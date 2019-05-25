Edition:
Photos of the week

A student supports her fellow plebes (freshmen) as they build a human pyramid to climb the 21-foot vegetable-shortening covered Herndon Monument at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 20. The midshipman who makes it to the top replaces the 'dixie cup' hat with a midshipman's hat, marking their class ascent to upperclassmen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Palestinians break their fast by eating iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of a building recently destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 18. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Jury member Elle Fanning arrives at the screening of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the Cannes Film Festival in France, May 21. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she delivers a statement announcing she will quit, in London, May 24. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Buddhists pray during the Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Chonburi province, Thailand, May 18. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures after being hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, Britain, May 20. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Abortion-rights campaigners attend a rally against new restrictions on abortion passed by legislatures in eight states including Alabama and Georgia, in New York City, May 21. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Sonia, an asylum seeker from Honduras, waits with sleeping six-year-old twins, son Yankel and daughter Yarisleidy, before boarding a bus with fellow migrant families recently released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, May 20. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player, who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays football with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon. Asheri never gave up her dream despite strong opposition from her mother who feared she would lose her daughter to a "men's game". "I used to train with boys, so with boys there were some exercises I was not allowed to do because I am a girl," she said. When she first started playing soccer in the dirt streets near her home, she was the only girl on the informal neighborhood teams. "I picked up the ball, I kicked it and I never looked back," Asheri said, recalling the childhood street soccer games with her male cousins and neighbors. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
A participant of the World Beard and Moustache Championships poses before taking part in one of the 17 categories of beard and moustache styles competing in Antwerp, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walks inside a building on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Protesters clash with the police downtown in Thamrin, Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22. Security forces clashed with protesters angry about the outcome of last month's election, which handed President Joko Widodo a second term. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
A displaced Syrian child sleeps on a mat laid out on the floor in an olive grove in the town of Atmeh, Idlib province, Syria, May 19. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
A runner competes in the Great Wall Marathon at the Huangyaguan Great Wall outside Beijing, China, May 18. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A school bag is seen on the bed of Wishmi, 14, a student, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Wishmi, her sister and their father were killed during Easter Sunday bombings at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, while her mother Chandima Yasawardheena was injured. "I can't explain in words what I thought of at that moment. I remember taking the shoes of my younger daughter and the veil my elder daughter was wearing, I ran all over the hospital as if I was mad. I couldn't remember how long I ran around it. I don't feel like my daughters have left me. I don't want to accept it," Chandima said, her face bandaged from a shrapnel wound. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Lori Lightfoot kisses her wife Amy Eshleman (L) in front of their daughter Vivian (C) after she was sworn in as Chicago's 56th mayor during an inauguration ceremony at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, May 20. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A worker cleans paint thrown by unknown attackers at the facade of the Parliament building in Athens, Greece, May 21. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dances around a bonfire as he celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel, May 22. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands reacts after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 19. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
