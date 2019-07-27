Photos of the week
Calvin So shows his wounds at a hospital in Hong Kong, China July 22, 2019. The 23-year-old says he was picked on at random and beaten to the ground amid escalating violence as he tried to make his way home from work during anti-government protests...more
A Palestinian building is blown up by Israeli forces in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 22, 2019. Israeli forces demolished a cluster of Palestinian...more
Guatemalan migrant Lety Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 22, 2019. The mother and son had traveled some 1,500...more
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. Mueller emphasized he had not exonerated Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, as the president...more
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 22, 2019. Rossello capitulated to 12 days of protests...more
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she officially recognized him as the new prime minister, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. On entering Downing Street, Johnson set up a showdown with the EU by...more
An orange tree is seen after a forest fire in the village of Roda, Portugal, July 23, 2019. More than 1,000 firefighters managed to bring a major wildfire in central Portugal under control after around 70 hours, as a heat wave smashes European...more
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux, French activists from the Youth for Climate movement, attend questions to the government session at the National Assembly in...more
A Jordanian Armed Forces armored vehicle lies on the seabed of the Red Sea off the coast of the southern port city of Aqaba, Jordan, in this handout obtained July 23, 2019. Military tanks, a helicopter and an ambulance are just some of the items that...more
A section of a print of the Brookes slave ship diagram is seen at the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull, Britain, July 5, 2019. William Wilberforce, who successfully campaigned to have the British parliament ban the slave trade in 1807, used the...more
An elderly man reads the morning newspapers at a stand in Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido waves a national flag as he arrives in a boat for a meeting with supporters near Porlamar, Isla de Margarita, Venezuela July 18, 2019. Prensa Juan Guaido/Leo Alvarez/ Handout via REUTERS
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
A woman relaxes on the beach where temperatures reached 38 degrees in Deauville, France July 23, 2019. Soaring temperatures broke records in Germany, France, Britain and the Netherlands, as a heatwave gripped Europe for the second time in a month in...more
The peloton crosses the Pont du Gard, an ancient Roman aqueduct, during the Tour de France's 177-km Stage 16 from Nimes to Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Filipino boxing fans react as they watch the WBA welterweight match between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman at a live public viewing in Marikina, Philippines, July 21, 2019. Pacquiao beat defending champion Thurman on a split points decision to take...more
A supporter of the LGBT community attends a rally after the murder of LGBT rights activist Elena Grigoryeva in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 23, 2019. The 41-year-old had regularly received death threats and reported them to police, who did nothing...more
Women take a break after singing and dancing on a very hot day for a traditional Sufi ceremony, zikr, performed every Friday in Duisi village of Pankisi, Georgia, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ekaterina Anchevskaya
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump view a portrait of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died July 16 at age 99, while paying their respects to Stevens lying in repose at the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22,...more
Horses run on the grassland of Ujimqin in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Young women and non-binary farmers grow diversity in Long Island
Women and non-binary people are among a growing cadre of new farmers in their 20s and 30s who are changing the face of organic agriculture, running some of the best-known organic farms in Long Island, New York.
Protesters calling for 'free Hong Kong' converge on airport
Thousands of protesters calling for democracy and some chanting "free Hong Kong" converged on the arrivals hall at the Chinese-ruled city's airport.
When animals interrupt sports
Animals running or flying into sporting arenas right in the middle of play.
Artifacts of the slave trade
Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.
Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Aerial images of Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Puerto Rico celebrates as governor resigns
People danced in the streets of San Juan's old city after Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello bowed to protesters' demands and said he would quit.
Best of World Swimming Championships
Highlights from the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea.