World War Two veteran Nikolay Bagayev, 100, poses for a picture dressed in his uniform, in front of his apartment block in Korolyov, north of Moscow, Russia. Born in 1918, not long after the Bolshevik Revolution, Bagayev lived through many of the...more

World War Two veteran Nikolay Bagayev, 100, poses for a picture dressed in his uniform, in front of his apartment block in Korolyov, north of Moscow, Russia. Born in 1918, not long after the Bolshevik Revolution, Bagayev lived through many of the tumultuous chapters of the Soviet Union in the 20th century and was twice wounded - once gravely - in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War. He spent much of the war in forests near Moscow, fought in the Battle of Moscow, and later took part in the Soviet Red Army's assault on Koenigsberg, then part of Nazi Germany and now, as part of Russia, known as Kaliningrad. Picture taken April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close