Photos of the week
An opposition demonstrator with wounds gestures in front of a burning bus, while holding a rock, near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Southwark Crown Court after being sentenced in London, Britain, May 1. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Members of Gaza Skating Team cast shadows as they practice their rollerblading and skating skills at the seaport of Gaza City. Photo taken March 8. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A young attendee holds a handgun during the National Rifle Association annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Buildings damaged during Cyclone Kenneth are seen from the air in a village north of Pemba, Mozambique, May 1. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police use pepper spray during a left wing May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, May 1. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A member of the Seattle police department inspects one of the cars crushed by part of a construction crane on Mercer Street, which killed four people and injured several others in Seattle, Washington, April 27. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
South Koreans take selfies as they tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, May 1. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
LinkSpace's reusable rocket RLV-T5, also known as NewLine Baby, returns to the landing site during a test launch on a vacant plot of land near the company's development site in Longkou, Shandong province, China, April 19. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boat passes under Tower Bridge during the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An opposition demonstrator is struck by a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela, April 30. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman throws her graduation mortar board cap in the air as she poses for her photographer in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., April 30. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Japanese Yuuka Hasumi, 17, and Ibuki Ito, 17, also from Japan, who want to become K-pop stars, perform at an Acopia School party in Seoul, South Korea, March 16. Acopia is a prep school offering young Japanese a shot at K-pop stardom, teaching them...more
A security officer stands guard outside St. Anthony's Shrine, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 26. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa,...more
A demonstrator throws a stone to riot police during a protest for a national strike, in Bogota, Colombia, April 25. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds the hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger as he arrives to take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland, May 2. ...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the month: April
Our top photos from April 2019.
Journalists in the line of fire
Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Looking across the river into North Korea
Images of North Korean daily life taken from the Chinese side of the Yalu River.
Inside a temporary CBP migrant facility
Inside a temporary facility for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which the agency says will be used for unaccompanied migrant children and families, in Donna, Texas.
A history of empty chairs as political props
Moments in U.S. politics when vacant chairs were used to make a political point.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
Thailand's king marries his bodyguard
Just days before his official coronation, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the title Queen Suthida.
What Warren Buffett owns right now (and why)
Considered among the world's greatest investors of all-time, here's what industries and companies the Oracle of Omaha is betting big on right now.