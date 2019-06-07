Edition:
Photos of the week

World War Two D-Day veterans, including Richard Llewellyn and Mervyn Kersh from Britain and Norman Duncan from the U.S., attend a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4. Western leaders and aging veterans gathered on the shores of France to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied amphibious assault that opened the way for western Europe's liberation from Hitler's forces. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

World War Two D-Day veterans, including Richard Llewellyn and Mervyn Kersh from Britain and Norman Duncan from the U.S., attend a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4. Western leaders and aging veterans gathered on the shores of France to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied amphibious assault that opened the way for western Europe's liberation from Hitler's forces. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 1989 crackdown of a pro-democracy movement at Tiananmen Square, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. Tens of thousands joined the somber vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of Chinese troops opening fire on student-led democracy protesters in and around the Beijing square. Organizers said 180,000 joined the peaceful vigil, filling six football fields. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 1989 crackdown of a pro-democracy movement at Tiananmen Square, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. Tens of thousands joined the somber vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of Chinese troops opening fire on student-led democracy protesters in and around the Beijing square. Organizers said 180,000 joined the peaceful vigil, filling six football fields. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
U.S. President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses to make a toast at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 3. Trump made a pomp-laden state visit to Britain and was feted by the royal family and Britain's political elite. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses to make a toast at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 3. Trump made a pomp-laden state visit to Britain and was feted by the royal family and Britain's political elite. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
An engineer stands under a 5G base station antenna in Huawei's SG178 multi-probe spherical near-field testing system at its Songshan Lake Manufacturing Center in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China May 30. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An engineer stands under a 5G base station antenna in Huawei's SG178 multi-probe spherical near-field testing system at its Songshan Lake Manufacturing Center in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China May 30. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Central American child plays in a hallway at the Catholic shelter San Francisco Javier Church, which gives temporary shelter to asylum seekers from Central American countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas, June 4. U.S. officials say they are struggling to handle a demographic shift in the type of migrants now crossing: from mainly single, adult Mexicans trying to cross clandestinely who could be turned around, to mostly families from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras seeking asylum and who cannot be quickly deported under U.S. law. Border officers apprehended more than 132,000 people crossing from Mexico in May, an increase over the previous month and the highest monthly level since 2006, reaching what U.S. officials said on June 5 were "crisis" levels. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Central American child plays in a hallway at the Catholic shelter San Francisco Javier Church, which gives temporary shelter to asylum seekers from Central American countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas, June 4. U.S. officials say they are struggling to handle a demographic shift in the type of migrants now crossing: from mainly single, adult Mexicans trying to cross clandestinely who could be turned around, to mostly families from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras seeking asylum and who cannot be quickly deported under U.S. law. Border officers apprehended more than 132,000 people crossing from Mexico in May, an increase over the previous month and the highest monthly level since 2006, reaching what U.S. officials said on June 5 were "crisis" levels. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Paratroopers jump during a commemorative event over Sannerville in Normandy, France, June 5. Some 280 British and French paratroopers re-enacted the D-Day airdrops near the Norman town in honor of the airborne assaults 75 years ago. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Paratroopers jump during a commemorative event over Sannerville in Normandy, France, June 5. Some 280 British and French paratroopers re-enacted the D-Day airdrops near the Norman town in honor of the airborne assaults 75 years ago. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, June 1. Liverpool ended an incredible season by winning Europe's biggest prize after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the all-English final, earning sweet redemption after agonizingly missing out on the Premier League title. Mohamed Salah scored the second-quickest goal in a Champions League final by converting from the penalty spot in the second minute while Divock Origi sealed victory in the 87th after Liverpool had survived some heavy late pressure from Spurs. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, June 1. Liverpool ended an incredible season by winning Europe's biggest prize after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the all-English final, earning sweet redemption after agonizingly missing out on the Premier League title. Mohamed Salah scored the second-quickest goal in a Champions League final by converting from the penalty spot in the second minute while Divock Origi sealed victory in the 87th after Liverpool had survived some heavy late pressure from Spurs. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A supporter of President Donald Trump reacts after being hit with a milkshake during a rally against Trump during his state visit in London, June 4. Protesters shouted, banged drums and waved placards at what organizers called a "Carnival of Resistance" in Trafalgar Square while Prime Minister Theresa May held talks with Trump a short distance away at her Downing Street residence. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A supporter of President Donald Trump reacts after being hit with a milkshake during a rally against Trump during his state visit in London, June 4. Protesters shouted, banged drums and waved placards at what organizers called a "Carnival of Resistance" in Trafalgar Square while Prime Minister Theresa May held talks with Trump a short distance away at her Downing Street residence. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Foam is sprayed as a girl smiles during celebrations after Palestinians performed Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Foam is sprayed as a girl smiles during celebrations after Palestinians performed Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. After being greeted with a cannon salute and marching Guards band, Trump had a private lunch with the monarch and tea with her son Prince Charles before the state banquet in the evening. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. After being greeted with a cannon salute and marching Guards band, Trump had a private lunch with the monarch and tea with her son Prince Charles before the state banquet in the evening. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Afghan man inspects the broken glass from his garage at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31. A car bomb attack on a U.S. convoy in the Afghan capital wounded four U.S. service members and killed at least four Afghan civilians, officials said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man inspects the broken glass from his garage at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31. A car bomb attack on a U.S. convoy in the Afghan capital wounded four U.S. service members and killed at least four Afghan civilians, officials said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Migrants are seen at the banks of the Rio Bravo crossing illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 31. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants are seen at the banks of the Rio Bravo crossing illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 31. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. Space shuttle veterans Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are slated for blastoff later this year or in 2020 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in the debut manned flight of the Crew Dragon capsule to the ISS and back. Fellow astronauts Hopkins, 50, and Glover, 43, are designated for launch aboard the vehicle's first official operational mission after that, possibly with two more crew members from other countries. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. Space shuttle veterans Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are slated for blastoff later this year or in 2020 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in the debut manned flight of the Crew Dragon capsule to the ISS and back. Fellow astronauts Hopkins, 50, and Glover, 43, are designated for launch aboard the vehicle's first official operational mission after that, possibly with two more crew members from other countries. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen before the 10th annual 'Experience New Hampshire' reception on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4. REUTERS/Al Drago

Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen before the 10th annual 'Experience New Hampshire' reception on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4. REUTERS/Al Drago
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (R) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in game one of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 30. The Raptors, with the support of an entire nation behind them, won the first NBA Finals game played outside the United States with a thrilling 118-109 victory over the two-time defending champion Warriors. Toronto was led by Cameroonian forward Pascal Siakam, who scored a playoff career-high 32 points. Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (R) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in game one of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 30. The Raptors, with the support of an entire nation behind them, won the first NBA Finals game played outside the United States with a thrilling 118-109 victory over the two-time defending champion Warriors. Toronto was led by Cameroonian forward Pascal Siakam, who scored a playoff career-high 32 points. Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Women pray to mourn the victims of a ship accident on the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary, May 31. A collision between a cruise liner and a pleasure boat on May 29 killed 28 people, most of them South Korean tourists. It was the worst accident in more than half a century on the Danube, Europe's longest river and an increasingly popular route for massive hotel cruisers. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Women pray to mourn the victims of a ship accident on the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary, May 31. A collision between a cruise liner and a pleasure boat on May 29 killed 28 people, most of them South Korean tourists. It was the worst accident in more than half a century on the Danube, Europe's longest river and an increasingly popular route for massive hotel cruisers. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates winning the BHF, WBA and WBO heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 1. Ruiz Jr. dethroned British title-holder Anthony Joshua with a stunning seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden to become the first Mexican-American world heavyweight champion. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates winning the BHF, WBA and WBO heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 1. Ruiz Jr. dethroned British title-holder Anthony Joshua with a stunning seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden to become the first Mexican-American world heavyweight champion. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Visitors take pictures of a fox in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, June 2. The success of a U.S. television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that neighbors it for themselves. One Chernobyl tour agency reported a 40% rise in trip bookings since the series, made by HBO, began in May and which has attracted outstanding reviews. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Visitors take pictures of a fox in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, June 2. The success of a U.S. television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that neighbors it for themselves. One Chernobyl tour agency reported a 40% rise in trip bookings since the series, made by HBO, began in May and which has attracted outstanding reviews. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Vitoria Batista Oliveira, 14, stands as she waits for a boy to catch a missing ball during a soccer training session in Jardim Peri Alto slum, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Vitoria Batista Oliveira, 14, stands as she waits for a boy to catch a missing ball during a soccer training session in Jardim Peri Alto slum, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Men perform high-wire stunts on a tightrope in the Shiniuzhai national geological park in Yueyang, Hunan province, China June 4. REUTERS/Stringer

Men perform high-wire stunts on a tightrope in the Shiniuzhai national geological park in Yueyang, Hunan province, China June 4. REUTERS/Stringer
