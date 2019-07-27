Edition:
Photos of the week

Calvin So shows his wounds at a hospital in Hong Kong, China July 22, 2019. The 23-year-old says he was picked on at random and beaten to the ground amid escalating violence as he tried to make his way home from work during anti-government protests on July 21. Scores of men in white T-shirts, some armed with clubs, flooded into the rural Yuen Long station and stormed a train, assaulting passengers with pipes, poles and other objects, according to video footage. Hong Kong police faced criticism for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters and passersby from attack by what opposition politicians suspected were gang members at the train station. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A Palestinian building is blown up by Israeli forces in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 22, 2019. Israeli forces demolished a cluster of Palestinian homes near a military barrier on the outskirts of Jerusalem, in the face of protests and international criticism. Israel said the 10 apartment buildings, most of them still under construction, had been built illegally and posed a security risk to Israeli armed forces operating along the barrier that runs through the occupied West Bank. U.N. officials, who had called on Israel to halt the demolition plans, said 17 Palestinians faced displacement. Palestinians fear that the razing of buildings near what Israel describes as a security barrier against Palestinian attacks will set a precedent for other towns along its route, which snakes through the West Bank for hundreds of kilometres. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Guatemalan migrant Lety Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 22, 2019. The mother and son had traveled some 1,500 miles (2,410 km) from their home country of Guatemala to the border city of Ciudad Juarez, only to be stopped mere feet from the U.S. When the soldier glanced away, Perez lunged into the shrubs growing on the side of the river bank, pulling her son with her. They quickly ran across to the other side of the river and out of the guardsmen's jurisdiction where U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents took them into custody. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. Mueller emphasized he had not exonerated Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, as the president has claimed, but his long-awaited congressional testimony did little to add momentum to any Democratic impeachment ambitions and Trump heartily declared victory. In seven hours of congressional testimony, Mueller accused Trump of not always being truthful, called his support for the 2016 release of stolen Democratic emails "problematic" and said Russia would again try to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 22, 2019. Rossello capitulated to 12 days of protests and resigned on July 25 in the face of public anger over profane chat messages and a corruption scandal that drew as many as 500,000 protesters onto the island capital's streets. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she officially recognized him as the new prime minister, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. On entering Downing Street, Johnson set up a showdown with the EU by vowing to negotiate a new deal and threatening that, if the bloc refused, he would take Britain out on Oct. 31 without a deal to limit economic dislocation. He took over from Theresa May at one of the most perilous junctures in post-World War Two British history - the United Kingdom is divided over Brexit and weakened by the three-year political crisis that has gripped it since a 2016 referendum vote to leave the bloc. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
An orange tree is seen after a forest fire in the village of Roda, Portugal, July 23, 2019. More than 1,000 firefighters managed to bring a major wildfire in central Portugal under control after around 70 hours, as a heat wave smashes European records. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux, French activists from the Youth for Climate movement, attend questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 23, 2019. Invited by a cross-party group of politicians, Thunberg and several other children spoke to a French parliamentary committee meeting and later watched from the public gallery as parliament voted on a controversial EU-Canada trade agreement. Two leading MPs for the conservative Les Republicains party had called Thunberg a "guru of the apocalypse," "Nobel prize of fear" and other insults. One of them called on fellow MPs to boycott her speech. Recent months have seen millions of young people worldwide walk out of school on Fridays to back Thunberg's demands for urgent action from governments to curb carbon emissions. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
A Jordanian Armed Forces armored vehicle lies on the seabed of the Red Sea off the coast of the southern port city of Aqaba, Jordan, in this handout obtained July 23, 2019. Military tanks, a helicopter and an ambulance are just some of the items that can be found resting on the seabed near Aqaba, in a bid to form the country's first underwater military museum and promote marine life. Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
A section of a print of the Brookes slave ship diagram is seen at the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull, Britain, July 5, 2019. William Wilberforce, who successfully campaigned to have the British parliament ban the slave trade in 1807, used the diagram and a model during his speeches to parliament. August 2019 marks 400 years since the slave trade to North America began. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
An elderly man reads the morning newspapers at a stand in Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido waves a national flag as he arrives in a boat for a meeting with supporters near Porlamar, Isla de Margarita, Venezuela July 18, 2019. Prensa Juan Guaido/Leo Alvarez/ Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
A woman relaxes on the beach where temperatures reached 38 degrees in Deauville, France July 23, 2019. Soaring temperatures broke records in Germany, France, Britain and the Netherlands, as a heatwave gripped Europe for the second time in a month in what scientists said were becoming more frequent events as the planet heats up. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
The peloton crosses the Pont du Gard, an ancient Roman aqueduct, during the Tour de France's 177-km Stage 16 from Nimes to Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Filipino boxing fans react as they watch the WBA welterweight match between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman at a live public viewing in Marikina, Philippines, July 21, 2019. Pacquiao beat defending champion Thurman on a split points decision to take the WBA Welterweight Super Championship in Las Vegas. Two judges scored it 115-112 to Pacquiao and another gave it 114-113 to Thurman, who suffered his first defeat in 30 fights. Thurman had vowed to beat the 40-year-old Filipino into retirement, but he was behind from the first round at the MGM Grand. The 30-year-old American had a height, reach, and age advantage but he got knocked down with less than a minute to go in the first round and was chasing the fight from then on. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
A supporter of the LGBT community attends a rally after the murder of LGBT rights activist Elena Grigoryeva in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 23, 2019. The 41-year-old had regularly received death threats and reported them to police, who did nothing to protect her before she was murdered, a fellow campaigner said. Russian police said they had detained a man and were not treating the murder as a hate crime. REUTERS/Igor Russak

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Women take a break after singing and dancing on a very hot day for a traditional Sufi ceremony, zikr, performed every Friday in Duisi village of Pankisi, Georgia, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ekaterina Anchevskaya

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump view a portrait of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died July 16 at age 99, while paying their respects to Stevens lying in repose at the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22, 2019. Stevens, a Republican appointee who later became an outspoken leader of the liberal wing, was appointed by President Gerald Ford in 1975 and became one of the longest-serving justices in U.S. history before retiring from the court in 2010. He carved out a new role as a critic of some of his former colleagues on issues such as voting rights, campaign finance and the death penalty. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Horses run on the grassland of Ujimqin in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
