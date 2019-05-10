Photos of the week
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born May 6, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Cardi B arrives in a deep red, feathery Thom Browne design at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Migrants cross the Bravo river at the border line between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A supporter sports "Trump" monogrammed shoes while waiting for the arrival of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed, after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. They had been jailed for more than 500 days after they were convicted of...more
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) hands out Kentucky Fried Chicken during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "The Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election", that Attorney General Barr was scheduled to...more
Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn is seen during his coronation procession, in Bangkok, Thailand May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A girl plays with a rifle after a Memorial Day ceremony for the fallen soldier at Latrun's armored corps memorial site in Israel, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their third goal with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold against FC Barcelona in the Champions League semi final second leg at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
North Korean military conducts a "strike drill" for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, May 4, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
Voters queue to cast their ballots before polls close outside a polling station in Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Maria Tejada, originally from El Salvador, poses for a photo after becoming a U.S. citizen, with her five-year-old daughter Ashley (L) in attendance, during an official naturalization ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts, May...more
Lady Gaga arrives at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 6, 2019. She shed her blazing pink Brandon Maxwell gown on the red carpet to reveal a strapless black gown by the designer. Next came a figure-hugging hot pink...more
World War Two veteran Nikolay Bagayev, 100, poses for a picture dressed in his uniform, in front of his apartment block in Korolyov, north of Moscow, Russia. Born in 1918, not long after the Bolshevik Revolution, Bagayev lived through many of the...more
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, May 6, 2019. Cohen took a parting shot at his former boss - denouncing "xenophobia, injustice and lies" - before reporting...more
Palestinian students play basketball inside their damaged school, near a building that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m at a Diamond League meeting at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019. Semenya's future was in doubt after she said she would not take medication to lower her...more
A displaced girl, who fled from fighting in Taiz, is seen during the holy month of Ramadan in a slum on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Miami Air International Boeing 737-800 overran the runway at NAS Jacksonville and came to rest in the St Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, May 4, 2019. The plane chartered by the U.S. military landed during a thunderstorm and was arriving from...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day
Volunteers with the Free Black Mamas DMV movement are spending the week leading up to Mother's Day posting bail for jailed black mothers who cannot afford bail in the Maryland area.
Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs
A range of consumer products made in China and sold in the United States are affected by Friday's new set of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including in categories such as vacuum cleaners, handbags and lighting fixtures.
UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants
The United Nations camp, the only one of its kind in Colombia, opened in March in a bid to provide some shelter for some of the 1.2 million Venezuelans fleeing a humanitarian crisis in their homeland.
Made in China, sold to the world
Trump flags, artificial turf and Christmas tchotchkes are among the innumerable items for sale at the Yiwu wholesale market in eastern China.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Celebrating Chinese immigrants who built cross-America railroad
Chinese-Americans commemorate their ancestors' roles in building much of the cross-country U.S. Transcontinental Railroad that transformed America's Western frontier, performing dangerous, often deadly work for less pay through the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains.
Russia marks Victory Day
Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Kim Jong Un, military man
A look at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un giving guidance on military tactics.