pallbearers carry the coffin of journalist Lyra McKee at her funeral at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 24. The New IRA group, which opposes Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord, has said one of its members shot 29-year-old...more
A member of the 324 Squadron stands during the ANZAC Day Dawn Service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, April 25. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS
An artisanal miner climbs out of a gold mine with a bag of rocks broken off from inside the mining pit at the unlicensed mining site of Nsuaem Top in Ghana, November 24, 2018. Billions of dollars' worth of gold is being smuggled out of Africa every...more
A stroller abandoned by Central American migrants is seen after an immigration raid in their journey towards the United States, in Pijijiapan, Mexico April 22. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Members of Libyan internationally recognized government forces pass near a damaged tank belonging to Eastern forces in Al Hira area, southwestern Tripoli, Libya April 23. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A girl refuses to have administered a cholera vaccination during a house-to-house immunization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen April 24. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman reacts to the sun coming out of the clouds during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, New York, April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
An aerial view of tulip fields near the city of Creil, Netherlands April 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Brie Larson poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An Iraqi Marsh Arab man fishes at the Chebayesh marsh in Dhi Qar province, Iraq April 13. This time last year, most of Iraq's historic marshlands were dry, desiccated by upstream damming and a chronic lack of rainfall. Now, local farmers are counting...more
