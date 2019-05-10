Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 10, 2019 | 6:25pm EDT

Photos of the week

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born May 6, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born May 6, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born May 6, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
Cardi B arrives in a deep red, feathery Thom Browne design at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cardi B arrives in a deep red, feathery Thom Browne design at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Cardi B arrives in a deep red, feathery Thom Browne design at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 20
Migrants cross the Bravo river at the border line between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants cross the Bravo river at the border line between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Migrants cross the Bravo river at the border line between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
3 / 20
A supporter sports "Trump" monogrammed shoes while waiting for the arrival of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A supporter sports "Trump" monogrammed shoes while waiting for the arrival of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
A supporter sports "Trump" monogrammed shoes while waiting for the arrival of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 20
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. They had been jailed for more than 500 days after they were convicted of breaking the Official Secrets Act. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. They had been jailed for more than 500 days after they were convicted of...more

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. They had been jailed for more than 500 days after they were convicted of breaking the Official Secrets Act. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
5 / 20
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 20
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) hands out Kentucky Fried Chicken during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "The Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election", that Attorney General Barr was scheduled to appear at, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) hands out Kentucky Fried Chicken during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "The Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election", that Attorney General Barr was scheduled to...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) hands out Kentucky Fried Chicken during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "The Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election", that Attorney General Barr was scheduled to appear at, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
7 / 20
Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn is seen during his coronation procession, in Bangkok, Thailand May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn is seen during his coronation procession, in Bangkok, Thailand May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn is seen during his coronation procession, in Bangkok, Thailand May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 20
A girl plays with a rifle after a Memorial Day ceremony for the fallen soldier at Latrun's armored corps memorial site in Israel, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

A girl plays with a rifle after a Memorial Day ceremony for the fallen soldier at Latrun's armored corps memorial site in Israel, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
A girl plays with a rifle after a Memorial Day ceremony for the fallen soldier at Latrun's armored corps memorial site in Israel, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
9 / 20
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their third goal with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold against FC Barcelona in the Champions League semi final second leg at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their third goal with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold against FC Barcelona in the Champions League semi final second leg at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their third goal with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold against FC Barcelona in the Champions League semi final second leg at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
10 / 20
North Korean military conducts a "strike drill" for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, May 4, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean military conducts a "strike drill" for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, May 4, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
North Korean military conducts a "strike drill" for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, May 4, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
11 / 20
Voters queue to cast their ballots before polls close outside a polling station in Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Voters queue to cast their ballots before polls close outside a polling station in Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Voters queue to cast their ballots before polls close outside a polling station in Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
12 / 20
Maria Tejada, originally from El Salvador, poses for a photo after becoming a U.S. citizen, with her five-year-old daughter Ashley (L) in attendance, during an official naturalization ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Maria Tejada, originally from El Salvador, poses for a photo after becoming a U.S. citizen, with her five-year-old daughter Ashley (L) in attendance, during an official naturalization ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts, May...more

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Maria Tejada, originally from El Salvador, poses for a photo after becoming a U.S. citizen, with her five-year-old daughter Ashley (L) in attendance, during an official naturalization ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 20
Lady Gaga arrives at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 6, 2019. She shed her blazing pink Brandon Maxwell gown on the red carpet to reveal a strapless black gown by the designer. Next came a figure-hugging hot pink gown. Her final reveal before a makeup touch-up on the carpet was a black bra, panties and sky-high platform boots. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga arrives at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 6, 2019. She shed her blazing pink Brandon Maxwell gown on the red carpet to reveal a strapless black gown by the designer. Next came a figure-hugging hot pink...more

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Lady Gaga arrives at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 6, 2019. She shed her blazing pink Brandon Maxwell gown on the red carpet to reveal a strapless black gown by the designer. Next came a figure-hugging hot pink gown. Her final reveal before a makeup touch-up on the carpet was a black bra, panties and sky-high platform boots. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 20
World War Two veteran Nikolay Bagayev, 100, poses for a picture dressed in his uniform, in front of his apartment block in Korolyov, north of Moscow, Russia. Born in 1918, not long after the Bolshevik Revolution, Bagayev lived through many of the tumultuous chapters of the Soviet Union in the 20th century and was twice wounded - once gravely - in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War. He spent much of the war in forests near Moscow, fought in the Battle of Moscow, and later took part in the Soviet Red Army's assault on Koenigsberg, then part of Nazi Germany and now, as part of Russia, known as Kaliningrad. Picture taken April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

World War Two veteran Nikolay Bagayev, 100, poses for a picture dressed in his uniform, in front of his apartment block in Korolyov, north of Moscow, Russia. Born in 1918, not long after the Bolshevik Revolution, Bagayev lived through many of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
World War Two veteran Nikolay Bagayev, 100, poses for a picture dressed in his uniform, in front of his apartment block in Korolyov, north of Moscow, Russia. Born in 1918, not long after the Bolshevik Revolution, Bagayev lived through many of the tumultuous chapters of the Soviet Union in the 20th century and was twice wounded - once gravely - in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War. He spent much of the war in forests near Moscow, fought in the Battle of Moscow, and later took part in the Soviet Red Army's assault on Koenigsberg, then part of Nazi Germany and now, as part of Russia, known as Kaliningrad. Picture taken April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 20
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, May 6, 2019. Cohen took a parting shot at his former boss - denouncing "xenophobia, injustice and lies" - before reporting to a U.S. federal prison to begin a three-year sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump, financial crimes and lying to Congress. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, May 6, 2019. Cohen took a parting shot at his former boss - denouncing "xenophobia, injustice and lies" - before reporting...more

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, May 6, 2019. Cohen took a parting shot at his former boss - denouncing "xenophobia, injustice and lies" - before reporting to a U.S. federal prison to begin a three-year sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump, financial crimes and lying to Congress. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
Palestinian students play basketball inside their damaged school, near a building that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian students play basketball inside their damaged school, near a building that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Palestinian students play basketball inside their damaged school, near a building that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
17 / 20
South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m at a Diamond League meeting at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019. Semenya's future was in doubt after she said she would not take medication to lower her testosterone levels to comply with new International Association of Athletics Federations' rules that came into effect on May 8. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m at a Diamond League meeting at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019. Semenya's future was in doubt after she said she would not take medication to lower her...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m at a Diamond League meeting at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019. Semenya's future was in doubt after she said she would not take medication to lower her testosterone levels to comply with new International Association of Athletics Federations' rules that came into effect on May 8. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Close
18 / 20
A displaced girl, who fled from fighting in Taiz, is seen during the holy month of Ramadan in a slum on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A displaced girl, who fled from fighting in Taiz, is seen during the holy month of Ramadan in a slum on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
A displaced girl, who fled from fighting in Taiz, is seen during the holy month of Ramadan in a slum on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
19 / 20
A Miami Air International Boeing 737-800 overran the runway at NAS Jacksonville and came to rest in the St Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, May 4, 2019. The plane chartered by the U.S. military landed during a thunderstorm and was arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba with 136 passengers and seven crew members. It slid off the end of the runway into shallow water and sank up to its wings, forcing passengers to walk along the wings to safety. NTSB/Handout via REUTERS

A Miami Air International Boeing 737-800 overran the runway at NAS Jacksonville and came to rest in the St Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, May 4, 2019. The plane chartered by the U.S. military landed during a thunderstorm and was arriving from...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
A Miami Air International Boeing 737-800 overran the runway at NAS Jacksonville and came to rest in the St Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, May 4, 2019. The plane chartered by the U.S. military landed during a thunderstorm and was arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba with 136 passengers and seven crew members. It slid off the end of the runway into shallow water and sank up to its wings, forcing passengers to walk along the wings to safety. NTSB/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

7:00am EDT
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 09 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 08 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 07 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day

Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day

Volunteers with the Free Black Mamas DMV movement are spending the week leading up to Mother's Day posting bail for jailed black mothers who cannot afford bail in the Maryland area.

Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs

Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs

A range of consumer products made in China and sold in the United States are affected by Friday's new set of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including in categories such as vacuum cleaners, handbags and lighting fixtures.

UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants

UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants

The United Nations camp, the only one of its kind in Colombia, opened in March in a bid to provide some shelter for some of the 1.2 million Venezuelans fleeing a humanitarian crisis in their homeland.

Made in China, sold to the world

Made in China, sold to the world

Trump flags, artificial turf and Christmas tchotchkes are among the innumerable items for sale at the Yiwu wholesale market in eastern China.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Celebrating Chinese immigrants who built cross-America railroad

Celebrating Chinese immigrants who built cross-America railroad

Chinese-Americans commemorate their ancestors' roles in building much of the cross-country U.S. Transcontinental Railroad that transformed America's Western frontier, performing dangerous, often deadly work for less pay through the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Kim Jong Un, military man

Kim Jong Un, military man

A look at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un giving guidance on military tactics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast