Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 14, 2019 | 3:30pm EDT

Photos of the week

Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12. Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial. A protest on June 9 drew what organizers said was more than a million people in the biggest street demonstration since the 1997 handover of the former British colony back to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12. Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12. Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial. A protest on June 9 drew what organizers said was more than a million people in the biggest street demonstration since the 1997 handover of the former British colony back to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 20
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit, Michigan, June 8. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit, Michigan, June 8. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit, Michigan, June 8. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
2 / 20
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. U.S. border officers apprehended more than 132,000 people crossing from Mexico in May, an increase over the previous month and the highest monthly level since 2006, reaching what U.S. officials said on June 5 were "crisis" levels. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. U.S. border officers apprehended more than 132,000...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. U.S. border officers apprehended more than 132,000 people crossing from Mexico in May, an increase over the previous month and the highest monthly level since 2006, reaching what U.S. officials said on June 5 were "crisis" levels. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
3 / 20
The Mermaid, a Hungarian boat which sank in the Danube river near Margaret bridge, is moved away during a salvage operation in Budapest, Hungary, June 11. Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies as they raised the wreck of a boat from the Danube, two weeks after it capsized with a group of South Korean tourists on board. The Mermaid boat sank in seconds on May 29 after a large cruise liner hit it from behind under a bridge in the Hungarian capital during heavy rain. Twenty-six tourists and two Hungarian crew died in the worst disaster on the river in half a century. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

The Mermaid, a Hungarian boat which sank in the Danube river near Margaret bridge, is moved away during a salvage operation in Budapest, Hungary, June 11. Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies as they raised the wreck of a boat from the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
The Mermaid, a Hungarian boat which sank in the Danube river near Margaret bridge, is moved away during a salvage operation in Budapest, Hungary, June 11. Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies as they raised the wreck of a boat from the Danube, two weeks after it capsized with a group of South Korean tourists on board. The Mermaid boat sank in seconds on May 29 after a large cruise liner hit it from behind under a bridge in the Hungarian capital during heavy rain. Twenty-six tourists and two Hungarian crew died in the worst disaster on the river in half a century. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas
Close
4 / 20
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after addressing guests with a speech to mark the start of London Tech Week in London, June 10. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after addressing guests with a speech to mark the start of London Tech Week in London, June 10. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after addressing guests with a speech to mark the start of London Tech Week in London, June 10. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal with Megan Rapinoe during a Women's World Cup Group F against Thailand at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, June 11. Morgan tied the American record with five goals, four in the second half, as the U.S. women's national team started the defense of its World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand. The 13 goals, the last coming by Carli Lloyd in the second minute of stoppage time, is a World Cup record, men or women. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal with Megan Rapinoe during a Women's World Cup Group F against Thailand at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, June 11. Morgan tied the American record with five goals, four in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal with Megan Rapinoe during a Women's World Cup Group F against Thailand at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, June 11. Morgan tied the American record with five goals, four in the second half, as the U.S. women's national team started the defense of its World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand. The 13 goals, the last coming by Carli Lloyd in the second minute of stoppage time, is a World Cup record, men or women. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
6 / 20
Children take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem June 6. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Children take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem June 6. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2019
Children take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem June 6. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 20
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the French Open trophy after his final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem in Paris, France, June 9. The 33-year-old Nadal became the first player to win the same Grand Slam title 12 times, going past Margaret Court's 11 Australian Opens, and now sits two major titles behind his great foe and men s Grand Slam title record holder, 37-year-old Roger Federer. The first set had been one for the ages, the second ran it close, but after three hours and one minute all that mattered was that Nadal was once again in familiar pose, flat on his back on the clay, a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 winner to clinch his 18th Grand Slam triumph in total. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the French Open trophy after his final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem in Paris, France, June 9. The 33-year-old Nadal became the first player to win the same Grand Slam title 12 times, going past Margaret...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the French Open trophy after his final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem in Paris, France, June 9. The 33-year-old Nadal became the first player to win the same Grand Slam title 12 times, going past Margaret Court's 11 Australian Opens, and now sits two major titles behind his great foe and men s Grand Slam title record holder, 37-year-old Roger Federer. The first set had been one for the ages, the second ran it close, but after three hours and one minute all that mattered was that Nadal was once again in familiar pose, flat on his back on the clay, a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 winner to clinch his 18th Grand Slam triumph in total. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 20
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
9 / 20
A tiger lays in a pool of water inside a cage at a zoo during hot and humid weather in Lahore, Pakistan June 10. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A tiger lays in a pool of water inside a cage at a zoo during hot and humid weather in Lahore, Pakistan June 10. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
A tiger lays in a pool of water inside a cage at a zoo during hot and humid weather in Lahore, Pakistan June 10. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
10 / 20
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up what he described as proof of a deal with Mexico on immigration and trade as he speaks to the news media prior to departing for travel to Iowa from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 11. The U.S.-Mexico migration agreement reached last week includes a regional asylum plan and Mexico's commitment to examine and potentially change its laws, according to a copy held up to journalists by Trump. The deal lays out "a regional approach to burden-sharing in relation to the processing of refugee status claims to migrants," the document said. A Reuters photograph of the folded document, taken as Trump held it up, allowed reporters to read parts of it. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up what he described as proof of a deal with Mexico on immigration and trade as he speaks to the news media prior to departing for travel to Iowa from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 11. The...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up what he described as proof of a deal with Mexico on immigration and trade as he speaks to the news media prior to departing for travel to Iowa from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 11. The U.S.-Mexico migration agreement reached last week includes a regional asylum plan and Mexico's commitment to examine and potentially change its laws, according to a copy held up to journalists by Trump. The deal lays out "a regional approach to burden-sharing in relation to the processing of refugee status claims to migrants," the document said. A Reuters photograph of the folded document, taken as Trump held it up, allowed reporters to read parts of it. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 20
A woman waits at the Greyhound bus station as a group of French-speaking migrants from Congo and Angola arrive in San Antonio, Texas, June 11. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A woman waits at the Greyhound bus station as a group of French-speaking migrants from Congo and Angola arrive in San Antonio, Texas, June 11. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A woman waits at the Greyhound bus station as a group of French-speaking migrants from Congo and Angola arrive in San Antonio, Texas, June 11. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
12 / 20
Emergency vehicles are seen outside 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter crashed in New York City, June 10. Tim McCormack, the pilot, was the only person aboard when the helicopter slammed onto the roof of the 50-story office tower with enough force to jolt employees of the finance and law firms housed on the floors below. McCormack, who was not licensed to fly the aircraft in bad weather, was killed in the crash. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emergency vehicles are seen outside 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter crashed in New York City, June 10. Tim McCormack, the pilot, was the only person aboard when the helicopter slammed onto the roof of the 50-story office tower...more

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
Emergency vehicles are seen outside 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter crashed in New York City, June 10. Tim McCormack, the pilot, was the only person aboard when the helicopter slammed onto the roof of the 50-story office tower with enough force to jolt employees of the finance and law firms housed on the floors below. McCormack, who was not licensed to fly the aircraft in bad weather, was killed in the crash. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, June 11. REUTERS/Jordan Gale

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, June 11. REUTERS/Jordan Gale

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, June 11. REUTERS/Jordan Gale
Close
14 / 20
St. Louis Blues players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in game seven of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston, June 12. The Blues completed a most improbable journey and wiped out decades of misery by beating the Bruins to capture their first Stanley Cup and set off a celebration that was 52 years in the making. The victory capped a remarkable turnaround for the Blues considering they were sitting dead last in early January. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in game seven of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston, June 12. The Blues completed a most improbable journey and wiped out decades of misery by beating...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
St. Louis Blues players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in game seven of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston, June 12. The Blues completed a most improbable journey and wiped out decades of misery by beating the Bruins to capture their first Stanley Cup and set off a celebration that was 52 years in the making. The victory capped a remarkable turnaround for the Blues considering they were sitting dead last in early January. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 20
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for 'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!' at the Tony Awards in New York, June 9. Stroker became the first actor performing in a wheelchair to win a Tony. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for 'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!' at the Tony Awards in New York, June 9. Stroker became the first actor performing in a wheelchair to win a Tony. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for 'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!' at the Tony Awards in New York, June 9. Stroker became the first actor performing in a wheelchair to win a Tony. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
16 / 20
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump, arrives for an interview before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 12. The interview had been expected to focus on a Moscow Trump Tower project and a meeting with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have information helpful for Trump Sr.'s 2016 presidential campaign. Trump Jr. told reporters his responses were the same as during a 2017 appearance before the committee. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump, arrives for an interview before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 12. The interview had been expected to focus on a Moscow Trump Tower project and a meeting with...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump, arrives for an interview before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 12. The interview had been expected to focus on a Moscow Trump Tower project and a meeting with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have information helpful for Trump Sr.'s 2016 presidential campaign. Trump Jr. told reporters his responses were the same as during a 2017 appearance before the committee. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 20
Najila Trindade de Souza, who accuses Brazilian soccer player Neymar of rape, is carried by her lawyer Danilo Garcia de Andrade after giving testimony in a police station, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 7. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Najila Trindade de Souza, who accuses Brazilian soccer player Neymar of rape, is carried by her lawyer Danilo Garcia de Andrade after giving testimony in a police station, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 7. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
Najila Trindade de Souza, who accuses Brazilian soccer player Neymar of rape, is carried by her lawyer Danilo Garcia de Andrade after giving testimony in a police station, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 7. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
18 / 20
An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, June 13. Two oil tankers were attacked and left adrift in the Gulf of Oman, driving up oil prices and stoking fears of a new confrontation between Iran and the United States. ISNA/via REUTERS

An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, June 13. Two oil tankers were attacked and left adrift in the Gulf of Oman, driving up oil prices and stoking fears of a new confrontation between Iran and the United States. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, June 13. Two oil tankers were attacked and left adrift in the Gulf of Oman, driving up oil prices and stoking fears of a new confrontation between Iran and the United States. ISNA/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
Farmer Jacob Gossen takes a break in his family's fields during harvesting of wheat in Corn, Oklahoma, June 12. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Farmer Jacob Gossen takes a break in his family's fields during harvesting of wheat in Corn, Oklahoma, June 12. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Farmer Jacob Gossen takes a break in his family's fields during harvesting of wheat in Corn, Oklahoma, June 12. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10:25am EDT
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 13 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 12 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 11 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Women's World Cup: Day 8

Women's World Cup: Day 8

Highlights from June 14 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Swiss women strike for equality

Swiss women strike for equality

Women across Switzerland hold a strike to highlight their wealthy nation's poor record on female rights, recreating the passion of the first such walkout 28 years ago.

Trump's Twitter history showcased in pop-up museum

Trump's Twitter history showcased in pop-up museum

The "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," a comedic installation of Trump's Twitter history opens in Washington.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBT rights around the world during Pride Month.

Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title

Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title

Revelers fill the streets of Toronto in celebration after the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.

Toronto Raptors win first NBA title

Toronto Raptors win first NBA title

The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors that set off a country-wide celebration.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande as they continue to press north to El Paso, Texas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast