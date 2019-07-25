Photos of the week
Guatemalan migrant Lety Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 22, 2019. The mother and son had traveled some 1,500...more
Calvin So shows his wounds at a hospital in Hong Kong, China July 22, 2019. The 23-year-old says he was picked on at random and beaten to the ground amid escalating violence as he tried to make his way home from work during anti-government protests...more
A Palestinian building is blown up by Israeli forces in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 22, 2019. Israeli forces demolished a cluster of Palestinian...more
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. Mueller emphasized he had not exonerated Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, as the president...more
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 22, 2019. Rossello capitulated to 12 days of protests...more
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she officially recognized him as the new prime minister, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. On entering Downing Street, Johnson set up a showdown with the EU by...more
An orange tree is seen after a forest fire in the village of Roda, Portugal, July 23, 2019. More than 1,000 firefighters managed to bring a major wildfire in central Portugal under control after around 70 hours, as a heat wave smashes European...more
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux, French activists from the Youth for Climate movement, attend questions to the government session at the National Assembly in...more
A Jordanian Armed Forces armored vehicle lies on the seabed of the Red Sea off the coast of the southern port city of Aqaba, Jordan, in this handout obtained July 23, 2019. Military tanks, a helicopter and an ambulance are just some of the items that...more
A section of a print of the Brookes slave ship diagram is seen at the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull, Britain, July 5, 2019. William Wilberforce, who successfully campaigned to have the British parliament ban the slave trade in 1807, used the...more
An elderly man reads the morning newspapers at a stand in Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido waves a national flag as he arrives in a boat for a meeting with supporters near Porlamar, Isla de Margarita, Venezuela July 18, 2019. Prensa Juan Guaido/Leo Alvarez/ Handout via REUTERS
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
A woman relaxes on the beach where temperatures reached 38 degrees in Deauville, France July 23, 2019. Soaring temperatures broke records in Germany, France, Britain and the Netherlands, as a heatwave gripped Europe for the second time in a month in...more
The peloton crosses the Pont du Gard, an ancient Roman aqueduct, during the Tour de France's 177-km Stage 16 from Nimes to Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A supporter of the LGBT community attends a rally after the murder of LGBT rights activist Elena Grigoryeva in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 23, 2019. The 41-year-old had regularly received death threats and reported them to police, who did nothing...more
Women take a break after singing and dancing on a very hot day for a traditional Sufi ceremony, zikr, performed every Friday in Duisi village of Pankisi, Georgia, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ekaterina Anchevskaya
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump view a portrait of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died July 16 at age 99, while paying their respects to Stevens lying in repose at the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22,...more
Horses run on the grassland of Ujimqin in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
When animals interrupt sports
Animals running or flying into sporting arenas right in the middle of play.
Artifacts of the slave trade
Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to...
Best of World Swimming Championships
Highlights from the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea.
MORE IN PICTURES
When animals interrupt sports
Animals running or flying into sporting arenas right in the middle of play.
Artifacts of the slave trade
Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.
Best of World Swimming Championships
Highlights from the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea.
Puerto Rico celebrates as governor resigns
People danced in the streets of San Juan's old city after Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello bowed to protesters' demands and said he would quit.
Flyboard inventor attempts English Channel crossing
A French inventor failed in his attempt to cross the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard when he was knocked into the water as he landed on a boat-mounted refueling platform, his technical team said.
Highlights from the Mueller testimony
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies to the House of Representatives about his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and any possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump. The following are highlights from his comments before the House judiciary and intelligence committees.
Who's in Boris Johnson's new cabinet?
Just hours after arriving in Downing Street, the new Conservative prime minister began work with one of the biggest culls of senior government jobs in recent British history, changing all of the main ministers. Most of his appointees were Brexit supporters.
Boris Johnson becomes UK prime minister
Boris Johnson enters Downing Street at one of the most perilous junctures in post-World War Two British history - the United Kingdom is divided over Brexit and weakened by the three-year political crisis that has gripped it since the 2016 referendum.