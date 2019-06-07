Photos of the week
World War Two D-Day veterans, including Richard Llewellyn and Mervyn Kersh from Britain and Norman Duncan from the U.S., attend a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4....more
Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 1989 crackdown of a pro-democracy movement at Tiananmen Square, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. Tens of thousands joined the somber vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of...more
U.S. President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth raise their glasses to make a toast at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 3. Trump made a pomp-laden state visit to Britain and was feted by the royal family and Britain's...more
An engineer stands under a 5G base station antenna in Huawei's SG178 multi-probe spherical near-field testing system at its Songshan Lake Manufacturing Center in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China May 30. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Central American child plays in a hallway at the Catholic shelter San Francisco Javier Church, which gives temporary shelter to asylum seekers from Central American countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to overcrowded...more
Paratroopers jump during a commemorative event over Sannerville in Normandy, France, June 5. Some 280 British and French paratroopers re-enacted the D-Day airdrops near the Norman town in honor of the airborne assaults 75 years...more
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, June 1. Liverpool ended an incredible season by winning Europe's biggest...more
A supporter of President Donald Trump reacts after being hit with a milkshake during a rally against Trump during his state visit in London, June 4. Protesters shouted, banged drums and waved placards at what organizers called a "Carnival of...more
Foam is sprayed as a girl smiles during celebrations after Palestinians performed Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in...more
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. After being greeted with a cannon salute and marching Guards band, Trump had a private lunch with the monarch and tea with her son Prince...more
An Afghan man inspects the broken glass from his garage at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31. A car bomb attack on a U.S. convoy in the Afghan capital wounded four U.S. service members and killed at least four Afghan...more
Migrants are seen at the banks of the Rio Bravo crossing illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 31. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. Space shuttle veterans Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley...more
Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen before the 10th annual 'Experience New Hampshire' reception on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4. REUTERS/Al Drago
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (R) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in game one of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 30. The Raptors, with the support of an entire nation behind...more
Women pray to mourn the victims of a ship accident on the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary, May 31. A collision between a cruise liner and a pleasure boat on May 29 killed 28 people, most of them South Korean tourists. It was the worst accident in...more
Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates winning the BHF, WBA and WBO heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 1. Ruiz Jr. dethroned British title-holder Anthony Joshua with a stunning seventh-round stoppage at New...more
Visitors take pictures of a fox in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, June 2. The success of a U.S. television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number...more
Vitoria Batista Oliveira, 14, stands as she waits for a boy to catch a missing ball during a soccer training session in Jardim Peri Alto slum, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Men perform high-wire stunts on a tightrope in the Shiniuzhai national geological park in Yueyang, Hunan province, China June 4. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Women's World Cup kicks off in France
Highlights from the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
Celebrating Eid al-Fitr
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
Ghosts of Chernobyl
Inside the uninhabitable 'exclusion zone' surrounding Chernobyl.
Best of the French Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.
Theresa May's tumultuous tenure
Prime Minister Theresa May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, steps down with her central pledge - to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions - unfulfilled.
Trump visits Ireland
After being feted by Queen Elizabeth during his state visit to Britain, Donald Trump arrives in Ireland for the first time as U.S. president for a low-key visit, where he will be spending almost all of his time at one of his golf resorts.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations
President Trump and other world leaders attend events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.