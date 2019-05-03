Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 3, 2019 | 7:45pm EDT

Photos of the week

An opposition demonstrator with wounds gestures in front of a burning bus, while holding a rock, near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An opposition demonstrator with wounds gestures in front of a burning bus, while holding a rock, near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
An opposition demonstrator with wounds gestures in front of a burning bus, while holding a rock, near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 18
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Southwark Crown Court after being sentenced in London, Britain, May 1. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Southwark Crown Court after being sentenced in London, Britain, May 1. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Southwark Crown Court after being sentenced in London, Britain, May 1. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
2 / 18
Members of Gaza Skating Team cast shadows as they practice their rollerblading and skating skills at the seaport of Gaza City. Photo taken March 8. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Members of Gaza Skating Team cast shadows as they practice their rollerblading and skating skills at the seaport of Gaza City. Photo taken March 8. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Members of Gaza Skating Team cast shadows as they practice their rollerblading and skating skills at the seaport of Gaza City. Photo taken March 8. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 18
A young attendee holds a handgun during the National Rifle Association annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A young attendee holds a handgun during the National Rifle Association annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
A young attendee holds a handgun during the National Rifle Association annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
4 / 18
Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique, May 1. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique, May 1. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique, May 1. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
5 / 18
Police use pepper spray during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Police use pepper spray during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Police use pepper spray during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
6 / 18
Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
7 / 18
A member of the Seattle police department inspects one of the cars crushed by part of a construction crane on Mercer Street, which killed four people and injured several others in Seattle, Washington, April 27. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A member of the Seattle police department inspects one of the cars crushed by part of a construction crane on Mercer Street, which killed four people and injured several others in Seattle, Washington, April 27. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
A member of the Seattle police department inspects one of the cars crushed by part of a construction crane on Mercer Street, which killed four people and injured several others in Seattle, Washington, April 27. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
8 / 18
South Koreans take selfies as they tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, May 1. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Koreans take selfies as they tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, May 1. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
South Koreans take selfies as they tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, May 1. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
9 / 18
LinkSpace's reusable rocket RLV-T5, also known as NewLine Baby, returns to the landing site during a test launch on a vacant plot of land near the company's development site in Longkou, Shandong province, China, April 19. REUTERS/Jason Lee

LinkSpace's reusable rocket RLV-T5, also known as NewLine Baby, returns to the landing site during a test launch on a vacant plot of land near the company's development site in Longkou, Shandong province, China, April 19. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
LinkSpace's reusable rocket RLV-T5, also known as NewLine Baby, returns to the landing site during a test launch on a vacant plot of land near the company's development site in Longkou, Shandong province, China, April 19. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 18
A boat passes under Tower Bridge during the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A boat passes under Tower Bridge during the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A boat passes under Tower Bridge during the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 18
An opposition demonstrator is struck by a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela, April 30. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An opposition demonstrator is struck by a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela, April 30. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
An opposition demonstrator is struck by a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela, April 30. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
12 / 18
A woman throws her graduation mortar board cap in the air as she poses for her photographer in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., April 30. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman throws her graduation mortar board cap in the air as she poses for her photographer in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., April 30. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A woman throws her graduation mortar board cap in the air as she poses for her photographer in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., April 30. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
13 / 18
Japanese Yuuka Hasumi, 17, and Ibuki Ito, 17, also from Japan, who want to become K-pop stars, perform at an Acopia School party in Seoul, South Korea, March 16. Acopia is a prep school offering young Japanese a shot at K-pop stardom, teaching them the dance moves, the songs and also the language. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Japanese Yuuka Hasumi, 17, and Ibuki Ito, 17, also from Japan, who want to become K-pop stars, perform at an Acopia School party in Seoul, South Korea, March 16. Acopia is a prep school offering young Japanese a shot at K-pop stardom, teaching them...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Japanese Yuuka Hasumi, 17, and Ibuki Ito, 17, also from Japan, who want to become K-pop stars, perform at an Acopia School party in Seoul, South Korea, March 16. Acopia is a prep school offering young Japanese a shot at K-pop stardom, teaching them the dance moves, the songs and also the language. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
14 / 18
A security officer stands guard outside St. Anthony's Shrine, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 26. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A security officer stands guard outside St. Anthony's Shrine, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 26. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
A security officer stands guard outside St. Anthony's Shrine, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 26. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
15 / 18
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 18
A demonstrator throws a stone to riot police during a protest for a national strike, in Bogota, Colombia, April 25. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator throws a stone to riot police during a protest for a national strike, in Bogota, Colombia, April 25. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
A demonstrator throws a stone to riot police during a protest for a national strike, in Bogota, Colombia, April 25. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
17 / 18
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds the hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger as he arrives to take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland, May 2. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds the hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger as he arrives to take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland, May 2. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds the hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger as he arrives to take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland, May 2. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

7:05am EDT
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 02 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 01 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 30 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the month: April

Photos of the month: April

Our top photos from April 2019.

Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Looking across the river into North Korea

Looking across the river into North Korea

Images of North Korean daily life taken from the Chinese side of the Yalu River.

Inside a temporary CBP migrant facility

Inside a temporary CBP migrant facility

Inside a temporary facility for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which the agency says will be used for unaccompanied migrant children and families, in Donna, Texas.

A history of empty chairs as political props

A history of empty chairs as political props

Moments in U.S. politics when vacant chairs were used to make a political point.

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.

Thailand's king marries his bodyguard

Thailand's king marries his bodyguard

Just days before his official coronation, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the title Queen Suthida.

What Warren Buffett owns right now (and why)

What Warren Buffett owns right now (and why)

Considered among the world's greatest investors of all-time, here's what industries and companies the Oracle of Omaha is betting big on right now.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast