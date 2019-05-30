Photos of the week
African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, May 25. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman walks away from a damaged house after several tornadoes reportedly touched down, in Linwood, Kansas, May 29. REUTERS/Nate Chute
Newlywed gay couples kiss during a mass wedding banquet, one day after same-sex marriage officially became legal, in Taipei, Taiwan, May 25. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Albin Mullan, 13, celebrates after spelling his word correctly while competing in the preliminaries of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A European 'yellow vests' protester is detained by police during the last day of the European Parliament elections in Brussels, Belgium, May 26. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A participant rides a zip line from the the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
U.S. President Donald Trump presents the President's Cup to wrestler Asanoyama, the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan, May 26. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Iraqi shi'ite muslim girl places a copy of the Koran on her head during the holy month of Ramadan at the Imam Ali Shrine, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, May 28. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman protests against migrants outside a processing center and shelter in Deming, New Mexico, May 27. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Union Berlin players celebrate after winning their Bundesliga Relegation Playoff match against VfB Stuttgart in Berlin, May 27. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse DFL
Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government fire guns during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 25. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, May 29. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Fisherman Jose da Cruz catches crabs inside mangrove forests on the Caratingui river, in Cairu, state of Bahia, Brazil. Cruz's average daily catch is half of what it was 10 years ago. In that time, the water line has advanced 3 meters inland from...more
Relatives of inmates react in front of a prison complex in the Brazilian state of Amazonas after prisoners were found strangled to death in four separate jails, according to the penitentiary department in Manaus, Brazil, May 27. REUTERS/Bruno...more
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann at the French Open, May 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reacts to the results for the European parliamentary election in Southampton, Britain, May 27. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A rescue boat is seen on the Danube river after a tourist boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, May 29. Rescue officials said there was little chance of finding survivors after a boat with South Korean tourists on board sank in the Danube, with seven...more
Karim Azizi, 55, a Kurdish Iranian, poses for a photograph in his bedroom as he shows his injuries, at Kaershovedgaard, a former prison now used as a departure center for rejected asylum seekers in Jutland, Denmark. Azizi claims to have lost his arm...more
A girl blows bubbles at a hotel garden in Caracas, Venezuela, May 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Pope Francis signs a Harley Davidson motorbike of the Christian motorcycle group 'Jesus Biker' as his cape is blown by a gust of wind during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, May 29. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Companies that are reconsidering their business in Georgia over abortion law
Major U.S. media companies say they would reconsider working in Georgia if a new law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected takes effect.
Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee
The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee tests the spelling mettle of some 562 young people, ages 7 to 15.
Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park
Chewbacca climbed into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and fireworks flew overhead as Walt Disney Co dedicated the new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" section at California's Disneyland Resort.
Inside New Mexico migrant facilities
Inside an intake processing center and shelters for migrants in Deming, New Mexico.
Fishing for abandoned nets in Greece
Greek and Dutch divers have removed two tonnes of discarded plastic fishing nets from the seabed in northern Greece, where they posed a risk to local marine life, including a rare endangered species of Mediterranean seahorse.
Best of the French Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.
Tornadoes pulverize western Ohio
Tornadoes pulverized western Ohio early on Tuesday, killing one person, injuring scores of others and requiring emergency officials to send out snowplows to clear debris from a major highway, officials and media reports said.