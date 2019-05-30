Edition:
Photos of the week

African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, May 25. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman walks away from a damaged house after several tornadoes reportedly touched down, in Linwood, Kansas, May 29. REUTERS/Nate Chute

Newlywed gay couples kiss during a mass wedding banquet, one day after same-sex marriage officially became legal, in Taipei, Taiwan, May 25. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Albin Mullan, 13, celebrates after spelling his word correctly while competing in the preliminaries of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A European 'yellow vests' protester is detained by police during the last day of the European Parliament elections in Brussels, Belgium, May 26. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant rides a zip line from the the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

U.S. President Donald Trump presents the President's Cup to wrestler Asanoyama, the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan, May 26. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An Iraqi shi'ite muslim girl places a copy of the Koran on her head during the holy month of Ramadan at the Imam Ali Shrine, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, May 28. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A woman protests against migrants outside a processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico, May 27. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Union Berlin players celebrate after winning their Bundesliga Relegation Playoff match against VfB Stuttgart in Berlin, May 27. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse DFL

Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government fire guns during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 25. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, May 29. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Fisherman Jose da Cruz catches crabs inside mangrove forests on the Caratingui river, in Cairu, state of Bahia, Brazil. Cruz's average daily catch is half of what it was 10 years ago. In that time, the water line has advanced 3 meters inland from where it used to be, according to Cruz. "Nature is upset. ... In Antarctica, it's melting, nature is melting," he said. Picture taken April 3. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Relatives of inmates react in front of a prison complex in the Brazilian state of Amazonas after prisoners were found strangled to death in four separate jails, according to the penitentiary department in Manaus, Brazil, May 27. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann at the French Open, May 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reacts to the results for the European parliamentary election in Southampton, Britain, May 27. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A rescue boat is seen on the Danube river after a tourist boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, May 29. Rescue officials said there was little chance of finding survivors after a boat with South Korean tourists on board sank in the Danube, with seven people confirmed dead and 21 missing. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Karim Azizi, 55, a Kurdish Iranian, poses for a photograph in his bedroom as he shows his injuries, at Kaershovedgaard, a former prison now used as a departure center for rejected asylum seekers in Jutland, Denmark. Azizi claims to have lost his arm when a bomb exploded near him. Picture taken March 26. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A girl blows bubbles at a hotel garden in Caracas, Venezuela, May 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Pope Francis signs a Harley Davidson motorbike of the Christian motorcycle group 'Jesus Biker' as his cape is blown by a gust of wind during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, May 29. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

