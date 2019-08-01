Edition:
Photos of the week

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia, July 27. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy, July 27. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy, July 27. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy, July 27. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A police officer points a gun towards anti-extradition bill protesters who surrounded a police station where detained protesters are being held during clashes in Hong Kong, July 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Community members hold candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall for the victims of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival a day earlier, in Gilroy, California, July 29. A gunman opened fire with an assault rifle at the festival, killing three people and wounding about a dozen. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Community members hold candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall for the victims of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival a day earlier, in Gilroy, California, July 29. A gunman opened fire with an assault rifle at the festival, killing three people and wounding about a dozen. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Community members hold candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall for the victims of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival a day earlier, in Gilroy, California, July 29. A gunman opened fire with an assault rifle at the festival, killing three people and wounding about a dozen. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A woman floats on an air mattress in Mazinaw Lake at Bon Echo park in Cloyne, Canada, July 29. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman floats on an air mattress in Mazinaw Lake at Bon Echo park in Cloyne, Canada, July 29. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
A woman floats on an air mattress in Mazinaw Lake at Bon Echo park in Cloyne, Canada, July 29. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The coffin of slain Carabinieri military police officer Mario Cerciello Rega is accompanied by his wife during his funeral in Somma Vesuviana, Italy, July 29. Police say Cerciello Rega, unarmed and in plain clothes, was attacked by two American teenagers in an affluent Rome neighborhood as he was trying to arrest them on suspicion of stealing a backpack. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

The coffin of slain Carabinieri military police officer Mario Cerciello Rega is accompanied by his wife during his funeral in Somma Vesuviana, Italy, July 29. Police say Cerciello Rega, unarmed and in plain clothes, was attacked by two American...more

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
The coffin of slain Carabinieri military police officer Mario Cerciello Rega is accompanied by his wife during his funeral in Somma Vesuviana, Italy, July 29. Police say Cerciello Rega, unarmed and in plain clothes, was attacked by two American teenagers in an affluent Rome neighborhood as he was trying to arrest them on suspicion of stealing a backpack. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren speak on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren speak on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren speak on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Trump waves to the news media after returning from a quick trip to Williamsburg, Virginia on his way to the Oval Office in Washington, July 30. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Trump waves to the news media after returning from a quick trip to Williamsburg, Virginia on his way to the Oval Office in Washington, July 30. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
President Trump waves to the news media after returning from a quick trip to Williamsburg, Virginia on his way to the Oval Office in Washington, July 30. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour during the biggest meeting in the world, in Chambley, France, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour during the biggest meeting in the world, in Chambley, France, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour during the biggest meeting in the world, in Chambley, France, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Soldiers lie on the ground after a missile attack on a military parade during a graduation ceremony for newly recruited troopers in Aden, Yemen, August 1. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched missile and drone attacks on Thursday on a military parade in Aden, the seat of government and a stronghold of the Saudi-led military coalition, killing 36 people according to the interior ministry. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Soldiers lie on the ground after a missile attack on a military parade during a graduation ceremony for newly recruited troopers in Aden, Yemen, August 1. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched missile and drone attacks on Thursday on a...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Soldiers lie on the ground after a missile attack on a military parade during a graduation ceremony for newly recruited troopers in Aden, Yemen, August 1. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched missile and drone attacks on Thursday on a military parade in Aden, the seat of government and a stronghold of the Saudi-led military coalition, killing 36 people according to the interior ministry. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Madelen and seven year-old daughter Sophia, Venezuelan migrants, turn themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 25. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Madelen and seven year-old daughter Sophia, Venezuelan migrants, turn themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 25. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
Madelen and seven year-old daughter Sophia, Venezuelan migrants, turn themselves in to law enforcement to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, July 25. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers. Picture taken May 26. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers. Picture taken May 26. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers. Picture taken May 26. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
An aerial view of a forest fire next to a palm oil plantation at Kumpeh Ulu district in Muarojambi, Indonesia, July 30. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/ via REUTERS

An aerial view of a forest fire next to a palm oil plantation at Kumpeh Ulu district in Muarojambi, Indonesia, July 30. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
An aerial view of a forest fire next to a palm oil plantation at Kumpeh Ulu district in Muarojambi, Indonesia, July 30. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/ via REUTERS
Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia, wearing the overall Tour de France leader's yellow jersey, in action in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, July 28. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia, wearing the overall Tour de France leader's yellow jersey, in action in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, July 28. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia, wearing the overall Tour de France leader's yellow jersey, in action in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, July 28. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nana Assenso, 68, chief of Adidwan, a village in Ghana's interior, looks on before visiting the grave of his uncle Kwame Badu, in Adidwan, Ashanti Region, Ghana, July 21. His uncle's name Kwame Badu, has been passed on through the family in remembrance of an ancestor with that name who was captured and sold into slavery long, long ago. "Growing up, I was told the story of two of my great-great-grand-uncles Kwame Badu and Kofi Aboagye who were captured and sold into slavery," said Assenso. He followed the family tradition and named his youngest son Kwame Badu. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Nana Assenso, 68, chief of Adidwan, a village in Ghana's interior, looks on before visiting the grave of his uncle Kwame Badu, in Adidwan, Ashanti Region, Ghana, July 21. His uncle's name Kwame Badu, has been passed on through the family in...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Nana Assenso, 68, chief of Adidwan, a village in Ghana's interior, looks on before visiting the grave of his uncle Kwame Badu, in Adidwan, Ashanti Region, Ghana, July 21. His uncle's name Kwame Badu, has been passed on through the family in remembrance of an ancestor with that name who was captured and sold into slavery long, long ago. "Growing up, I was told the story of two of my great-great-grand-uncles Kwame Badu and Kofi Aboagye who were captured and sold into slavery," said Assenso. He followed the family tradition and named his youngest son Kwame Badu. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, holds a chicken during his visit to rally support for his farming plans post-Brexit, at Shervington Farm, St Brides Wentlooge near Newport, Wales, July 30. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, holds a chicken during his visit to rally support for his farming plans post-Brexit, at Shervington Farm, St Brides Wentlooge near Newport, Wales, July 30. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, holds a chicken during his visit to rally support for his farming plans post-Brexit, at Shervington Farm, St Brides Wentlooge near Newport, Wales, July 30. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 453rd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 28. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 453rd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 28. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 453rd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 28. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Afghan boys look the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan boys look the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Afghan boys look the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 29. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A relative of a prisoner cries after a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute of Altamira, Brazil, July 30. A bloody clash between two prison gangs left at least 57 inmates dead with 16 of them decapitated, authorities in the state of Para said, the latest deadly clash as Brazil's government struggles to control the country's overcrowded jails. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A relative of a prisoner cries after a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute of Altamira, Brazil, July 30. A bloody clash between two prison gangs left at least 57 inmates dead with 16 of them decapitated, authorities in the state of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
A relative of a prisoner cries after a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute of Altamira, Brazil, July 30. A bloody clash between two prison gangs left at least 57 inmates dead with 16 of them decapitated, authorities in the state of Para said, the latest deadly clash as Brazil's government struggles to control the country's overcrowded jails. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
F-5 Tigers of the Swiss Air Force Patrouille de Suisse perform a show on Swiss national day in honor of the "Fete des Vignerons" above Lake Leman and the Simplon boat in Vevey, Switzerland, August 1. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

F-5 Tigers of the Swiss Air Force Patrouille de Suisse perform a show on Swiss national day in honor of the "Fete des Vignerons" above Lake Leman and the Simplon boat in Vevey, Switzerland, August 1. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
F-5 Tigers of the Swiss Air Force Patrouille de Suisse perform a show on Swiss national day in honor of the "Fete des Vignerons" above Lake Leman and the Simplon boat in Vevey, Switzerland, August 1. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
