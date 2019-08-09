A sole demonstrator blocks the departing car of Pedro Pierluisi while security attempt to hold her back during a special session of the Legislative Assembly called by Governor Ricardo Rossello a day before he stepped down, in San Juan, Puerto Rico...more

A sole demonstrator blocks the departing car of Pedro Pierluisi while security attempt to hold her back during a special session of the Legislative Assembly called by Governor Ricardo Rossello a day before he stepped down, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 1, 2019. Puerto Rico got its third governor in less than a week just hours after the U.S. territory's supreme court ruled that Pierluisi's assumption of the office was unconstitutional and ordered him to leave. The island's justice secretary, Wanda Vazquez, was sworn in as governor at the supreme court in San Juan. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Close