Photos of the week
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy, July 27. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Community members hold candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall for the victims of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival a day earlier, in Gilroy, California, July 29. A gunman opened fire with an assault rifle at the festival,...more
A woman floats on an air mattress in Mazinaw Lake at Bon Echo park in Cloyne, Canada, July 29. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The coffin of slain Carabinieri military police officer Mario Cerciello Rega is accompanied by his wife during his funeral in Somma Vesuviana, Italy, July 29. Police say Cerciello Rega, unarmed and in plain clothes, was attacked by two American...more
Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren speak on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Trump waves to the news media after returning from a quick trip to Williamsburg, Virginia on his way to the Oval Office in Washington, July 30. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour during the biggest meeting in the world, in Chambley, France, July 29. ...more
Soldiers lie on the ground after a missile attack on a military parade during a graduation ceremony for newly recruited troopers in Aden, Yemen, August 1. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched missile and drone attacks on Thursday on a...more
Madelen and seven year-old daughter Sophia, Venezuelan migrants, turn themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 25. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers. Picture taken May...more
An aerial view of a forest fire next to a palm oil plantation at Kumpeh Ulu district in Muarojambi, Indonesia, July 30. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/ via REUTERS
Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia, wearing the overall Tour de France leader's yellow jersey, in action in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, July 28. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nana Assenso, 68, chief of Adidwan, a village in Ghana's interior, looks on before visiting the grave of his uncle Kwame Badu, in Adidwan, Ashanti Region, Ghana, July 21. His uncle's name Kwame Badu, has been passed on through the family in...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, holds a chicken during his visit to rally support for his farming plans post-Brexit, at Shervington Farm, St Brides Wentlooge near Newport, Wales, July 30. Adrian...more
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 453rd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 28. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Afghan boys look the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A relative of a prisoner cries after a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute of Altamira, Brazil, July 30. A bloody clash between two prison gangs left at least 57 inmates dead with 16 of them decapitated, authorities in the state of...more
F-5 Tigers of the Swiss Air Force Patrouille de Suisse perform a show on Swiss national day in honor of the "Fete des Vignerons" above Lake Leman and the Simplon boat in Vevey, Switzerland, August 1. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
