Thu Aug 8, 2019

Photos of the week

Horizon High School student Yaret Villa attends a vigil in honor of classmate Javier Rodriguez, who was killed during a mass shooting while shopping at Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 5, 2019. Police say the gunman, a white male from the Dallas suburb of Allen, drove some 650 miles to the border city of El Paso before opening fire at a Walmart store there. Most of the 22 people killed were Hispanic, including eight Mexican citizens. At least two dozen people were injured. The suspect, who surrendered to police, has been charged with capital murder. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Members of the ShieldWall Network hold up balloons decorated as the face of Adolf Hitler and give a white-power hand signal as they celebrate the German fascist's birthday outside Atkins, Arkansas. Picture taken April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Police fire tear gas at a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. The protests, in which police have fired teargas and rubber bullets, began over a draft law that would have allowed the extradition of suspects to mainland courts. They have since grown into a broader backlash against the leaders of the former British colony and their political masters in Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
People in a costume of a double-headed eagle take part in a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 3, 2019. The protests were conceived by opposition activists as a peaceful walk to protest against the exclusion of their candidates from a Moscow election next month. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. A gunman killed his sister and eight other people in Dayton's historic downtown Oregon District before he was slain by police. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
A missile is launched during testing at an unidentified location in North Korea, in this undated image provided by KCNA on August 7, 2019. North Korea state media said Kim Jong Un had said the launch of tactical guided missiles was a warning to the United States and South Korea over their joint military drills, which began this week. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Brazil's Ruy Leme Da Fonseca Filho, riding Ballypatrick SRS, falls after a jump during the equestrian eventing individual during the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
An Oregon District resident shows a sign at supporters of President Donald Trump near the site of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 7, 2019. Trump met victims and first responders from the weekend's deadly shootings in Texas and Ohio, as chanting protesters accused him of inflaming tensions with anti-immigrant and racially charged rhetoric. In both cities, crowds of protesters gathered to confront Trump and condemn his visit. Some held signs reading "Trump is racist," "Love over hate" and "Send him back!" REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
A man watches the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum during a flash mob staged to denounce the authorities' claim that laser pointers were offensive weapons in Hong Kong, China August 7, 2019. The protest came after plainclothes police arrested a student leader from Baptist University, Keith Fong, on the grounds that laser pointers he bought were offensive weapons. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
A sole demonstrator blocks the departing car of Pedro Pierluisi while security attempt to hold her back during a special session of the Legislative Assembly called by Governor Ricardo Rossello a day before he stepped down, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 1, 2019. Puerto Rico got its third governor in less than a week just hours after the U.S. territory's supreme court ruled that Pierluisi's assumption of the office was unconstitutional and ordered him to leave. The island's justice secretary, Wanda Vazquez, was sworn in as governor at the supreme court in San Juan. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, who was accused of corruption, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. Atambayev surrendered to security forces at his compound outside the capital Bishkek on Thursday, a day after a commando was killed in a failed attempt to arrest him that led to violent clashes with his followers. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Mexico's Alvaro Beltran lies down after breaking a glass panel in the racquetball court during his gold medal men's singles match against Mexico's Rodrigo Montoya at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
A young woman reacts as a health worker injects her with the Ebola vaccine in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5, 2019. Goma, a city of nearly 2 million people, is on high alert after the first transmission of the virus within it was confirmed last week. That raised fears the outbreak could spread within the densely populated city and beyond via its border with Rwanda and the international airport. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, wait to disembark from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Members of the ShieldWall Network, a white nationalist group, burn a swastika and cross during a party outside Atkins, Arkansas. Picture taken March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A sacrificial cow is lowered from a rooftop by crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Doctors arrange tooth-like structures removed from the mouth of a 7-year-old boy inside a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. Indian doctors removed a tumor with a record number of 526 teeth inside the boy's mouth, the medical team said. The seven-ounce growth was removed from the boy's lower right jaw after he arrived at hospital complaining about swelling and pain. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
A woman removes pieces of stones and bricks from a road during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, in Srinagar August 7, 2019. Seeking to tighten its grip over the contested region, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government this week withdrew Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir's right to frame its own laws and allowed people from outside the state to buy property there. The federal government also broke up the state into two federal territories to allow it greater control, a move that regional leaders said was a further humiliation. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Ice melts during a heatwave in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, August 1, 2019. Caspar Haarloev from "Into the Ice" documentary via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
