Photos of the week
A student supports her fellow plebes (freshmen) as they build a human pyramid to climb the 21-foot vegetable-shortening covered Herndon Monument at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 20. The midshipman who makes it to the top replaces...more
Palestinians break their fast by eating iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of a building recently destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 18. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Jury member Elle Fanning arrives at the screening of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the Cannes Film Festival in France, May 21. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she delivers a statement announcing she will quit, in London, May 24. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Buddhists pray during the Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Chonburi province, Thailand, May 18. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures after being hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, Britain, May 20. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Abortion-rights campaigners attend a rally against new restrictions on abortion passed by legislatures in eight states including Alabama and Georgia, in New York City, May 21. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Sonia, an asylum seeker from Honduras, waits with sleeping six-year-old twins, son Yankel and daughter Yarisleidy, before boarding a bus with fellow migrant families recently released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 20. ...more
Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player, who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays football with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon. Asheri never gave up her dream...more
A participant of the World Beard and Moustache Championships poses before taking part in one of the 17 categories of beard and moustache styles competing in Antwerp, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walks inside a building on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters clash with the police downtown in Thamrin, Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22. Security forces clashed with protesters angry about the outcome of last month's election, which handed President Joko Widodo a second term. Antara Foto/Muhammad...more
A displaced Syrian child sleeps on a mat laid out on the floor in an olive grove in the town of Atmeh, Idlib province, Syria, May 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A runner competes in the Great Wall Marathon at the Huangyaguan Great Wall outside Beijing, China, May 18. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A school bag is seen on the bed of Wishmi, 14, a student, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Wishmi, her sister and their father were killed during Easter Sunday bombings at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, while her mother Chandima Yasawardheena was injured. "I...more
Lori Lightfoot kisses her wife Amy Eshleman (L) in front of their daughter Vivian (C) after she was sworn in as Chicago's 56th mayor during an inauguration ceremony at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, May 20. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A worker cleans paint thrown by unknown attackers at the facade of the Parliament building in Athens, Greece, May 21. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dances around a bonfire as he celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel, May 22. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands reacts after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 19. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
