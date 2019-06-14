Photos of the week
Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12. Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed...more
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit, Michigan, June 8. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Bravo to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11. U.S. border officers apprehended more than 132,000...more
The Mermaid, a Hungarian boat which sank in the Danube river near Margaret bridge, is moved away during a salvage operation in Budapest, Hungary, June 11. Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies as they raised the wreck of a boat from the...more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after addressing guests with a speech to mark the start of London Tech Week in London, June 10. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal with Megan Rapinoe during a Women's World Cup Group F against Thailand at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, June 11. Morgan tied the American record with five goals, four in the...more
Children take part in an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem June 6. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the French Open trophy after his final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem in Paris, France, June 9. The 33-year-old Nadal became the first player to win the same Grand Slam title 12 times, going past Margaret...more
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A tiger lays in a pool of water inside a cage at a zoo during hot and humid weather in Lahore, Pakistan June 10. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up what he described as proof of a deal with Mexico on immigration and trade as he speaks to the news media prior to departing for travel to Iowa from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 11. The...more
A woman waits at the Greyhound bus station as a group of French-speaking migrants from Congo and Angola arrive in San Antonio, Texas, June 11. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Emergency vehicles are seen outside 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter crashed in New York City, June 10. Tim McCormack, the pilot, was the only person aboard when the helicopter slammed onto the roof of the 50-story office tower...more
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, June 11. REUTERS/Jordan Gale
St. Louis Blues players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in game seven of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston, June 12. The Blues completed a most improbable journey and wiped out decades of misery by beating...more
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for 'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!' at the Tony Awards in New York, June 9. Stroker became the first actor performing in a wheelchair to win a Tony. ...more
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump, arrives for an interview before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 12. The interview had been expected to focus on a Moscow Trump Tower project and a meeting with...more
Najila Trindade de Souza, who accuses Brazilian soccer player Neymar of rape, is carried by her lawyer Danilo Garcia de Andrade after giving testimony in a police station, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 7. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, June 13. Two oil tankers were attacked and left adrift in the Gulf of Oman, driving up oil prices and stoking fears of a new confrontation between Iran and the United States. ...more
Farmer Jacob Gossen takes a break in his family's fields during harvesting of wheat in Corn, Oklahoma, June 12. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
