U.S. President Donald Trump holds up what he described as proof of a deal with Mexico on immigration and trade as he speaks to the news media prior to departing for travel to Iowa from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 11. The U.S.-Mexico migration agreement reached last week includes a regional asylum plan and Mexico's commitment to examine and potentially change its laws, according to a copy held up to journalists by Trump. The deal lays out "a regional approach to burden-sharing in relation to the processing of refugee status claims to migrants," the document said. A Reuters photograph of the folded document, taken as Trump held it up, allowed reporters to read parts of it. REUTERS/Leah Millis

