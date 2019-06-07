A Central American child plays in a hallway at the Catholic shelter San Francisco Javier Church, which gives temporary shelter to asylum seekers from Central American countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas, June 4. U.S. officials say they are struggling to handle a demographic shift in the type of migrants now crossing: from mainly single, adult Mexicans trying to cross clandestinely who could be turned around, to mostly families from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras seeking asylum and who cannot be quickly deported under U.S. law. Border officers apprehended more than 132,000 people crossing from Mexico in May, an increase over the previous month and the highest monthly level since 2006, reaching what U.S. officials said on June 5 were "crisis" levels. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close