A Palestinian building is blown up by Israeli forces in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 22, 2019. Israeli forces demolished a cluster of Palestinian homes near a military barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem, in the face of protests and international criticism. Israel said the 10 apartment buildings, most of them still under construction, had been built illegally and posed a security risk to Israeli armed forces operating along the barrier that runs through the occupied West Bank. U.N. officials, who had called on Israel to halt the demolition plans, said 17 Palestinians faced displacement. Palestinians fear that the razing of buildings near what Israel describes as a security barrier against Palestinian attacks will set a precedent for other towns along its route, which snakes through the West Bank for hundreds of kilometres. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

