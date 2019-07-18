Edition:
Photos of the week

People are evacuated outside Row NYC hotel as a blackout affects buildings and traffic during widespread power outages in Manhattan, July 13. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman as part of the Ebola screening upon entering the General Hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 15. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
People wade through a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, Louisiana, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Poland's Piotr Lisek celebrates during the men's pole vault at the Diamond League athletics tournament in Monaco, July 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
U.S. Reps Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known as 'the squad', hold a news conference after House Democrats moved to formally condemn President Trump's attacks on the four minority congresswomen, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 15. Trump tweeted that the four progressive representatives should "go back" where they came from, even though all are U.S. citizens and three are U.S.-born. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Volunteer Chris Perry, dressed in a Superman costume, watches over attendees as they arrive at the pop culture festival Comic Con International in San Diego, California, July 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, France, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
A recortador jumps over a bull during a contest in a bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Parts of the Gurschengletscher glacier are covered with tarps near the peak of Mount Gemsstock in Andermatt, Switzerland July 5. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Puerto Rican environmental activist Tito Kayak climbs the pole in front of the capitol building to take down the U.S. flag during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Teeraphong Meesat, 29, known as teacher Bally applies makeup before his English class at the Prasartratprachakit School in Ratchaburi Province, Thailand, July 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Tenggerese people and tourists gather near the Bromo volcano during the annual Kasada ceremony where Hindu worshippers had a ritual with throwing offerings such crops and livestock into the crater as thanks giving to their gods, in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia, July 18. REUTERS/Rizki Dwi Putra

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
A vegetable vendor waits for customers amid floodwater, after rain in Lahore, Pakistan, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Traffic passes by an image of the Saturn V rocket, which launched the Apollo 11 astronauts into space, as it is projected onto the side of the Washington Monument to mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar mission, in Washington, July 16. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete in the women's duet free preliminary during the World Swimming Championships in South Korea, July 16. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
French Army soldiers hold anti-drone guns during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, July 14. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Haitians bathe during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti, July 16. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
President Trump puts away talking points about four first-term Democratic congresswomen while answering questions from the media during the '3rd Annual Made in America Product Showcase' on the South Lawn of the White House, July 15. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Juan Cerdas, whose hobby is feeding wild crocodiles, kisses a large crocodile in the Tarcoles River, a river with one of the highest crocodile population in the world, in Tarcoles, province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica, July 16. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
