Photos of the week
People in a costume of a double-headed eagle take part in a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 3, 2019. The protests were...more
Horizon High School student Yaret Villa attends a vigil in honor of classmate Javier Rodriguez, who was killed during a mass shooting while shopping at Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 5, 2019. Police say the gunman, a white male from the Dallas...more
Members of the ShieldWall Network hold up balloons decorated as the face of Adolf Hitler and give a white-power hand signal as they celebrate the German fascist's birthday outside Atkins, Arkansas. Picture taken April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Police fire tear gas at a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. The protests, in which police have fired teargas and rubber bullets, began...more
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. A gunman killed his sister and eight other people in Dayton's historic downtown Oregon District before he was slain by police. REUTERS/Bryan...more
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
A missile is launched during testing at an unidentified location in North Korea, in this undated image provided by KCNA on August 7, 2019. North Korea state media said Kim Jong Un had said the launch of tactical guided missiles was a warning to the...more
Brazil's Ruy Leme Da Fonseca Filho, riding Ballypatrick SRS, falls after a jump during the equestrian eventing individual during the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
An Oregon District resident shows a sign at supporters of President Donald Trump near the site of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 7, 2019. Trump met victims and first responders from the weekend's deadly shootings in Texas and Ohio, as...more
A man watches the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum during a flash mob staged to denounce the authorities' claim that laser pointers were offensive weapons in Hong Kong, China August 7, 2019. The protest came...more
A sole demonstrator blocks the departing car of Pedro Pierluisi while security attempt to hold her back during a special session of the Legislative Assembly called by Governor Ricardo Rossello a day before he stepped down, in San Juan, Puerto Rico...more
Supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, who was accused of corruption, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. Atambayev...more
Mexico's Alvaro Beltran lies down after breaking a glass panel in the racquetball court during his gold medal men's singles match against Mexico's Rodrigo Montoya at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A young woman reacts as a health worker injects her with the Ebola vaccine in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5, 2019. Goma, a city of nearly 2 million people, is on high alert after the first transmission of the virus within it was...more
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, wait to disembark from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the ShieldWall Network, a white nationalist group, burn a swastika and cross during a party outside Atkins, Arkansas. Picture taken March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A sacrificial cow is lowered from a rooftop by crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Doctors arrange tooth-like structures removed from the mouth of a 7-year-old boy inside a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. Indian doctors removed a tumor with a record number of 526 teeth inside the boy's mouth, the medical team said. The...more
A woman removes pieces of stones and bricks from a road during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, in Srinagar August 7, 2019. Seeking to tighten its grip over the contested region, Indian Prime Minister Narendra...more
Ice melts during a heatwave in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, August 1, 2019. Caspar Haarloev from "Into the Ice" documentary via REUTERS
